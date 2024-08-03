Every athlete looks forward to the Olympics, a sporting tournament where they represent their country. It is a global stage for sportspersons to showcase their talent and earn respect in their fields. Nigeria is one of the nations that qualified for the tournament in different fields, including women’s football, badminton, athletics, basketball, and boxing. So, which players were in the Super Falcons team for the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The Super Falcons players: (L-R) Blessing Demehin, Esther Okoronkwo, and Osinachi Ohale. Photo: Chris Hyde - FIFA (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Super Falcons are a powerhouse in African women’s football, having won 11 Africa Women's Cup of Nations. Despite dominating African women’s football, they have had little success in worldwide tournaments such as the World Cup and Olympics. However, they are looking to turn their fortunes around as they represent their nation at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Are the Super Falcons in the Olympics?

Did Nigeria qualify for the 2024 Olympic football? The Nigerian women’s football team earned a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics after defeating South Africa 1-0 on aggregate in their fourth-round qualification tie in April 2024.

Who are the team members representing Nigeria in the 2024 Olympics?

The Nigeria women’s football team for the 2024 Paris Olympics comprised 18 football players and four alternate players. The squad, led by American football coach Randy Waldrum, was named on 3 July 2024. Below are details of the 18 women footballers who carried the Nigerian flag at the 2024 Olympics.

1. Tochukwu Oluehi

Tochukwu Oluehi poses for a portrait during the official FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 portrait session in Brisbane, Australia. Photo: Chris Hyde

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 2 May 1987

: 2 May 1987 Place of birth : Lagos, Nigeria

: Lagos, Nigeria Position : Goalkeeper

: Goalkeeper Current club: Eastern Flames

Tochukwu Oluehi is a goalkeeper for the Super Falcons. She began her professional career in 2006 and has been signed by multiple football clubs in and outside Nigeria. She has played for football clubs Bayelsa Queens, Bobruichanka Bobruisk, Medkila IL, and Hakkarigücü Spor. She plays for the Saudi Arabian side Eastern Flames and has represented her country multiple times in tournaments such as the FIFA Women's World Cup and Olympics.

2. Chiamaka Nnadozie

Chiamaka Nnadozie of Paris FC poses for a portrait during the UEFA Women's Champions League Official Portraits shoot in Paris, France. Photo: Kristy Sparow

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 8 December 2000

: 8 December 2000 Place of birth : Imo State, Nigeria

: Imo State, Nigeria Position : Goalkeeper

: Goalkeeper Current club: Paris FC

Chiamaka Cynthia Nnadozie is a Nigerian defender from Imo State, currently plying her trade for Paris FC. She began playing professional football in 2016 when she signed for Rivers Angels, but her international debut came in 2018.

The Super Falcons goalkeeper has 22 appearances as a senior player for her country, including in tournaments such as the African Women's Championship: 2018 and 2019 African Games. Her honours include winning the 2023 CAF Goalkeeper of the Year (Women) and 2023-2024 D1 Arkema Goalkeeper of the Season.

3. Michelle Alozie

Michelle Alozie of Nigeria poses for a portrait during the official FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 portrait session in Brisbane, Australia. Photo: Chris Hyde

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 28 April 1997

: 28 April 1997 Place of birth : Apple Valley, California, United States

: Apple Valley, California, United States Position : Defender

: Defender Current club: Houston Dash

Michelle Chinwendu Alozie is a Nigerian professional footballer born in Apple Valley, California, United States. She is a defender for the Houston Dash of the National Women's Soccer League and has made 22 appearances for her national team, the Super Falcons. In addition to football, she is a molecular biologist, working part-time as a cancer research technician at the Texas Children's Hospital.

4. Osinachi Ohale

Osinachi Ohale speaks during a press conference after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Australia and Nigeria. Photo: Chris Hyde

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 21 December 1991

: 21 December 1991 Place of birth : Abuja, Nigeria

: Abuja, Nigeria Position : Defender

: Defender Current club: Pachuca

Osinachi Marvis Ohale is a Nigerian footballer who plays for Pachuca of the Liga MX Femenil. Her professional career started in 2008, and she has played for multiple football clubs, including Rivers Angels, Houston Dash, Alavés, and CD Tacon. She has represented Nigeria women's national team about 26 times, playing an important defensive role when they won the African Women's Championship tournaments of 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

5. Nicole Payne

Nicole Payne of Paris Saint-Germain poses for a portrait during the UEFA Women's Champions League Official Portraits shoot in Paris, France. Photo: Kristy Sparow

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 18 January 2001

: 18 January 2001 Place of birth : Birmingham, Alabama, United States

: Birmingham, Alabama, United States Position : Defender

: Defender Current club: Paris Saint-Germain

Nicole Oyeyemisi Payne is a United States-born Nigerian professional football player. She signed for Paris Saint-Germain in 2023 but is currently on loan at Portland Thorns. The Nigerian sports personality made her senior debut for Nigeria in 2021 and has represented her country in multiple football tournaments, including the 2024 Olympics. She hails from a family of footballers and is the younger sister of Toni Payne and Stephen Payne.

