Nigeria are drawn against Benin Republic, Libya and Rwanda in the qualification series for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The Super Eagles were already pegged with these teams in the World Cup qualifiers, and they have struggled

Former Nigerian gaffer Adeboye Onigbinder has explained how the Super Eagles can overcome their opponents in the AFCON qualifiers

Former Nigerian national team coach Adeboye Onigbinde has stated that the Super Eagles can qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Considering their run in the World Cup qualifiers, Onigbinde says all teams in the AFCON qualifiers have an equal chance of winning a ticket to the continental showpiece.

Following 1-1 draws with Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, a loss to the Benin Republic leaves Nigeria's chances of qualifying for the World Cup in doubt.

Adeboye Onigbinde has cautioned the Super Eagles ahead of AFCON 2025 qualifiers. Photo Credit: ISSOUF SANOGO.

After four rounds of matches, the three-time African champions are 5th on the table with three points.

Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin are tied on seven points at the top of the group, while Lesotho is fourth with five points.

The Super Eagles will meet Benin, Libya, and Rwanda in Group D of the AFCON 2025 qualifiers, and Onigbinde admits it will not be easy.

The tactician cautioned that adequate preparation is the 'magic' that can see the Eagles overcome the teams.

He told Complete Sports:

“All the teams in the group have equal chances of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations because it’s a game of eleven players.

“Everything depends on how the Super Eagles prepare for their qualifying campaign. Mind you, it’s not automatic, and it’s not by magic.

“How we prepare depends on our administration and technical crew, which will be key to the success of the team.”

AFCON 2025 is billed to be held in Morocco between December 21 and January 18.

