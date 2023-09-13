Fastest soccer player: 20 footballers with lightning speed
Football is one of the most popular sports in the world. The game is partly about athleticism; players must be mentally and physically fit to excel in the sport. And one of the critical attributes of a player is speed. Who is the fastest soccer player?
The teams with the fastest football players take advantage of their opponents during counter-attacks. Outrunning the defenders helps a team to score more goals, which is the game's main objective. Speed is, therefore, one of the most crucial qualities of a footballer when putting together a team. These are some of the fastest soccer players with lightning speed.
20 fastest soccer players
Most football stars are fast players regardless of their position as defenders, strikers, or midfield fielders. Below are the fastest players in the world and their speeds.
20. Alphonso Davies (36.2 km/h)
Alphonso Davies is a Canadian professional footballer who plays for Bayern Munich and the Canadian national team. With an average speed of 36.2 km/h, the young star has attracted interest from other clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.
19. Erling Haaland (36.2 km/h)
Haaland is one of the fastest soccer players, thanks to his height. Haaland is a Norwegian native who also played for the Norway national team. Before joining Manchester City, the top footballer played for Borussia Dortmund. His average speed is 36.22 km/h.
18. Federico Valverde (36.3 km/h)
The midfielder plays for Real Madrid and the Uruguay national team. He has performed well at Real. With a speed of 36.3 km/h, Valverde has become a critical player for his squad.
17. Claudio Caniggia (36.4 km/h)
Claudio Caniggia is a former Argentine professional football player who played as a forward or winger and represented his national team. This Argentine star is said to have hit an average speed of 36.43 km/h throughout his career.
16. Achraf Hakimi (36.48 km/h)
Hakimi is a Paris Saint-Germain right-back player in the Ligue 1 team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The footballer was born in Spain but plays for the Morocco national team. Hakimi utilises his speed in the offence and defence. Before joining PSG, he played for Real Madrid.
15. Rafael Leao (36.5 km/h)
Rafael Leao is a left winger for AC Milan and the Portugal national team. The dynamic forward is fast and has a technical ability to outrun opponents. Above his speed, he is also a good dribbler, making his opponents sweat.
14. Moussa Diaby (36.52 km/h)
The French professional footballer is a right winger for Aston Villa and the France national team. The talented player has a speed of 36.52 (km/h). Moussa is fast and agile, making him transition swiftly on the field.
13. Darwin Nunez (36.53 km/h)
Darwin Nunez is one of the fastest footballers in the Premier League, with a top speed of 36.5 km/h. He previously played for Benfica before joining Liverpool. The footballer is also part of Uruguay's national team as a striker.
12. Mohamed Salah (36.6 km/h)
Mohamed Salah, famously known as Mo Salah, is one of the best players in Liverpool's history. He plays as a winger and is a phenomenon in scoring goals. The Egyptian-born footballer is also the captain of Egypt's national team. After joining Liverpool, he scored 32 goals in his first season.
11. Adama Traore (36.6 km/h)
Adama Traoré Diarra, professionally known as Adama Traoré, is a Spanish footballer who plays for Fulham as a right winger. He also plays for the Spain national team. His speed and dribbling skills set him apart from others.
10. Ousmane Dembele (36.6 km/h)
Dembele is a French footballer who plays for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Previously, he played for F.C Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, some of the wealthiest clubs in the world. Dembele capitalises on his speed to defeat opponents, which makes him thrive as a winger.
9. Anthony Gordon (36.61km/h)
Everton's Anthony Gordon is the fourth-fastest footballer in the Premier League, with a speed of 36.61km/h. He is a left winger for Newcastle United. The young footballer has proved himself an asset to the team.
8. Mykhailo Mudryk (36.63 (km/h)
Mykhailo Mudryk is a Ukrainian professional footballer who plays for the Ukraine national team and as a winger at Chelsea in the Premier League. He is among the fastest Premier League footballers, with a 36.63km/h speed. Many clubs were eyeing the Ukrainian player, but Chelsea snatched him in January.
7. Antonio Rudiger (36.7 km/h)
Antonio Rudiger is one of the best centre-backs in Europe. He plays for Real Madrid and the German national team. Rudiger's tackles make him a significant threat to opponents. His physique sometimes intimidates opponents, making him an aggressive defender.
6. Karim Adeyemi (36.73 km/h)
Karim Adeyemi is a young German professional footballer who plays for the German national team. He also is a forward, midfielder and winger for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Adeyemi is talented and the fastest football player in the Bundesliga, with a 36.65 km/h speed.
5. Gareth Bale (36.95 km/h)
Gareth Bale is one of the best footballers of his generation. The former Welsh player was a winger for Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid. One of his unforgettable performances was when Real Madrid defeated Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final. Gareth Bale has reached a speed of 36.9 km/h in his career.
4. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (37.4 km/h)
Wan-Bissaka is one of the fastest players in soccer. Sources say that he reached a speed of 37.59 km/h in 2019 during the game between Manchester United and West Ham. The Manchester United full-back's speed is its major strength.
3. Mahmoud Trezeguet (37.5 km/h)
Mahmoud Trezeguet is an Egyptian professional footballer who played in the English Premier League before moving to Turkey. He was one of the English Premier League's fastest footballers when he played for Aston Villa as a winger. Trezeguet left Kasimpasa to join Aston Villa in 2019 before moving to the Süper Lig club Trabzonspor in Turkey. He also plays for the Egypt national team.
2. Kyle Walker (37.8km/h)
Kyle Walker is one of the fastest soccer players in the world. The Manchester City player is the fastest defender in the history of the English Premier League, with a speed of 37.802 km/h.
Before joining Manchester City, Kyle Walker was with Tottenham Hotspur. The player is a versatile full-back who can play defence or attack. He has assisted Man City in winning four Premier League titles.
1. Kylian Mbappe (38 km/h)
Kylian Mbappe is the fastest soccer player in the world and one of the young athletes with impressive careers. He plays for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Ligue 1 and has been the top goal scorer for three consecutive seasons. Mbappe is also the captain of the French national team and has led his team to the World Cup twice.
At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, France got to the finals, and Mbappe won the Golden Boot and Silver Ball and was the player with the most goals scored in the World Cup finals.
Who is the fastest person in soccer?
Kylian Mbappe is the highest speed in the world. He has an average speed of 38 km/h and is currently signed with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
Football is one of the most loved sports in the world. Speed is one of the qualities a payer should have to succeed in the sport. The fastest players outplay opponents and are hired by the best clubs. The above are the fastest soccer players in the world.
Legit.ng published an article about the richest footballers. Football is one of the most well-paying careers in the world. The most talented footballers are paid good money, making them millionaires. These are the richest footballers in the world you need to know about.
The richest footballers are the most talented footballers who have played for big clubs worldwide. They come from around the world to play for the highest-paying clubs. From Africa to South America to Asia, these stars have amassed much wealth quickly. They drive big cars and live in expensive houses.
Source: Legit.ng