6. Chidinma Okeke

Chidinma Okeke of Nigeria Women during the World Cup Women match between Nigeria v France at the Roazhon Park in Rennes France. Photo: Eric Verhoeven

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 11 August 2000

: 11 August 2000 Place of birth : Warri, Nigeria

: Warri, Nigeria Position : Defender

: Defender Current club: MyNavi Sendai

Chidinma Nkeruka Okeke is a professional Nigerian soccer player who plays for MyNavi Sendai in the WE League, a Japanese football league. She previously played for football clubs, such as Madrid CFF and Hapoel Beer Sheva FC, before she was signed by MyNavi Sendai in 2023. Her international career includes four appearances for the Nigeria women's national football team.

7. Oluwatosin Demehin

Blessing Demehin of Nigeria runs with the ball during the Women's group C match between Nigeria and Brazil during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in Bordeaux, France. Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 13 March 2002

: 13 March 2002 Place of birth : Lagos, Nigeria

: Lagos, Nigeria Position : Defender

: Defender Current club: Reims

Nigerian footballer Oluwatosin Blessing Demehin is currently signed for French women’s football club Reims. She joined the French side in 2022 and has made approximately 15 appearances as a defender. She debuted for her national side, the Super Falcons, in 2022 and has represented her country in events such as the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and 2024 Olympics.

8. Toni Payne

Toni Payne during the match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC, at the Johan Cruyff Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: Joan Valls

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 22 April 1995

: 22 April 1995 Place of birth : Birmingham, Alabama, United States

: Birmingham, Alabama, United States Position : Midfielder

: Midfielder Current club: Everton

Antionette Oyedupe Payne is the eldest sibling of footballers Stephen and Nicole Payne. She signed for English women's football club Everton in 2024 but formerly played for top European women’s football clubs such as Ajax and Sevilla. She represented the US in her amateur career, but for her senior career, she has represented Nigeria.

9. Christy Ucheibe

Christy Ucheibe of Nigeria during the warm up prior to the Women's group C match between Nigeria and Brazil during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in Bordeaux, France. Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 25 December 2000

: 25 December 2000 Place of birth : Kano, Nigeria

: Kano, Nigeria Position : Midfielder

: Midfielder Current club: Benfica

Christy Onyenaturuchi Ucheibe is a midfielder for the Portuguese women’s football club Benfica. Before joining Benfica in 2020, she played for Nasarawa Amazons and Assi IF. Since 2022, she has made about 16 appearances for her national side.

10. Jennifer Echegini

Jennifer Echegini of Juventus FC during the Women Serie A Playoffs match between AS Roma and Juventus FC at Stadio Tre Fontane in Roma, Italy. Photo: Giuseppe Maffia

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 22 March 2001

: 22 March 2001 Place of birth : Nijmegen, Netherlands

: Nijmegen, Netherlands Position : Midfielder

: Midfielder Current club: Paris Saint-Germain

Jennifer Onyinyechi Echegini is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays for the French women’s football club Paris Saint-Germain. She previously played for Juventus, making 14 appearances and scoring ten goals. Her international debut came in 2022, and she has made over 11 appearances.

11. Deborah Abiodun

Deborah Abiodun reacts after she is issued a red card in the second half against Canada during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match. Photo: Elsa - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 2 November 2003

: 2 November 2003 Place of birth : Ibadan, Nigeria

: Ibadan, Nigeria Position : Midfielder

: Midfielder Current club: Pittsburgh Panthers

Deborah Ajibola Abiodun, also known as Kante by football enthusiasts, currently plays for the Pittsburgh Panthers. She received a scholarship to study at the University of Pittsburgh and began playing professionally for the Rivers Angels. The young footballer made her international debut in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

12. Rasheedat Ajibade

Rasheedat Ajibade of Nigeria answers questions during a press conference at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane, Australia. Photo: Elsa - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 8 December 1999

: 8 December 1999 Place of birth : Kaduna, Nigeria

: Kaduna, Nigeria Position : Midfielder

: Midfielder Current club: Atlético Madrid

Rasheedat Ajibade is a Nigerian Atlético Madrid forward whose club career spans over a decade. She made her professional debut in 2013 as an FC Robo football player. She also played for Avaldnes before signing a deal with the Spanish football club. Rash, as he is commonly referred to, has made over 19 appearances for his country.

The footballer has her own brand, RASH, which sells merchandise to fans and pursues other causes in Nigeria. She owns the Rasheedat Ajibade Foundation, which promotes football and empowers Nigerian youths. The Atletic Madrid star also endorses brands such as Pluralcode.

