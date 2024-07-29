Promise Amukamara delivered a breathtaking performance as Nigeria defeated Australia in the Women's basketball at the Paris Olympics

The Nigerian-American star was instrumental to D'Tigress' 75-62 victory over the world's No. 3 at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille

The exciting player netted most of the free throws for the Africans to ensure that her side's lead went unassailable

Nigeria produced an incredible performance to defeat world No.3 Australia in their opening game of the Women's basketball at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Promise Amukamara was in the thick of the battle as D'Tigress pulled off a historic victory inside the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille.

It was their first Olympic win in two decades, a decisive 75-62 triumph over Australia in their opening game.

Promise Amukamara played a key role in Nigeria's win over Australia at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Photo Credit: Nikola Krstic.

Source: Getty Images

Amukamara was exciting throughout the encounter, and netting most of the free throws ensured that Nigeria's lead remained unassailable.

Promise Amukamara vs Australia

Alongside Ezinne Kalu, Murjanaru Musa and Amy Okonkwo, Amukamara was one of the chief tormentors of the Australians.

The 31-year-old registered 14 points, nine assists, and six rebounds during the highly entertaining encounter.

Her free throws were near perfect, and she also made several three-pointers to ensure the African champions' victory.

Making of Champions wrote on X:

"Both Promise Amukamara and Murjanatu Musa made four steals each for Nigeria in the game against Australia, and it made a lot of difference in the game.

"They also finished with double-digit points: 14 points and 11 points, respectively. Every girl understood the assignment and came up with big numbers."

Who is Promise Amukamara?

Promise was born in New Jersey in the United States to parents of Nigerian origin.

She has played in countries like Spain, France, Israel, Germany and Romania.

According to Regenaracom Sports, Promise Amukamara´s career began at Apollo High School. She averaged 22 points per game and was named MVP multiple times.

In 2011, Promise Amukamara joined Arizona State and she was named 2 times Pac 12 All-Defensive Team and also once All-Pac 12 First Team.

In the 2014/15 season, Promise Amukamara averaged 10.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

She currently plays for Charnay Basket Bourgogne SUD in France.

Coach Rena Wakama leads Nigeria to famous win

Legit.ng earlier reported that Coach Rena Wakama saw her girls bounce off a slow start to defeat Australia 75-62 in their opening fixture on Monday morning, July 29.

Australia were clearly the favourites for this game, but the unfancied Naija girls created a major upset to start the Summer Games on a high.

After a brief playing career, Wakama joined the Nigerian female basketball team in 2015.

