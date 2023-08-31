33 hottest NBA players: most attractive basketballers today

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is one of the most popular sports in America. The players are not only talented but also physically fit and attractive. These athletes excite fans with their good looks on and off the court. Discover some of the hottest NBA players today.

Hot NBA basketball players, Jalen Green, Stephen Curry and Kelly Oubre Jr. Photo: @kellyoubrejr, @jalen, @stephencurry30 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Although beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, the NBA boasts some of the hottest men ever. Besides their good looks, the athletes perform exceptionally well on the court. Here is a list of the finest basketball players today whom fans consider attractive.

Hottest NBA players

The NBA has many attractive athletes known for their good looks and talents. Below is a list of the best-looking NBA players. However, the list can change from one person to another as beauty lies in the eyes of the holder.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr., #12 of the Charlotte Hornets, brings the ball upcourt against the Orlando Magic on March 03, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Jacob Kupferman

Source: Getty Images

Kelly Paul Oubre Jr. is one of the best-looking NBA players in the NBA in 2023. The talented player was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA and plays for Charlotte Hornets as a forward guard. He represented the University of Kansas in the college basketball.

Ja Morant

Ja Morant, #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies, looks on against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on April 26, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Justin Ford

Source: Getty Images

Ja Morant was born Temetrius Jamel "Ja" Morant in Dalzell, South Carolina, USA. He is one of the cutest NBA players in 2023. Morant has been playing as a guard for the Memphis Grizzlies since 2019. Before that, he was a college basketballer with the Murray State Racers. The hot athlete was named the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2020.

Kevin Love

Kevin Love, #42 of the Miami Heat, shoots a free throw during Game 1 against the New York Knicks on April 30, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler

Source: Getty Images

Kevin Wesley Love is a professional basketballer from Santa Monica, California. He plays for the Miami Heat. Before joining the Miami Heat, Kevin played for the Cavaliers, which won the 2016 NBA championship. He is also a five-time All-Star.

Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine, #8 of the Chicago Bulls, prepares to shoot a free throw against the Denver Nuggets on January 1, 2023, at the All-Arena in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Bart Young

Source: Getty Images

Zachary Thomas LaVine was born in Renton, Washington, USA, but grew up in Seattle. The Chicago Bulls guard is among the most handsome athletes in the world. In college basketball, LaVine played for the UCLA Bruins.

Jalen Green

Jalen Green, #4 of the Houston Rockets, reacts against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on April 9, 2023, in Washington, DC. Photo: Scott Taetsch

Source: Getty Images

Jalen Romande Green was born on 9 February 2002 in Merced, California, USA. He plays for the Houston Rockets and is among the few Filipino-American athletes in the NBA.

Jaden Ivey

Jaden Ivey, #23 of Detroit Pistons on court against the Orlando Magic on July 08, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Candice Ward

Source: Getty Images

Jaden Edward Dhananjay Ivey is an NBA professional basketballer for the Detroit Pistons. He started playing college basketball for the Purdue Boilermakers and is among the cutest athletes in 2023.

Serge Ibaka

Serge Ibaka, #25 of the Milwaukee Bucks, poses for portraits during media day at Fiserv Forum on September 25, 2022, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: Patrick McDermott

Source: Getty Images

Serge Ibaka was born in Congo, Brazzaville, but plays in the Spanish national team. He won his first NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Ibaka last played for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo attends a promotional event during his visit to China at Beijing Sport University on July 9, 2023, in Beijing, China. Photo: Lintao Zhang

Source: Getty Images

Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo is one of the good-looking NBA players in 2023. The Greek-Nigerian sportsman is a forward in the Milwaukee Bucks team.

Killian Hayes

Killian Hayes, #7 of the Detroit Pistons, handles the basketball in the second half against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on April 09, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Quinn Harris

Source: Getty Images

Killian Deron Antron Hayes was born on 27 July 2001 in Lakeland, Florida, USA. The young basketball star plays as a point and shooting guard for the Detroit Pistons. The player is also among the best-looking basketball players.

Devin Booker

Devin Booker (1) of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a call during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Photo: AAron Ontiveroz

Source: Getty Images

Devin Armani Booker is another hot athlete born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA. He plays for the Phoenix Suns and is the son of Melvin Booker, a former NBA player.

