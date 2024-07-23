Nigeria vs Brazil: When and How to Watch Super Falcons Match at Paris Olympics

Nigeria vs Brazil is already living up to its pre-match razzmatazz, as both camps are speaking ahead of the encounter

The Super Falcons take on their Brazilian counterparts in their opening fixture of the Paris Olympics football event

Coach of the Nigerian side Randy Waldrum has stated that his girls have prepared exceptionally for the tournament

The Super Falcons of Nigeria kick start their campaign at the Paris Olympic Games football event on Thursday, July 25.

Nigerian Women are drawn in Group C alongside Brazil, Spain, and Japan, which many have tagged the 'Group of Death'.

The Summer Games officially begin on Friday, July 26 and will run through August 11, and Team Nigeria has been tipped to shine.

Nigeria vs Brazil's Paris Olympics opener is slated for the Matmut Atlantique Stadium in Bordeaux City. Photo: Elsa.

Source: Getty Images

Having impressed at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, where they lost in the second round to England, Randy Waldrum's ladies are expected to do well in Paris.

They begin their quest for a medal when they take on their counterparts from Brazil.

Team News

Nigeria head into the fixture following a 1-0 loss to Canada Women in a friendly match played on July 17.

It was the two teams’ final preparation match before heading to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Brazil forward Adriana has warned that the Group C opener against the nine-time African champions would be crucial.

She told Sambafoot, as per Punch:

“This first game is crucial. In fact, it will always be like this. In any case, we need to concentrate and focus a lot on this debut.

"And take it step by step.”

On the other hand, Ashleigh Plumptre will miss the tournament, and Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum will plot how to navigate the midfield area during the game.

He said:

“We are expecting a great game. The players have worked extremely hard. Unfortunately, a few players joined the camp a bit late, but the level has been extremely high.”

Super Falcons of Nigeria squad to Paris Olympics

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie, Tochukwu Oluehi.

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale, Oluwatosin Demehin, Michelle Alozie, Nicole Payne, Chidinma Okeke.

Midfielders: Deborah Abiodun, Halimatu Ayinde, Christy Ucheibe, Jennifer Echegini, Toni Payne.

Forwards: Rasheedat Ajibade, Esther Okoronkwo, Asisat Oshoala, Uchenna Kanu, Chiwendu Ihezuo, Chinonyerem Macleans.

Brazil Women's squad to Paris Olympics

Goalkeepers: Lorena, Tainá

Defenders: Tarciane, Rafaelle, Thais Ferreira, Antônia, Tamires, Yasmin.

Midfielders: Ana Vitória, Duda Sampaio, Yayá.

Forwards: Adriana, Gabi Nunes, Gabi Portolho, Jheniffer, Kerolin, Marta, Ludmila.

Time to Watch Nigeria vs Brazil

The game between Nigeria and Brazil will take place at the Matmut Atlantique Stadium in Bordeaux City, France, on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

The game will kick off at 6 pm Nigerian time and will be televised on StarTimes, Supersport and selected YouTube channels.

Super Falcons land in Bordeaux

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Super Falcons touched down in Bordeaux ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Nigeria Women are back at the Summer Games after 16 years and have arrived in style.

The nine-time African champions are set for the Summer Games, having camped in Spain for the final preparations.

