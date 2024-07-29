Spain progressed to the next round of the Paris 2024 Olympics after beating Nigeria 1-0

The result leaves the Super Falcons on the brink of elimination, but they are not totally out

It was a reunion for Asisat Oshoala, who met some of her former Barcelona teammates

Spain and Nigeria players showed great sportsmanship despite their Paris 2024 Olympics Group C game ending 1-0 in favour of the European country.

The world champions Spain became the first country to qualify for the knockout stage with a maximum six points after beating the Super Falcons 1-0 in Nantes.

Vicky Lopez and Asisat Oshoala with a Barcelona teammate lifting the Joan Gamper trophy in 2023. Photo by Joan Valls.

Nigeria, who lost their opening game to Brazil, fought hard against the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup winners but succumbed to a defeat through Alexia Putellas' freekick.

Asisat Oshoala meets ex-teammates

It was a time for reunion for Oshoala, who met some of her former Barcelona teammates, who were part of the Spanish team that was representing the country at the Olympics.

The squad has nine Barcelona Feminino players, including two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, Salma Paralluelo, Aitana Bonmati and Vicky Lopez.

As seen in photos shared on social media, Oshoala and Lopez shared moments after the match. The two exchanged jerseys and took selfies, making the Nigerian happy despite the defeat.

The two were close during Asisat’s five-year spell at Barcelona before she left the club last summer to join the National Women's Super League side Bay FC.

As noted by FC Barcelona, she shared the pitch with 52 players during her time at the club. She played 162 matches and scored 117 goals, winning 17 trophies, including three UEFA Women's Champions League.

Lopez was born in Madrid, came through the Real Madrid academy before joining rivals Barcelona in 2022, and has featured over 30 times for the current La Liga F champions.

Oshoala dreams of Olympics in Africa

Legit.ng reported that Asisat Oshoala dreamed of an Olympic tournament on African soil after watching the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Games.

The continent has yet to host the event in its 128-year history, and the six-time African Women's Footballer of the Year believes Africa's culture will beautify the event.

