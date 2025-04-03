Nigerian singer Spenta has spoken about his fast-rising music career in the highly competitive entertainment industry

In a recent interview with Legit.ng, the music star shared how his work with Gentleman Mike Ejeagha impacted his career

Spenta also opened up about his newly released song, ABCHD, as well as his other music in the works

Kingsley Ifeanyi Adaoji, professionally known as Spenta, is a fast-rising Nigerian afrobeat artist making significant strides within the contemporary music landscape. The year 2022 marked a turning point for Spenta when he signed a recording deal with AkwaAmaka Music, a label quickly gaining recognition for its dedication to nurturing burgeoning Nigerian talent.

Since then, Spenta’s trajectory has been firmly upward, establishing him as a noteworthy rising star within the fiercely competitive Nigerian music industry. His music is generating considerable buzz, hinting at a bright future on the entertainment scene.

Like most musicians, Spenta’s musical career started in the choir, and this undoubtedly honed his ear and instilled in him a strong sense of musicality. This early exposure blossomed into a remarkable aptitude for instruments, with Spenta demonstrating proficiency across a wide range. This instrumental versatility, coupled with his innate talent, has allowed him to collaborate with a diverse array of established Nigerian artists, including the iconic Gentleman Mike Ejeagha and the acclaimed Ice Prince, showcasing his adaptability across different sonic palettes.

His latest offering, a track titled ABCHD, is currently making its presence felt across all major digital music platforms, further solidifying his position as an artist to watch. The song, as Spenta explains, is deeply rooted in Igbo culture, a central theme that permeates his artistic expression.

"Yes, ABCHD is a very intentional song. Looking at my people, my culture, and my heritage, you see that some things are going down and diminishing. My sound is out to let them know our roots, where we are coming from”, Spenta said.

He passionately highlights the cultural significance of the track:

"I would tell you this for free. If you ask one in two million Igbos to recite 'Abu Chidi,' believe me, most of them cannot. But the sound is a reminder for them to go back to our roots, for them to remember where we are coming from. It is a wake-up call for everybody to know where we are coming from."

Following the successful release of ABCHD on March 28th, Spenta is riding a wave of positive reception.

"We have been welcoming great reviews. Everybody loves the sound, the beat," he shares enthusiastically.

Fans can eagerly anticipate the music video for ABCHD, with Spenta promising a continued stream of new music:

"I still have a lot of songs cooking. I work tirelessly to keep feeding my fans and the world good music. ABCHD tells both the old, young, and upcoming that we need to go back and go to our roots, to all learn it again."

A significant aspect of Spenta's journey has been his association with AkwaAmaka Music. Notably, the label's owner is none other than his father, Ezeudo High Chief Stanley Chukwudi Obodoagwu. This unique dynamic has fostered an environment of boundless support and growth.

He said:

"Firstly, for me, it is not just about the label. When you have a father as your boss, it is easier for you," Spenta explains. "He pushes me beyond my limit, and I am happy."

Reflecting on his discography, which includes tracks like "Asun," "Oga Aba," "Hakuna Matata," "Baby Mo," and his collaboration with Ice Prince on "Your Body," Spenta emphasizes the profound impact of his label:

"My label is the best thing that happened to me. Having him as a Dad and as a boss is a plus to me, because he pushes you beyond your limit. He doesn't flatter you. He is a good critic. When you are getting it right, he states it to you. Aside from music, he is grooming me to be the leader of my label. So it is not just about the music for me. He has been doing it, but he wants me to be the face of my label."

Spenta speaks on being Mike Ejeagha’s lead guitarist

It is Spenta's formative experiences playing instruments for the legendary Gentleman Mike Ejeagha that he credits with profoundly shaping his music career.

"First off, Pa Mike Ejeagha is somebody that I've been listening to while growing up, and I've even played the lead guitar for him over the years. In shows, he would call me. As a little boy, I was playing with so many of these people. I played in his band for years," Spenta fondly recalls. "My encounter with him helped in shaping my music career."

Recently, Spenta sought out the veteran folklorist to sample his iconic sound:

"We met him recently because I wanted to sample his sound. He is a man I respect, he is a father I respect. So we met him and talked about it. He gave me his consent and his blessing." This collaboration resulted in a cover of one of Ejeagha's tracks, which quickly went viral on TikTok, amassing thousands of videos and generating significant online buzz. "We worked together on the song, and the song was a blast."

When asked what he absorbed from the seasoned musician, Spenta emphasizes the power of storytelling in Ejeagha's music:

"He tells stories through his songs. And his songs are mild, calm, and cool. I learnt one or two, not just even from the song, but playing with him, his style of sound, he is a gentle and cool artist. So I learnt that from him."

From his early days strumming instruments for a musical icon to his current ascent as a promising afrobeat artist, Spenta's journey is a testament to the power of heritage, mentorship, and unwavering dedication. As ABCHD continues to resonate and anticipation builds for his upcoming projects, Spenta is undoubtedly carving a unique and culturally significant space for himself in the Nigerian music scene.

