Who is the tallest soccer player in the world? Top 20 contenders

Are you a football fan? You may have noticed tall players while watching matches on TV or in the stadium. While height doesn't always provide a significant advantage in football, some tall players have found success. Who holds the title of the world's tallest football player?

Despite modern soccer now comprising several short footballers due to the importance of mobility and agility, there are still a couple of tall soccer players out there. Tall players, especially the centre-backs and strikers, will always have an advantage in overhead contests.

Tallest soccer player in the world: top 20

If you are a big fan of football, here is a list of the tallest professional soccer players in the world. While some have retired, others are still active in the field.

1. Simon Bloch Jorgensen (6'11"/211 cm)

Simon Bloch Jorgensen was born on 1 September 1992. He currently plays for Waltham Abby FC. He is a goalkeeper and the world's tallest professional soccer player. Simon made most of his appearances while playing for Frem in Holland. How tall is the tallest soccer player? Simon Bloch Jorgensen is 6 feet 11 inches tall.

2. Kristof Van Hout (6'10″/208 cm)

Kristof Van Hout was born on 9 February 1987. He currently plays for Lommel in the Proximus League. He won the Belgium Cup with Genk in the 2012-2013 seasons. He has been a consistent performer in goals in the past decade.

3. Jacob Samnik (6′9"/206 cm)

Jacob Samnik was born on 28 November 2000 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. He started his goalkeeping career at Kalonji SA back in 2019. He recently joined FSV Fernwald in Germany from TuRU Düsseldorf.

He has played in different European leagues. Jacob Samnik spent some time in Politehnica Lași, a Romanian second-tier club, and Hobro IK in the Danish league.

4. Tomas Holy (6'9″/206 cm)

Tomas Holy was born on 10 December 1991. He currently plays for EFL League One club Carlisle United. He is a goalkeeper and former Czech Republic U-18 national team international. He started his professional football career at Sparta Prague.

5. Vanja Iveša (6'9″/206 cm)

Vanja Iveša was born on 21 July 1977. He is a retired goalkeeper who last played for NK Opatija. He played professional football until the age of 44 years. Iveša started his football career at NK Istra Pula and works as a goalkeeper coordinator at Goztepe. He is considered one of the tallest footballers in the world.

6. Tonny Brogaard (6'9″/206 cm)

Tonny Brogaard was born on 10 February 1984. He last played professional football at Boldklubben Frem in the Danish 1st Division. Brogaard started his football career at BK Frem and went on to play for several Danish clubs.

7. Kyle Hudlin (6'9″/206 cm)

Kyle Hudlin was born on 15 June 2000. He currently plays for EFL Championship club Huddersfield Town. He is a striker who scored 21 goals in 87 appearances for different clubs. Hudlin is well known for his toughness, agility, and extraordinary aerial abilities.

8. Dino Hodzic (6'8″/205 cm)

Dino Hodzic was born on 28 October 1995. He currently plays for Lengjudeild in the Iceland second-tier league. He played for IA Akranes in 2022. He is a goalkeeper who started his career at Neret Metkovic in 2013.

9. Costel Pantilimon (6'8″/203 cm)

Costel Pantilimon was born on 1 February 1987 in Bacău, Romania. He began his career at Politehnica Timișoara as a goalkeeper. Pantilimon joined Manchester City in 2011 on loan as a backup to Joe Hart.

He has been featured for the National youth teams of Romania. Pantilimon made his national senior team debut back on 18 November 18. He retired back in 2021 while playing for Denizlispor.

10. Lacina Traore (6'8″/203 cm)

Lacina Traore was born on the 20 May 1990 in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. He is nicknamed the Big Tree due to his 203 cm frame. He started his football career in 2006 in Mimosas U19 as a striker. Traore has played for European clubs, such as Monaco, Everton, Sporting Gijon, CSKA Moscow, and Amiens. He has 13 caps with the Ivory Coast national team.

11. Andries Noppert (6'8″/203 cm)

Andries Noppert was born on 7 April 1994 in Heerenveen, Netherlands. He plays for Eredivisie club Heerenveen as a goalkeeper. Noppert received his first national team-up in September and debuted in the 2022 World Cup against Senegal. Andries learned about his inclusion in the World Cup 2022 squad on TV.

12. Mikkel Mena Qvist (6'8″/203 cm)

Mikkel Mena Qvist was born on 22 April 1993 in Bogotá, Colombia. He possesses both the Colombia and Denmark nationality. Mena started his football career at Aarhus GF II as a centre in 2010. He currently plays for Icelandic club Breiðablik. He has featured for several Danish clubs, such as KA and HB Koge.

13. Lucas Bergström (6'7″/200 cm)

Lucas was born on 5 September 2002. He currently plays for the Chelsea U-21 team. Lucas Bergström joined Chelsea from his native club, TPS, back in 2018. He debuted for the Finland National team on 9 January 2023. He has also been featured in the Under 16, Under 17, and 21 Finland youth national teams.

14. Paul Millar (6'7″/200 cm)

Paul Millar was born in Dunfermline, Scotland, on 12 April 1988. He started his football career at RAF LFC as a centre-forward in 2010. He played for several Scottish clubs, such as Elgin City, Formartine, and Deveronvale. He is currently without a club after playing for Whitletts in 2021.

15. Peter Crouch (6'7″/201 cm)

Peter Crouch was born in Macclesfield, England, on 30 January 1981. He started his career at QPR Academy back in 1995. Crouch played for several English clubs, such as Stoke City, Southampton, Norwich, Tottenham, Aston Villa, and Liverpool. He last played for Burnley before retiring in 2019.

16. Kjell Scherpen (6'7"/202 cm)

Kjell Scherpen (born 23 January 2000) is a Dutch goalkeeper who competes for the Netherlands under-21 national team. He also plays for Austrian Football Bundesliga club Sturm Graz on loan. He played regularly for the club's senior team during the 2018–19 Eredivisie season.

17. Dan Burn (6'6"/198 cm)

Daniel Johnson Burn (born 9 May 1992) is an English professional footballer who plays mainly as a left-back or centre-back for Premier League club Newcastle United. Burn made his Football League debut in 2009 for Darlington. After 19 games at Darlington, he signed for Fulham at the end of the 2010–11 campaign.

18. Fraser Forster (6'7"/201 cm)

Fraser Forster (born 17 March 1988) is a goalkeeper from England currently playing for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. He began his professional career with Newcastle United but gained widespread recognition during his time at Celtic FC.

19. Robert Sánchez (6'6"/197 cm)

Robert is a Spanish footballer who was born on 18 November 1997. He began his career with Escuela de Fútbol de Santa Ana and currently represents Chelsea. In 2022, Sánchez was named in Spain's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

20. Daniel Schmidt (6'5"/197 cm)

Daniel Schmidt (born 3 February 1992) is a Japanese professional footballer who serves as a goalkeeper for Sint-Truiden. He is renowned for his skill in saving penalties. He achieved his 100th appearance in the Jupiler Pro League against K.V. Kortrijk on 4 February 2023.

Who is the tallest soccer player in history?

Simon Bloch Jorgensen is the tallest soccer player ever in the world. He is a Danish national playing as a goalkeeper. Kristof Van Hout, a goalkeeper at Lommel, a Belgian club, closely follows him.

These are some of the tallest soccer players who have ever graced the field in the football industry. They are all talented and have left a mark on the various clubs they have played for.

