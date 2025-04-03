Portable has reacted to a viral video where Saheed Osupa promised to deal with him after the stunt he pulled

It will be recalled that the Zazu crooner had disrespected Osupa in a video, but later issued an apology in another recording

A new video shared online saw him reacting to a video by Saheed, and threatening to also deal with the veteran

Nigerian social media users were shocked to see Portable's reaction to Fuji artist Akorede Babatunde Okunola, professionally known as Saheed Osupa’s video.

Recall that Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, had earlier called the Fuji artist big for nothing over an undisclosed dispute.

Following this, Saheed Osupa’s diss track trended, and many stated it was in response to Zazu's disrespect.

However, new video of Osupa seemingly warning Portable during a live performance surfaced on social media, leaving many with thoughts that the singer was still going to deal with Portable soon.

On sighting the clip, Portable went online to slam Osupa, adding that he is not the only one who knowns how to be wicked.

Portable's clip has caught the attention of many, who wondered if he could ever maintain decorum.

Watch the video below:

Portable's reply to Saheed Osupa trends

Read some reactions below:

@eniola___sarah said:

"Una no get rope? He don start again ooo. Small time now he will come out, and start apologizing. This sango artist no get people wey dey advise am? His wives no Dey advise their husband?"

@o10rah said:

"Person offend you, he apologize before 24 hours, you con go one show go dey talk say you still Dey come for him, lol make una continue dey hype, nah as e dey speak out so good, if anything do portable e dey on una hero."

@trendyshoesnbags said:

"Shame for the women that have you as their husband..I wonder how dey cope."

@omo_mobi said:

"Make Una no forget to film the werey well well when e chop beating."

@adex_fejj said:

"Sorry for your beating in addy"

@oyewole_samod said:

"I like as he Dey come out to para, I Dey pray make you no escape the beating before."

@shegsman_king said:

"Fuji different from hip-hop.. Fuji dem go deck u for street 😂."

@uzor_chidiebere_kingsley_eric said:

"Una dey play shaa, portable go receive beating from bus stop to bus stop... make una no whyne area boys ooo."

@sd__autos said:

"Portable osupa no be small boy for this matter ooo 😂if all this Fuji boys get your tmy u go regret why you come life 😂."

Osupa ignores his management's plan for Portable

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, a video captured the song that Saheed Osupa sang for Portable while at an event recently.

Recall that the Zazu crooner had disrespected Osupa in a video, but later issued an apology in another recording.

Fans were excited about the clip, predicting Portable’s fate while also calling for another artist to be dealt wit.

