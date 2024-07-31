Favour Ofili has raised the alarm after being disqualified from participating in the Women's 100m at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The incredible Nigerian sprinter had also missed out on the Summer Games in 2020 as she was among ten Nigerian athletes who were disqualified

The disappointed athlete has narrated how she and her colleagues were caught in the web four years ago

A massive scandal has rocked Team Nigeria's camp at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after Favour Ofili announced she had been disqualified from competing.

Ofili, who was utterly disappointed, disclosed that she would not take part in the 100m race at the ongoing Olympics in Paris.

She blamed the scenario on administrative failures by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, and the Nigerian Olympic Committee, NOC.

Favour Ofili was among ten Nigerian athletes who were disqualified from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Glyn KIRK.

The 21-year-old demanded accountability and questioned those in charge, as ehe hopes she can now participate in the Women's 200m event.

Ofili missed out in 2000

The same fate happened at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where ten Nigerian athletes, including Favour Ofili, were disqualified.

Athletics Integrity Unit, in a statement, banned the athletes for failing to undergo mandatory tests before the global sports event.

Knowledge Omovoh, Ruth Usoro, Favor Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, Glory Patrick, Yinka Ajayi, and Tima Godbless are among the athletes affected.

Others were Chidi Okezie, Chioma Onyekwere and Annette Echikunwoke, as their names were all omitted by the International Olympic Committee.

Why AIU banned Nigerian athletes

The AIU further stated that Anti-Doping Rules were not met by ‘Category A’ Federations. The body added as per Punch:

"Nigeria was included in Category A at the start of 2020 following a continued period of weak domestic testing levels.”

Having been disqualified to compete in the Women's 100m, Ofili recalled all that happened four years ago. She added:

"Please remember, in the last Olympic Games I was not able to compete because AFN, NADC and NOC failed to release funds for athletes to be tested, which made 14 Nigeria 🇳🇬 athletes that qualified to not compete. Now THIS……"

Favour Ofili's achievements

Legit.ng earlier reported that qualifying and competing at the Olympics is usually the dream of any athlete.

Ofili was declared the best female athlete of the meet in the 2019 Games.

Her performances in Abidjan saw her qualify for the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, where she reached the semi-finals as the youngest athlete.

