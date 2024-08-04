No member of Team Nigeria is yet to win a medal at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics

The Super Falcons failed to win any game as they crashed out of women's football Group C

However, some have achieved personal, national and continental records at the Games

Team Nigeria sent 88 athletes competing in 12 different sports to the Paris 2024 Olympics, and with a week to the official end of the Games, they have yet to win any medals.

The Super Falcons have been the most disappointing group in the team. They were eliminated from the group stage after losing all three games to Brazil, Spain, and Japan.

D'Tigress players and staff celebrate after beating Canada 79-70 at Paris 2024 Olympics. Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP.

However, despite not winning a medal, some athletes have set records at different levels.

Nigerian records at the Paris Olympics

1. Chukwuebuka Enekwechi

According to Premium Times, Enekwechi was the first Nigerian to reach the final of any event at the Games when he reached the Shot Put final. The African champions finished sixth with a throw of 21.42 metres, his personal best and a position jump of six places from the Tokyo Olympics.

2. Ese Ukpeseraye

As noted by Making of Champions, Ukpeseraye became the first Nigerian to participate in the cycling event at the Olympic Games. She had no time recorded as she did not finish (DNF) in the road cycling. She still has track cycling to go.

3. D'Tigress

Nigeria's women's basketball team, D'Tigress, have become the first African team (male or female) to reach the quarter-final of an Olympics basketball event after beating Canada 79-70. They beat world number three Australian in their opening game and lost to France in the second.

4. Rena Wakama

Some records move in multiples, and the D'Tigress record means head coach Rena Wakama is the first to guide any African team (male or female) to that quarter-final of basketball at the Olympics.

5. Mixed 4×400m relay team

As noted by Pulse Sports, the 4×400 metres mixed relay team narrowly missed out on a spot in the final but got a consolation. Samuel Ogazi, Ella Onojuvwevwo, Ifeanyi Ojeli, and Patience George set a national record of 3:11:99.

