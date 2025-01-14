Eric Chelle has assured Nigerians that he and his assistants will work towards qualifying the Super Eagles for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Malian tactician was unveiled as the new national team head coach as he takes over from Augustine Eguavoen

Former Nigerian star Onyekachi Apam has suggested that a total overhaul of Nigerian football is needed

Former Super Eagles defender Onyekachi Apam has reacted to Eric Chelle's appointment as the national team's head coach.

Chelle, who led Mali to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where they narrowly missed out on the semifinal spot, has taken over from Augustine Eguavoen.

His main task is to secure a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The announcement of the 47-year-old as the new Super Eagles coach sparked mixed reactions among football fans, pundits and ex-players.

In his reaction, Apam, who was a member of the national team between 2007 and 2010, disclosed that Nigerian football needs a total restructuring.

He added that the decision to appoint Chelle as the new gaffer means the tactician merits the job.

Apam told Legit.ng:

"If they choose him I guess he is good. But does it mean we don't have capable coaches from ex-Super Eagles players.

"We need total restructuring from the U17 to the Super Eagles if we want Nigerian football to be back to its best again."

Nigeria struggling at World Cup qualifiers

Meanwhile, the qualifiers for the next World Cup return in March with the Super Eagles taking a trip to Kigali to face Rwanda.

They return home to take on Zimbabwe a few days later, and victories in both matches will put Nigeria back in contention for the ticket.

AI Score reports that the three-time African champions are having a tough run in the series, having failed to win any of their four matches played so far.

Nigeria played 1-1 draws with Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa and then lost 2-1 to the Cheetahs of Benin in Rwanda.

They have 3 points, while Rwanda, Benin and South Africa are ahead with 7 points each. Zimbabwe are rock bottom with 2 points.

Speaking at his unveiling at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Monday, January 13, Chelle assured Nigerians that the Super Eagles will pick up the World Cup ticket.

The tactician said, as per the NFF:

“Coaching the Super Eagles of Nigeria is an amazing job; I do not take this appointment for granted.

"I am elated and will do my utmost best. Football is about scoring goals, so I favour an attacking style.

"I know the expectations of Nigerians and I will settle down and work diligently with my assistants towards the goal of qualifying the Super Eagles to the 2026 FIFA World Cup."

