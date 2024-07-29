Mikel Obi has waded into the Ballon d'Or discussion, and the Chelsea legend believes this year's award should go to a Manchester City star

Having won the La Liga and UEFA Champions League, many have tipped Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior or Jude Bellingham for the prize

Vinicius netted six Champions League goals, including the clincher against Borussia Dortmund in London final

Former Nigerian international Mikel Obi has ignored Real Madrid's duo of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham in the Ballon d'Or 2024 conversation.

Following Los Blancos' UEFA Champions League triumph, many have tipped either Vinicius or Bellingham for the gong.

Vini netted 24 goals in 39 matches in all competitions last season and was honoured with the 2023/2024 Champions League Player of the Season Award.

The 24-year-old Brazilian forward scored six goals in the competition, including the clincher against Borussia Dortmund in the London final.

Bellingham, on the other hand, scored 23 goals in 49 matches in all competitions for the Spanish champions as well, Daily Post reports.

The England international also netted two goals in the 2024 Euro, including a screamer against Slovakia.

He played a key role for the Three Lions, who reached the tournament's final, improving his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or.

Mikel tips Vinicius for Ballon d'Or

However, Mikel Obi believes the most individual award in world football this year should go to Manchester City's Rodri.

The 28-year-old Spaniard was a key member of the Spain squad that completed a perfect Euro 2024.

La Roja had an extraordinary tournament, and they defeated England to lift a record fourth European Championship title in Germany last summer. Mikel said on Obi One Podcast:

“The best player I think for me, in my opinion, in the world now is Rodri."

