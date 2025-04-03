President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Bayo Ojulari as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL

Ojulari became the 20th GCEO of the NNPC after President Tinubu sacked Mele Kyari on Wednesday, April 2, 2025

This article compiled all the GCEOs of the NNPC from inception with R. A. Marinho and their state of origin

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has had its 20th Group Chief Executive Officer following the appointment of Bayo Ojulari.

Legit.ng recalls that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Ojulari as NNPCL GCEO after sacking Mele Kyari on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Tinubu also dissolved the company’s board, including its chairman, Pius Akinyelure, and reconstituted an 11-member board.

In this article, Legit.ng compiled all the NNPCL’s leadership from inception to date and their state of origin:

R. A. Marinho (July 1977 – April 1980) Ogun state Odiligi Lolomari (April 1980 – August 1981) Rivers state Lawrence Amu (October 1981 – November 1985) Edo/Lagos state Mr. Aret Adams (November 1985 – April 1990) Edo state Dr. Thomas John (April 1990 – June 1990) Cross River state Mr. Edmund Daukoru (June 1992 – October 1993) Bayelsa state Chamberlin Oyibo (November 1993 – August 1995) Rivers state Dalhatu Bayero (August 1995 – May 1999) Kano state Dr. Jackson Gaius-Obaseki (May 1999 – November 2003) Edo state Funsho Kupolokun (November 2003 – September 2007) Ogun state Abubakar Lawal Yar’Adua (September 2007 – January 2009) Katsina Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo (January 2009 – April 2010) Adamawa state Shehu Ladan (April 2010 – May 2010) Kaduna state Augustine O. Oniwon (May 2010 – June 2012) Kogi state Andrew Yakubu (June 2012 – August 2014) Kaduna state Dr. Joseph Thlama Dawha (August 2014 – August 2015) Borno State Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu (August 2015 – July 2016) Delta state Dr. Maikanti Kachalla Baru (July 2016 – July 2019) Bauchi state Mele Kolo Kyari (July 2019 – April 2025) Borno state Bashir Bayo Ojulari (April 2025 – Present) Kwara state

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ojulari disclosed his love for music and dancing, surprising many with these personal details shared in a 2017 interview.

Ojulari's appointment follows President Tinubu's decision to sack the previous NNPCL leadership, citing the need for enhanced operational efficiency and investor confidence.

Tinubu reconstituted the board under the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, signalling a strategic move to revitalise Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Reasons Tinubu sacked Kyari, NNPCL board

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu dismissed Kyari and other NNPCL board members due to concerns over their performance.

Tinubu set ambitious targets for the new leadership, including increasing daily crude oil production to three million barrels by 2030 and boosting gas output to 10 billion cubic meters.

The reconstituted NNPCL board includes industry experts, such as Musa Ahmadu-Kida, the non-executive chairman, and representatives from various government ministries.

