Joe Concha’s biography: age, wife, salary, political party

Having an illustrious career in mainstream American media requires hard work, dedication, and thick skin. Joe Concha is one of the most respected and hardworking media personalities in present-day America. He is bold and does not shy away from expressing his views on politics and pop-culture.

Joe Concha during a studio recording.

Source: Twitter

Who is Joe Concha? He is an accomplished political columnist and pop culture analyst. Besides his career, he is a husband and father. Here are all the details you need to know about him.

Joe Concha's bio

Where was Joe Concha born? The media personality was born in Wayne, New Jersey, United States of America. He was raised in the same area and attended school in the same state. His nationality is American, and his ethnicity is White.

Although not much is known about his childhood and family background, he has a brother named Alan. Alan owns the HoHoKus School of Trade and Technical Sciences and serves as the director of the institution.

How old is Joe Concha?

He is 50 years old as of 2021, having been born on the 16th of February 1971. His Zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Joe Concha meeting Dana Perino's Jasper.

Source: Twitter

Joe Concha's college education

The media personality attended a university in New Jersey, where he was born and raised. He pursued a bachelors degree in communication. Before joining the university, he was a student at Wayne Valley High School.

Career

The media personality has worked for various media stations and platforms. Presently, he works as a media and political columnist for The Hill. He joined this role on the 10th of November 2020 and had previously worked for the same digital media company as a media reporter. He is also a Fox News Contributor, a role he also assumed in November 2020.

Joe is known for his outspoken nature because he does not shy from expressing his opinions. On 9th September 2021, he explored and dissected the reasons for MSNBC and CNN's lower ratings since Biden became the president of America. In the past, he worked for CNN, NCBSports.com, The New York Times, and Mediaite.

Joe Concha's podcast features

Besides the above media spaces, the media reporter has also been featured in several podcasts as a guest or stand-in host. These include The One w/ Greg Gutfeld and Examining Politics Podcast. He does not host a personal podcast.

What happened to Joe Concha's athletics career?

One of the things many people do not know about this media personality is that he is a former Olympic speed skating silver medalist. He is yet to explain the circumstances that led to the end of his skating career, but he went ahead to become an accomplished and revered figure in the American media industry.

What is Joe Concha's political party?

While many people believed that the media personality was a Democrat, he refuted the widespread belief. In a a tweet on 30th October 2020, he stated that he is not a Democrat.

Joe Concha with his two children enjoying a football match.

Source: Twitter

Who is Joe Concha's wife?

Jean Eileen is the respected media personality's wife. She works as an emergency room doctor. The couple exchanged vows on the 15th of May 2010, and their union has brought forth two wonderful children.

The couple has a daughter named Cameron, who was born in 2013. They also have a son named Liam, who was born in August 2015. The Concha family also includes a dog named Chase and another named Maximus. The media personality shared that his family adopted Maximus recently.

Joe Concha's salary

The exact amount that the media personality makes from his job is yet to be disclosed. Even so, it is apparent that he has raked quite a sum of cash from his illustrious career. His net worth is also not known publicly.

Body measurements

Joe has a height of 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres. His bodyweight is yet to be revealed, but he has black hair and brown eyes.

Social media presence

The media personality is very active on Twitter. He has a following of over 110 k people. He uses this platform to let the world know what is happening in his career.

Most of the time, the things he tweets about are related to politics and pop culture. He also throws in a joke and pictures of his family now and then.

Joe Concha is an accomplished and respected American media personality who currently works as a political and pop-culture analyst. Away from work, he is a dedicated husband and father of two children.

