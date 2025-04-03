Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central senatorial district, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for rejecting her recall process from the National Assembly.

The embattled lawmaker, who is currently under a six-month suspension from the Senate over a violation of rules, praised the electoral commission "for upholding justice, constitutionality and refused to bow to pressures from undemocratic elements."

Natasha accused Akpabio of sexual harassment

Recall that Natasha accused the Senate President Godswill Akpabio of systematically silencing her since she rejected sexual advances from him. She has claimed on different media platforms, claimed that Akpabio sexually harassed her.

Her recall process started after the suspension and the challenging of the Senate president in court for sexual harassment. However, INEC ruled out the recall as it failed to comply with the constitution on two occasions and explained that no further action would be taken on it.

Natasha reacts as INEC rejects recall process

Reacting to the development in a statement she signed and sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, April 3, the suspended Senator said God has put her political enemies from the Senate and the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, to shame. The statement reads in part:

"God has put to shame anti-democratic forces plotting my recall from the Senate, including one of the most wanted person by the EFCC, former governor Yahaya Bello."

Natasha explained that the decision of INEC is the voice of the people and God, adding that nobody, including Yahaya Bello and Senate President Akpabio, as well as their associates, can toy with the mandate given to her by the Kogi Central people.

Natasha said INEC action is justice against injustice

She said she has no fear because she has God and the people behind her. According to her, "the decision to reject the recall process is a justice against injustice. INEC has proven to be truly independent, and history will never forget this justice."

Senator Natasha then warned her political enemies, adding that they had been defeated. She described the development as a "record-breaking", because it knocked out those who planned to take the backyard to victory. She said:

"Please bear it in mind that your days are numbered in politics because the new era has come when people will no longer reckon or identify with evil politicians whose trade mark is not more than violence, rigging and corruption."

