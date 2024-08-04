D’Tigress, Wakama, Other Team Nigeria Members Who Have Set Records at Paris 2024 Olympics
- No member of Team Nigeria is yet to win a medal at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics
- The Super Falcons failed to win any game as they crashed out of women's football Group C
- However, some have achieved personal, national and continental records at the Games
Team Nigeria sent 88 athletes competing in 12 different sports to the Paris 2024 Olympics, and with a week to the official end of the Games, they have yet to win any medals.
The Super Falcons have been the most disappointing group in the team. They were eliminated from the group stage after losing all three games to Brazil, Spain, and Japan.
However, despite not winning a medal, some athletes have set records at different levels.
Nigerian records at the Paris Olympics
1. Chukwuebuka Enekwechi
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
According to Premium Times, Enekwechi was the first Nigerian to reach the final of any event at the Games when he reached the Shot Put final. The African champions finished sixth with a throw of 21.42 metres, his personal best and a position jump of six places from the Tokyo Olympics.
2. Ese Ukpeseraye
As noted by Making of Champions, Ukpeseraye became the first Nigerian to participate in the cycling event at the Olympic Games. She had no time recorded as she did not finish (DNF) in the road cycling. She still has track cycling to go.
3. D'Tigress
Nigeria's women's basketball team, D'Tigress, have become the first African team (male or female) to reach the quarter-final of an Olympics basketball event after beating Canada 79-70. They beat world number three Australian in their opening game and lost to France in the second.
4. Rena Wakama
Some records move in multiples, and the D'Tigress record means head coach Rena Wakama is the first to guide any African team (male or female) to that quarter-final of basketball at the Olympics.
5. Mixed 4×400m relay team
As noted by Pulse Sports, the 4×400 metres mixed relay team narrowly missed out on a spot in the final but got a consolation. Samuel Ogazi, Ella Onojuvwevwo, Ifeanyi Ojeli, and Patience George set a national record of 3:11:99.
Minister Enoh condemns Ofili's omission
Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's Sports Minister, Senator John Enoh, condemned the omission of track star Favour Ofili from the 100-metre event at the 2024 Olympics.
AFN and NOC were caught in the incident, and an investigation is ongoing. Ofili did not let this deter her and ran the second fastest time in the 200-metre heat today.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com