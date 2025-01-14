Eric Chelle has become the 37th coach to take charge of Nigeria’s senior national team the Super Eagles

The Nigeria Football Federation appointed the Malian to help Nigeria qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Chelle takes over the Super Eagles job from Austine Eguavoen who handled the job on an interim basis

The Super Eagles have entered a new era as Malian tactician Eric Chelle begins his reign as the new national team coach of Nigeria.

The 47-year-old former Mali coach becomes the 37th manager of the Super Eagles following his appointment by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Tuesday, January 9.

According to ESPN, Chelle makes history as the first non-Nigerian African to coach the Super Eagles after taking over the role from Austine Eguavoen who held the post on an interim basis.

The former Mali international has been mandated by the NFF to ensure the Super Eagles qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite having a poor start in the qualifiers.

As Chelle steps into his role as the Super Eagles' head coach, Legit.ng takes a look at the history of coaches who have handled the Nigeria senior national team in the past.

Trailblazers of the Super Eagles

The history of Super Eagles coaching began in 1949 with John Finch, an Englishman, who laid the foundation.

Nigerian football legend Daniel Anyiam followed, serving in two separate terms (1954–1956, 1964–1965), establishing the country’s presence in international football.

Meanwhile, England's Les Courtier (1956–1960) and Israel’s Moshe Beit Halevi (1960–1961) built on this momentum, helping shape the team’s early identity.

A global appeal to foreign coaches

As Nigerian football developed, the team benefited from the knowledge of coaches from a variety of backgrounds.

Hungary's George Vardar (1961-1963) and József Ember (1965-1968) introduced European discipline, while Brazilian Jorge Penna (1972-1973) and Otto Glória (1979-1982) added flair to Nigeria's style of play.

The impact of these foreign coaches paved the way for Nigeria's rise in African football.

The Golden era: Westerhof and beyond

The 1980s and 1990s are regarded as a golden era for Nigerian football.

Clemens Westerhof (1989-1994) is remembered as the architect of Nigeria's 1994 Africa Cup of Nations win and first World Cup qualification.

Compatriot, Johannes Bonfrere, carried the legacy by leading Nigeria’s Dream Team to Olympic gold in 1996. During this time, Nigerian coaches like Adegboye Onigbinde and Christian Chukwu made lasting contributions.

Trials and triumphs of modern coaches

The 21st century saw a mix of local and foreign coaches at the helm.

Gernot Rohr (2016–2021) brought stability to the team, leading them to the 2018 World Cup and a third-place finish in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Legendary players turned coaches like Stephen Keshi and Samson Siasia also contributed, with Keshi famously winning the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations as coach.

Chelle rates Super Eagles World Cup chances

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelle has disclosed he is delighted to take up the charge of qualifying the Super Eagles for the 2026 World Cup in his first address as coach of the national team.

The 47-year-old tactician admitted it is a big task to pick the World Cup ticket but not an impossible one.

