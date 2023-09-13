Fastest soccer player: 20 footballers with lightning speed

Football is one of the most popular sports in the world. The game is partly about athleticism; players must be mentally and physically fit to excel in the sport. And one of the critical attributes of a player is speed. Who is the fastest soccer player?

Source: Getty Images

The teams with the fastest football players take advantage of their opponents during counter-attacks. Outrunning the defenders helps a team to score more goals, which is the game's main objective. Speed is, therefore, one of the most crucial qualities of a footballer when putting together a team. These are some of the fastest soccer players with lightning speed.

20 fastest soccer players

Most football stars are fast players regardless of their position as defenders, strikers, or midfield fielders. Below are the fastest players in the world and their speeds.

20. Alphonso Davies (36.2 km/h)

Alphonso Davies controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and FC Bayern München on September 2, 2023, in Moenchengladbach, Germany. Photo: Oliver Kaelke

Source: Getty Images

Alphonso Davies is a Canadian professional footballer who plays for Bayern Munich and the Canadian national team. With an average speed of 36.2 km/h, the young star has attracted interest from other clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

19. Erling Haaland (36.2 km/h)

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates after scoring during a match between Manchester City and Fulham FC at Etihad Stadium on September 02, 2023, in Manchester, England. Photo: Tom Flathers

Source: Getty Images

Haaland is one of the fastest soccer players, thanks to his height. Haaland is a Norwegian native who also played for the Norway national team. Before joining Manchester City, the top footballer played for Borussia Dortmund. His average speed is 36.22 km/h.

18. Federico Valverde (36.3 km/h)

Federico Valverde in action during the La Liga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and Getafe CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 02 2023, in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Angel Martinez

Source: Getty Images

The midfielder plays for Real Madrid and the Uruguay national team. He has performed well at Real. With a speed of 36.3 km/h, Valverde has become a critical player for his squad.

17. Claudio Caniggia (36.4 km/h)

Argentina's Claudio Caniggia during the 1990 World Cup Finals, between Argentina and USSR in Naples, Italy, on 13th June 1990. Photo: Bob Thomas Sports Photography

Source: Getty Images

Claudio Caniggia is a former Argentine professional football player who played as a forward or winger and represented his national team. This Argentine star is said to have hit an average speed of 36.43 km/h throughout his career.

16. Achraf Hakimi (36.48 km/h)

Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain controls the ball during the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and RC Lens on August 26, 2023, in Paris, France. Photo: Christian Liewig

Source: Getty Images

Hakimi is a Paris Saint-Germain right-back player in the Ligue 1 team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The footballer was born in Spain but plays for the Morocco national team. Hakimi utilises his speed in the offence and defence. Before joining PSG, he played for Real Madrid.

15. Rafael Leao (36.5 km/h)

Milan's Portuguese forward Rafael Leao celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A football match between AS Roma and AC Milan. AC Milan won 2-1. Photo: Antonio Balasco

Source: Getty Images

Rafael Leao is a left winger for AC Milan and the Portugal national team. The dynamic forward is fast and has a technical ability to outrun opponents. Above his speed, he is also a good dribbler, making his opponents sweat.

14. Moussa Diaby (36.52 km/h)

Moussa Diaby of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa at Anfield on September 03, 2023, in Liverpool, England. Photo: Neville Williams

Source: Getty Images

The French professional footballer is a right winger for Aston Villa and the France national team. The talented player has a speed of 36.52 (km/h). Moussa is fast and agile, making him transition swiftly on the field.

13. Darwin Nunez (36.53 km/h)

Darwin Nunez controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield in Liverpool, north-west England, on September 3, 2023. Photo: Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

Darwin Nunez is one of the fastest footballers in the Premier League, with a top speed of 36.5 km/h. He previously played for Benfica before joining Liverpool. The footballer is also part of Uruguay's national team as a striker.

12. Mohamed Salah (36.6 km/h)

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa at Anfield on September 03, 2023, in Liverpool, England. Photo: Andrew Powell

Source: Getty Images

Mohamed Salah, famously known as Mo Salah, is one of the best players in Liverpool's history. He plays as a winger and is a phenomenon in scoring goals. The Egyptian-born footballer is also the captain of Egypt's national team. After joining Liverpool, he scored 32 goals in his first season.

11. Adama Traore (36.6 km/h)

Adama Traore of Fulham during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Fulham FC at Emirates Stadium on August 26, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Matthew Ashton

Source: Getty Images

Adama Traoré Diarra, professionally known as Adama Traoré, is a Spanish footballer who plays for Fulham as a right winger. He also plays for the Spain national team. His speed and dribbling skills set him apart from others.

