The Nigeria U23 squad, famously referred to as the Dream Team, did not qualify for the Olympics

However, two footballers of Nigerian descent are making the country proud in another team

The duo of Leo Kokubo and Joel Chima Fujita are Japanese players with one Nigerian pparenteach

Nigeria is well represented at the Paris 2024 Olympics men's football even though the U23 squad, the Dream Team failed to qualify for the tournament in France.

The country is famous for having footballers of their descent or migrants playing for other nations, many of whom they later take custody of or identify with.

Nigerian player Joel Chima Fujita captains Japan's Olympics team. Photo by Koji Watanbe.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by , the Japanese Olympic team is home to two Nigerian footballers at this year's summer Olympics—Leo Kokubo and Joel Chima Fujita.

2 Nigerians playing for Japan

Joel Chima is a 22-year-old defensive midfielder, who was born to a Nigerian Igbo father and a Japanese mother but pledged his international allegiance to the Asian country. He captains the U23 side.

He played most of his career in the Japanese J1 league until the summer of 2023 when he moved to the Belgian Pro League and joined Sint-Triuden.

Leo Brian Kokubo, on the other hand, is a 23-year-old goalkeeper born to a Nigerian father and a Japanese mother who plays for Japan, similar to his club teammate Chima.

He spent time in the J1 League and Benfica B in Portugal before the summer of 2024, when he moved to join Chima at Sint-Triuden before heading for the Olympics in France.

As noted by Pulse Sports, the two started and played all 90 minutes as Japan opened their Olympics campaign with a 5-0 thrashing of South American country Paraguay in their Group D match.

They are not the only ones with Nigerian heritage at the tournament. French duo Michael Olise and Lesley Ugochukwu were named in the French squad, but the Chelsea star was later dropped.

Two Nigerians named for Austrian camp

Legit.ng previously reported that two Nigerians made Austria camp for the training of youngsters spearheaded by former Manchester United head coach Ralf Rangnick.

The European national hosts a yearly development training for teenagers and in the third edition, Nigerian youngsters Oghenetejiri Adejenughure and Oluwaseun Adewumi made the cut.

Source: Legit.ng