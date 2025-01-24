The pots for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations have been made public with the Super Eagles among the top seeds

The three-time African champions will avoid other powerhouses like Egypt, Morocco, and Senegal in the draw

The Draw Ceremony for the 35th AFCON finals will take place in Rabat, Morocco on Monday

The stage is set for the 35th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Draw, scheduled to take place at the Mohamed V National Theatre in Rabat, Morocco.

The Super Eagles, three-time African champions, find themselves in Pot 1 alongside other continental heavyweights such as Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, and Ivory Coast.

The Super Eagles have been placed in Pot 1 ahead of the 2025 AFCON draws in Morocco. Photo credit: @NG_SuperEagles

This placement guarantees Nigeria will avoid these top-tier teams in the group stage of the competition when it kickstarts in December.

Super Eagles Head Coach Eric Chelle, Team Administrator Dayo Enebi Achor, and Nigeria Football Federation Technical Committee Chairman Alhaji Sharif Rabiu Inuwa, will lead Nigeria’s delegation to the draw ceremony in Morocco.

The tournament, which is set to run from December 21, 2023, to January 18, 2024, promises to deliver thrilling football action as Africa’s best 24 teams battle for the coveted title won by Ivory Coast in the last edition.

AFCON 2025 final pots ranking

Pot 1:

Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire

Pot 2:

Cameroon, Mali, Tunisia, South Africa, DR Congo, Burkina Faso

Pot 3:

Gabon, Angola, Zambia, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, Benin Republic

Pot 4:

Mozambique, Comoros, Tanzania, Sudan, Zimbabwe, Botswana

AFCON 2025 aims to be unique

The 2025 AFCON edition is unique, being the first to start in one year and conclude in the next.

Morocco, the host nation, last hosted the tournament in 1988, a competition won by Cameroon.

Since then, the Atlas Lions has solidified its reputation as a reliable host, organizing events like the 2018 African Nations Championship (which they won), the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, and the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup.

Morocco is also set to become the second African country to host the World Cup after being announced as co-host of the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal.

Super Eagles AFCON history

The Super Eagles enter the 2025 AFCON in Morocco with a strong pedigree, looking to win their fourth title in Africa's most prestigious football tournament.

Nigeria won a difficult qualifying group that included Benin, Libya, and Rwanda with a campaign typified by resilience and attacking flair, with key players like Ademola Lookman stepping up at critical moments.

The Super Eagles have a long history at the AFCON, having won the title three times (1980, 1994, and 2013) and finished as runners-up on five occasions, according to CAF Online.

Nigeria’s consistency in the competition has solidified its position as one of Africa's football powerhouses.

Okocha speaks on Chelle’s appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha is unimpressed with Eric Chelle's appointment as the new Super Eagles coach.

Malian tactician Chelle was announced as the head coach of the national team after the NFF's technical committee recommended him.

Since the announcement, Okocha has not hidden his dislike for the declaration, saying football is not run by politicians.

As soon as Chelle was announced as the new gaffer, several ex-internationals, including Okocha and Kanu Nwankwo, expressed concerns.

