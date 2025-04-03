A lady recently tackled her friend for lamenting bitterly on social media that nobody attended her birthday party

In a trending video, she accused her friend of treating people horribly and expecting them to celebrate with her

The lady went on to note that she would never leave her family that loves her to attend the birthday party of someone who doesn't

A video has surfaced on the TikTok app revealing the recent drama between a young lady and her friends.

The drama unfolded after one of the friends shared a video of her solitary birthday celebration, lamenting the fact that none of her friends had shown up.

Lady tackles friend over solitary birthday party

Hernameis.jewel, one of the invited guests, responded with a video of her own, revealing that she had deliberately snubbed the birthday girl due to her history of mistreating her and others.

She alleged that the birthday girl's alleged poor behaviour had led to her decision to boycott the celebration, opting instead to spend time with loved ones who had always treated her with kindness and respect.

In her words:

"I was one of the people you invited and I didn't come because you treated me horribly. I wouldn't have left my mother and sister who love me and have never treated me badly to come to the birthday party of a girl who treated me badly."

The exchange emphasised the complexities of friendships and the consequences of treating others poorly.

Reactions as lady celebrates birthday alone

The birthday girl's video, which had initially garnered sympathy, was reevaluated in light of the allegations, with some commentators suggesting that her lonely celebration was a reflection of her own actions.

Many viewers on TikTok sympathised with the friend who had chosen to stand up for herself, while others criticised her for airing their personal issues publicly.

Netizens emphasised that relationships are a two-way street, and that kindness and respect are essential for building and maintaining strong bonds with others.

@QuirkAndGiggles said:

"I was literally minding my business and now I just found out that Seela from Kenya is not a good friend."

@Joy Murraya commented:

"Proof that I don’t go looking for gossip, gossip comes looking for me."

@Sea said:

"Seela has turned off her comments. Seela come and say your part. This tea been sipped from Toronto."

@Daisy Tarie said:

"I’m in Zimbabwe minding my business now all of a sudden, I know of seela from Kenya."

@AllJoy wrote:

"4am in South Africa I’m here thinking if Seela invited me to her party, I wouldn’t have gone either. I would have rather stayed home with my cat."

@Fitsandtags said:

"Let’s normalize telling our friends how we feel nicely without causing more drama."

@Sweetheart said:

"Kenyans in the comment section, kindly use English. This matter is international rn and I’m following it all the way from Somalia."

@OHEMAA|UGC reacted:

"Texting from Nigeria, we need more information please, birthday girl needs to respond and you need to give us more context. Thank you."

@MargaritaVille said:

"I am here preparing soup in my kitchen in Germany. I now know that Seela from Kenya is not a good friend. I need more of the drama!"

@Lule said:

"You have not forgiven her. You could have easily said this to her directly. Love covers a multitude of sins. lets normalise being good friends fr."

@M.I.M.I added:

"Okay how is she a bad friend, explain to us and if you’re not beefing with her why didn’t you go, y’all had a secret group and discussed not to go and it’s evident. You forgave her? Really."

Watch the video here:

Lady in tears over lonely birthday party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady had so many expectations for her birthday celebration, which was around the corner.

The happy girl invited many friends to the occasion as she looked forward to having a nice time on the D-day.

