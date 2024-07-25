Nigeria vs Brazil kicks off on Thursday evening as the Super Falcons begin their quest for a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Super striker Asisat Oshoala is expected to start from the bench, while 38-year-old Marta could start for Brazil

Head coach of Nigerian Women, Randy Waldrum, has stated that his side are now more experienced

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will begin their quest for a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics when they take on their Brazilian counterparts inside the Bordeaux Stadium in France.

Both teams are drawn in Group C alongside Spain and Japan, who will face each other hours earlier in the first match of the group.

The last time Nigerian Women played Brazil at the Summer Games was at the 2008 Olympics when the South Americans triumphed with a 3-1 win.

Brazil have an incredible Olympic record in the Women's football event, having won gold in 1996 and silver in 2004 and 2008.

Team News

Nigeria head into the tournament without key defender Ashleigh Plumptre, who failed to recover from an injury on time.

The 26-year-old was injured in March and was forced to miss Nigeria’s last round of the qualifiers against South Africa.

However, coach Randy Waldrum stated that his side is much better than they were at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Recalling that the Super Falcons reached the Round of 16 before they were edged out by England via penalties. Waldrum said, via Daily Post:

“The team has continued to improve since the World Cup. Hopefully, we will see that when we face Brazil, a very good side.”

Meanwhile, the legendary six-time FIFA Women's Player of the Year award winner, Marta, is expected to lead Brazil's attack.

The 38-year-old has announced retiring from professional football after the Olympics.

Currently, she is in good form, scoring three times in two games and one start in the 2024 friendlies.

Although Adriana, who has been in fine form, foresees a tough match against Nigeria, she remains optimistic about Brazil's victory.

Nigeria vs Brazil: Date, Time and Where to Watch

The match between Nigeria and Brazil will take place at the Bordeaux Stadium in France on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

Kickoff is at 6 PM Nigerian time and will be broadcast on SuperSport and StarTimes.

Possible Starting Line Ups

Nigeria - Chiamaka; Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Okeke; Abiodun, Ucheibe; Echegini, Payne, Ajibade; Ihezuo.

Brazil - Natascha; Bruninha, Souza, Tarciane, Yasmim; Sampaio, Estevam, Brasil, Portilho, Marta; Gabi Nunes.