Jeremy Sochan

Jeremy Sochan, #10 of the San Antonio Spurs, is in action during the second half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on February 28, 2023, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: Alex Goodlett

Source: Getty Images

Jeremy Juliusz Sochan is a Polish-American athlete from Guymon, Oklahoma. He was part of the Baylor Bears team in college basketball and is a member of Poland's men's national basketball team. He currently plays for the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA.

Christian Braun

Christian Braun, #0 of the Denver Nuggets, prepares to shoot a free throw during Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals on June 12, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Jesse D. Garrabran

Source: Getty Images

Christian Nicholas Braun is one of the best basketball superstars from the United States of America. He was a player in college basketball at the University of Kansas. Braun's team won the 2022 NCAA Championship. He is currently signed by the Denver Nuggets as a guard.

Justise Winslow

Justise Winslow, #26 of the Portland Trail Blazers, dribbles the ball against the Utah Jazz on December 3, 2022, at Vivint—SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: Melissa Majchrzak

Source: Getty Images

Justice Jon Winslow is an American professional basketball player from Houston, Texas and one of the most handsome athletes. He plays for the Portland Trail Blazers as a point guard and small forward.

Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard, #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers, watches from the bench during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Moda Center on March 24, 2023, in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Soobum Im

Source: Getty Images

Damian Lamonte Ollie Lillard Sr. is among the finest athletes. He was born in Oakland, California, USA. Before joining the NBA, he played college basketball for the Weber State Wildcats. Lillard currently plays for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons, #10 of the Brooklyn Nets, looks on during the first half at United Center on February 24, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

Benjamin David Simmons is one of the most attractive athletes. The Australian-born athlete is signed by the Brooklyn Nets. Previously, he played for the LSU Tigers in college basketball.

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry, #30 of the Golden State Warriors, looks on during Game 6 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals on May 12, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein

Source: Getty Images

Born Wardell Stephen Curry II, Stephen Curry is among the famous and hot NBA players in 2023. He is signed by the Golden State Warriors as a guard and is one of the best athletes ever.

R.J. Hampton

R.J. Hampton, #20 of the Lakeland Magic, shoots a free throw against the Windy City Bulls on January 6, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski

Source: Getty Images

R.J. Hampton is one of the hottest basketball players. The Dallas-born star is a guard for the Detroit Pistons. Hampton previously played for the New Zealand Breakers.

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler, #22 of the Miami Heat, looks on during game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets on June 12, 2023, at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Jamie Schwaberow

Source: Getty Images

Butler is one of the best-looking athletes in the NBA. He plays for the Miami Heat. Jimmy Butler won the NBA's Most Improved Player Award in 2014/2015.

Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson, #11 of the Golden State Warriors, warms up before facing the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on May 10, 2023, in San Francisco, California. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson

Source: Getty Images

Klay Alexander Thompson was born in Los Angeles, California, USA and is one of the seasoned athletes in the NBA. He plays for the Golden State Warriors and is a four-time NBA champion. The son of former basketball player Mychal Thompson is also a five-time NBA All-Star.

Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin, #91 of the Boston Celtics, shoots the ball during warmups before a game against the Toronto Raptors at the TD Garden on April 05, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Brian Fluharty

Source: Getty Images

Blake Austin Griffin is one of the hottest NBA players of all time. As a sophomore, he was named the college player of the year for the Oklahoma Sooners. He currently plays for the Boston Celtics.

Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes, #4 of the Toronto Raptors, brings the ball upcourt during the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 07, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Omar Rawlings

Source: Getty Images

Scott Wayne Barnes Jr. is one of the cutest athletes. He was born in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA and is currently signed with the Toronto Raptors. The forward player was named the 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year.

Bennedict Mathurin

Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers is interviewed after the win against the Toronto Raptors on March 22, 2023, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo: Vaughn Ridley

Source: Getty Images

Benedict Mathurin was born in Montreal, Canada and plays for the Indiana Pacers. Previously, he was with the Arizona Wildcats in college basketball. The Canadian guard-forward was named Pac-12 Player of the Year as a sophomore.

Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward, #20 of the Charlotte Hornets, reacts during their game against the Indiana Pacers at Spectrum Center on March 20, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Jacob Kupferman

Source: Getty Images

Gordon Daniel Hayward was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. The seasoned NBA player is signed by the Charlotte Hornets. He led his team, the Butler Bulldogs, to the 2010 NCAA tournament championship games in college.