13. Esther Okoronkwo

Esther Okoronkwo of Nigeria during a Nigeria training session on July 18, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. Photo: Matt Roberts

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 27 March 1997

: 27 March 1997 Place of birth : Abia, Nigeria

: Abia, Nigeria Position : Forward

: Forward Current club: UD Tenerife

Ijeoma Esther Okoronkwo of Unión Deportiva Tenerife is a Nigerian professional footballer. She started playing for the Spanish Liga F club in 2023 after spending approximately four years at the French football club Saint-Étienne. Her international senior debut was in June 2021, and she has made over 15 appearances for her country.

14. Asisat Oshoala

Asisat Oshoala of Bay FC looks on during a game between NJ/NY Gotham City FC and Bay FC at Paypal Park in San Jose, California. Photo: Erin Chang

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 9 October 1994

: 9 October 1994 Place of birth : Ikorodu, Nigeria

: Ikorodu, Nigeria Position : Forward

: Forward Current club: Bay FC

Asisat Lamina Oshoala is among the most outstanding Nigeria women's football players ever. She has played in over 60 international games and scored approximately 37 goals. She has played for European football clubs, including Arsenal, Liverpool, and Barcelona. She signed for Bay FC in January 2024.

The football star runs the Asisat Oshoala Foundation, established in 2019, which empowers girl footballers. The Nike Ambassador was named on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

15. Chinonyerem Macleans

Date of birth : 1 October 1999

: 1 October 1999 Place of birth : Nigeria

: Nigeria Position : Forward

: Forward Current club: Lokomotiv Moscow

Chinonyerem Macleans is a Nigerian striker playing for WFC Lokomotiv Moscow in Russia. She started her club career in 2020 when she signed FK Bobruysk in Belarus. Her international debut came in July 2022 in a match against Botswana during the African Cup of Nations.

16. Uchenna Kanu

Uchenna Kanu of Nigeria speaks to the media during a Nigeria Press Conference at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane / Meaanjin, Australia. Photo: Elsa - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 20 June 1997

: 20 June 1997 Place of birth : Abia, Nigeria

: Abia, Nigeria Position : Forward

: Forward Current club: Racing Louisville

Uchenna Grace Kanu plays for Racing Louisville in the United States. The Nigerian forward has also played for other women's football clubs, including Pensacola FC, Sevilla, Linköpings FC, and UANL. She has been with the Nigeria women's national football team since 2019 and has made over 30 international appearances.

17. Chinwendu Ihezuo

Chinwendu Ihezuo of Nigeria poses for a portrait during the official FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 portrait session at Hotel Mercure Reims Centre Cathedrale in Reims, France. Photo: Ben Radford

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 30 April 1997

: 30 April 1997 Place of birth : Lagos, Nigeria

: Lagos, Nigeria Position : Forward

: Forward Current club: Pachuca

Chinwendu Veronica Ihezuo’s club career began in 2014 when she joined Delta Queens F.C. She is a striker for Pachuca Femenil, a Mexican professional football club, but previously played for BIIK Kazygurt, Henan Jianye, Meizhou Hakka, and Monterrey. The striker has represented her country, Nigeria, in multiple international football tournaments, including the 2024 Olympics.

18. Ifeoma Onumonu

Ifeoma Onumonu of NJ/NY Gotham FC looks on against Washington Spirit at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 25 February 1994

: 25 February 1994 Place of birth : Rancho Cucamonga, California, United States

: Rancho Cucamonga, California, United States Position : Forward

: Forward Current club: Utah Royals

Ifeoma Chukwufumnaya Onumonu was born in California, US, to Nigerian parents. She started her professional career in 2017, playing for the Boston Breakers. Ifeoma has also played for the Portland Thorns, Reign FC, and Gotham FC. The footballer has represented the Nigeria women's national football team in over 14 games.

What is the nickname of the Nigerian women's team?

The Nigeria women's national football team is nicknamed the Super Falcons, while the men’s football team is nicknamed the Super Eagles.

Are the Super Falcons still in the 2024 Olympics?

What is the Super Falcons’ next match? The Super Falcons’ dream of Olympic glory ended after they were defeated 3-1 by Japan. Before the game against Japan, they had lost their two group-stage matches against Brazil and Spain, all ending 1-0.

The 2024 Olympics Super Falcons team comprised a mix of experienced and emerging talents pursuing careers in women's football clubs worldwide. Despite the team’s depth and high hopes of shining at the tournament, their campaign ended after losing all three group-stage matches against Brazil, Spain, and Japan.

Legit.ng recently published a compilation of the fastest soccer players. Football is one of the most loved sports in the world. The game has given rise to many superstars admired for various attributes, including speed and ball skills. Undoubtedly, without speed, you cannot be a good soccer player.

So, who is the fastest soccer player in the world? Determining the winner of this title is quite challenging since there are many contenders. Check out this article to discover some of the fastest footballers.

Source: Legit.ng