10. Ousmane Dembele (36.6 km/h)

Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint Germain controls the ball during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Paris Saint-Germain and RC Lens on August 26, 2023, in Paris, France. Photo: Antonio Borga

Source: Getty Images

Dembele is a French footballer who plays for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Previously, he played for F.C Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, some of the wealthiest clubs in the world. Dembele capitalises on his speed to defeat opponents, which makes him thrive as a winger.

9. Anthony Gordon (36.61km/h)

Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United shoots during the English Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool FC at St. James Park on August 27, 2023. Photo: Joe Prior

Source: Getty Images

Everton's Anthony Gordon is the fourth-fastest footballer in the Premier League, with a speed of 36.61km/h. He is a left winger for Newcastle United. The young footballer has proved himself an asset to the team.

8. Mykhailo Mudryk (36.63 (km/h)

Mykhailo Mudryk of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on September 2, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Charlotte Wilson

Source: Getty Images

Mykhailo Mudryk is a Ukrainian professional footballer who plays for the Ukraine national team and as a winger at Chelsea in the Premier League. He is among the fastest Premier League footballers, with a 36.63km/h speed. Many clubs were eyeing the Ukrainian player, but Chelsea snatched him in January.

7. Antonio Rudiger (36.7 km/h)

Antonio Rudiger of Real Madrid CF passing the ball during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and Getafe CF on September 02, 2023, in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Diego Souto

Source: Getty Images

Antonio Rudiger is one of the best centre-backs in Europe. He plays for Real Madrid and the German national team. Rudiger's tackles make him a significant threat to opponents. His physique sometimes intimidates opponents, making him an aggressive defender.

6. Karim Adeyemi (36.73 km/h)

Karim Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund in action during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 on September 1, 2023, in Dortmund, Germany. Photo: Hendrik Deckers

Source: Getty Images

Karim Adeyemi is a young German professional footballer who plays for the German national team. He also is a forward, midfielder and winger for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Adeyemi is talented and the fastest football player in the Bundesliga, with a 36.65 km/h speed.

5. Gareth Bale (36.95 km/h)

Gareth Bale carries the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Wales and England at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Doha, on November 29, 2022. Photo: Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

Gareth Bale is one of the best footballers of his generation. The former Welsh player was a winger for Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid. One of his unforgettable performances was when Real Madrid defeated Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final. Gareth Bale has reached a speed of 36.9 km/h in his career.

4. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (37.4 km/h)

Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka in action during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester on Monday, August 14, 2023. Photo: Nick Potts

Source: Getty Images

Wan-Bissaka is one of the fastest players in soccer. Sources say that he reached a speed of 37.59 km/h in 2019 during the game between Manchester United and West Ham. The Manchester United full-back's speed is its major strength.

3. Mahmoud Trezeguet (37.5 km/h)

Mahmoud Trezeguet of Trabzonspor AS during the Turkish Super Lig match between Istanbulspor AS and Trabzonspor AS at Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium on August 5, 2022, in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by ANP

Source: Getty Images

Mahmoud Trezeguet is an Egyptian professional footballer who played in the English Premier League before moving to Turkey. He was one of the English Premier League's fastest footballers when he played for Aston Villa as a winger. Trezeguet left Kasimpasa to join Aston Villa in 2019 before moving to the Süper Lig club Trabzonspor in Turkey. He also plays for the Egypt national team.

2. Kyle Walker (37.8km/h)

Kyle Walker of Manchester City during the UEFA Super Cup 2023 match between Manchester City FC and Sevilla FC at Karaiskakis Stadium on August 16, 2023, in Piraeus, Greece. Photo: Harry Langer

Source: Getty Images

Kyle Walker is one of the fastest soccer players in the world. The Manchester City player is the in the history of the English Premier League, with a speed of 37.802 km/h.

Before joining Manchester City, Kyle Walker was with Tottenham Hotspur. The player is a versatile full-back who can play defence or attack. He has assisted Man City in winning four Premier League titles.

1. Kylian Mbappe (38 km/h)

Kylian Mbappe of France runs with the ball during the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round Group B match between France and Greece at Stade de France on June 19, 2023, in Paris, France. Photo: Sportsphoto

Source: Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe is the fastest soccer player in the world and one of the young athletes with impressive careers. He plays for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Ligue 1 and has been the top goal scorer for three consecutive seasons. Mbappe is also the captain of the French national team and has led his team to the World Cup twice.

At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, France got to the finals, and Mbappe won the Golden Boot and Silver Ball and was the player with the most goals scored in the World Cup finals.

Who is the fastest person in soccer?

Kylian Mbappe is the in the world. He has an average speed of 38 km/h and is currently signed with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Football is one of the most loved sports in the world. Speed is one of the qualities a payer should have to succeed in the sport. The fastest players outplay opponents and are hired by the best clubs. The above are the fastest soccer players in the world.