Cedi Osman

Cedi Osman, #16 of the Cleveland Cavaliers, reacts during the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 23, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Elsa

Source: Getty Images

Cedi Osman was born in Ohrid, North Macedonia, and is among the most attractive NBA players in 2023. He plays as a forward for the San Antonio Spurs and enjoys playing volleyball too.

Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane, #22 of the Memphis Grizzlies, looks on against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 26, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Justin Ford

Source: Getty Images

Desmond Michael Bane represented the TCU Horned Frogs in college basketball. The Indiana native is signed as a guard by the Memphis Grizzlies and has appeared in 68 games.

Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball, #2 of the Chicago Bulls, looks on from the bench against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at United Center on November 09, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

Lonzo Anderson Ball is rated among the most attractive professional athletes in 2023. He plays as a guard for the Chicago Bulls. Before joining the Bulls, he was with the Los Angeles Lakers and appeared in 99 games.

Matisse Thybulle

Matisse Thybulle, #4 of the Portland Trail Blazers, smiles during the game against the Sacramento Kings on March 31, 2023, at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Sam Forencichy

Source: Getty Images

Matisse Vincent Thybulle is an Australian-American professional athlete ranked as one of the finest athletes in 2023. He was 20th in the 2019 NBA draft. Thybulle plays for the Portland Trail Blazers.

R.J. Barrett

RJ Barrett, #9 of the New York Knicks, looks on during the game against the Miami Heat on May 12, 2023, at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler

Source: Getty Images

R.J. Barrett is a Canadian professional basketballer for the New York Knicks. He was previously signed for one year by the Duke Blue Devils. Barrett was named the number one NBA prospect in 2018.

Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham, #2 of the Detroit Pistons, warms up before the game against the Toronto Raptors on February 12, 2023, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo: Vaughn Ridley

Source: Getty Images

Cade Parker Cunningham is one of the most handsome basketball players in 2023. He is a guard for the Detroit Pistons and was inspired by his older brother, who played basketball in college.

Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic, #77 of the Dallas Mavericks, walks off the court after the game against the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Center on April 07, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Tim Heitman

Source: Getty Images

Luka Dončić was born in Ljubljana, Slovenia and began playing for Olimpija at 8. Before joining Dallas Mavericks, he played as a forward guard for Real Madrid.

Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala, #9 of the Golden State Warriors, warms up before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on November 13, 2022, in Sacramento, California. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham

Source: Getty Images

Andre Tyler Iguodala is almost done with his basketball career, which has been impressive. The Golden State Warriors was the 2015 NBA Finals MVP. Iguodala's other accolades include three NBA championships, NBA Defensive First Team and NBA All-Star Team.

Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma, #33 of the Washington Wizards, handles the ball against the Sacramento Kings at Capital One Arena on March 18, 2023, in Washington, DC. Photo: G Fiume

Source: Getty Images

Kyle Alexander Kuzma is also one of the most handsome NBA players in 2023. He has been playing for the Washington Wizards since 2021. Kuzma became the NBA Las Vegas Summer League Championship MVP in 2017.

Corey Kispert

Corey Kispert, #24 of the Washington Wizards, shoots a free throw against the New York Knicks on April 2, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: Jesse D. Garrabrant

Source: Getty Images

Corey James Kispert is a professional athlete from Edmonds, Washington, USA. He is currently signed with the Washington Wizards. Before that, he represented the Gonzaga Bulldogs in college basketball.

Who is the hottest player in the NBA right now? Kelly Paul Oubre Jr. is the hottest NBA player now. The handsome athlete plays for the Charlotte Hornets.

The NBA is the most popular basketball league in the world. Its players are not only talented but also attractive. The above is a list of the hottest NBA players is proof enough.

Legit.ng published an article about hot cheerleaders. The NFL and NBA are the most popular sports in the United States. The teams in these games feature players as well as cheerleaders. The beautiful cheerleaders make the fans and athletes look forward to the games.

Cheerleading has become part of the sporting arena, especially in the NFL and NBA games. The gorgeous cheerleading squads add spice and fan to these games. These beautiful ladies have made a career out of the art, earning them a lot of money.

Source: Legit.ng