33 hottest NBA players: most attractive basketballers today
The National Basketball Association (NBA) is one of the most popular sports in America. The players are not only talented but also physically fit and attractive. These athletes excite fans with their good looks on and off the court. Discover some of the hottest NBA players today.
Although beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, the NBA boasts some of the hottest men ever. Besides their good looks, the athletes perform exceptionally well on the court. Here is a list of the finest basketball players today whom fans consider attractive.
Hottest NBA players
The NBA has many attractive athletes known for their good looks and talents. Below is a list of the best-looking NBA players. However, the list can change from one person to another as beauty lies in the eyes of the holder.
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Kelly Paul Oubre Jr. is one of the best-looking NBA players in the NBA in 2023. The talented player was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA and plays for Charlotte Hornets as a forward guard. He represented the University of Kansas in the college basketball.
Ja Morant
Ja Morant was born Temetrius Jamel "Ja" Morant in Dalzell, South Carolina, USA. He is one of the cutest NBA players in 2023. Morant has been playing as a guard for the Memphis Grizzlies since 2019. Before that, he was a college basketballer with the Murray State Racers. The hot athlete was named the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2020.
Kevin Love
Kevin Wesley Love is a professional basketballer from Santa Monica, California. He plays for the Miami Heat. Before joining the Miami Heat, Kevin played for the Cavaliers, which won the 2016 NBA championship. He is also a five-time All-Star.
Zach LaVine
Zachary Thomas LaVine was born in Renton, Washington, USA, but grew up in Seattle. The Chicago Bulls guard is among the most handsome athletes in the world. In college basketball, LaVine played for the UCLA Bruins.
Jalen Green
Jalen Romande Green was born on 9 February 2002 in Merced, California, USA. He plays for the Houston Rockets and is among the few Filipino-American athletes in the NBA.
Jaden Ivey
Jaden Edward Dhananjay Ivey is an NBA professional basketballer for the Detroit Pistons. He started playing college basketball for the Purdue Boilermakers and is among the cutest athletes in 2023.
Serge Ibaka
Serge Ibaka was born in Congo, Brazzaville, but plays in the Spanish national team. He won his first NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Ibaka last played for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA.
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo is one of the good-looking NBA players in 2023. The Greek-Nigerian sportsman is a forward in the Milwaukee Bucks team.
Killian Hayes
Killian Deron Antron Hayes was born on 27 July 2001 in Lakeland, Florida, USA. The young basketball star plays as a point and shooting guard for the Detroit Pistons. The player is also among the best-looking basketball players.
Devin Booker
Devin Armani Booker is another hot athlete born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA. He plays for the Phoenix Suns and is the son of Melvin Booker, a former NBA player.
Jeremy Sochan
Jeremy Juliusz Sochan is a Polish-American athlete from Guymon, Oklahoma. He was part of the Baylor Bears team in college basketball and is a member of Poland's men's national basketball team. He currently plays for the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA.
Christian Braun
Christian Nicholas Braun is one of the best basketball superstars from the United States of America. He was a player in college basketball at the University of Kansas. Braun's team won the 2022 NCAA Championship. He is currently signed by the Denver Nuggets as a guard.
Justise Winslow
Justice Jon Winslow is an American professional basketball player from Houston, Texas and one of the most handsome athletes. He plays for the Portland Trail Blazers as a point guard and small forward.
Damian Lillard
Damian Lamonte Ollie Lillard Sr. is among the finest athletes. He was born in Oakland, California, USA. Before joining the NBA, he played college basketball for the Weber State Wildcats. Lillard currently plays for the Portland Trail Blazers.
Ben Simmons
Benjamin David Simmons is one of the most attractive athletes. The Australian-born athlete is signed by the Brooklyn Nets. Previously, he played for the LSU Tigers in college basketball.
Stephen Curry
Born Wardell Stephen Curry II, Stephen Curry is among the famous and hot NBA players in 2023. He is signed by the Golden State Warriors as a guard and is one of the best athletes ever.
R.J. Hampton
R.J. Hampton is one of the hottest basketball players. The Dallas-born star is a guard for the Detroit Pistons. Hampton previously played for the New Zealand Breakers.
Jimmy Butler
Butler is one of the best-looking athletes in the NBA. He plays for the Miami Heat. Jimmy Butler won the NBA's Most Improved Player Award in 2014/2015.
Klay Thompson
Klay Alexander Thompson was born in Los Angeles, California, USA and is one of the seasoned athletes in the NBA. He plays for the Golden State Warriors and is a four-time NBA champion. The son of former basketball player Mychal Thompson is also a five-time NBA All-Star.
Blake Griffin
Blake Austin Griffin is one of the hottest NBA players of all time. As a sophomore, he was named the college player of the year for the Oklahoma Sooners. He currently plays for the Boston Celtics.
Scottie Barnes
Scott Wayne Barnes Jr. is one of the cutest athletes. He was born in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA and is currently signed with the Toronto Raptors. The forward player was named the 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year.
Bennedict Mathurin
Benedict Mathurin was born in Montreal, Canada and plays for the Indiana Pacers. Previously, he was with the Arizona Wildcats in college basketball. The Canadian guard-forward was named Pac-12 Player of the Year as a sophomore.
Gordon Hayward
Gordon Daniel Hayward was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. The seasoned NBA player is signed by the Charlotte Hornets. He led his team, the Butler Bulldogs, to the 2010 NCAA tournament championship games in college.
Cedi Osman
Cedi Osman was born in Ohrid, North Macedonia, and is among the most attractive NBA players in 2023. He plays as a forward for the San Antonio Spurs and enjoys playing volleyball too.
Desmond Bane
Desmond Michael Bane represented the TCU Horned Frogs in college basketball. The Indiana native is signed as a guard by the Memphis Grizzlies and has appeared in 68 games.
Lonzo Ball
Lonzo Anderson Ball is rated among the most attractive professional athletes in 2023. He plays as a guard for the Chicago Bulls. Before joining the Bulls, he was with the Los Angeles Lakers and appeared in 99 games.
Matisse Thybulle
Matisse Vincent Thybulle is an Australian-American professional athlete ranked as one of the finest athletes in 2023. He was 20th in the 2019 NBA draft. Thybulle plays for the Portland Trail Blazers.
R.J. Barrett
R.J. Barrett is a Canadian professional basketballer for the New York Knicks. He was previously signed for one year by the Duke Blue Devils. Barrett was named the number one NBA prospect in 2018.
Cade Cunningham
Cade Parker Cunningham is one of the most handsome basketball players in 2023. He is a guard for the Detroit Pistons and was inspired by his older brother, who played basketball in college.
Luka Dončić
Luka Dončić was born in Ljubljana, Slovenia and began playing for Olimpija at 8. Before joining Dallas Mavericks, he played as a forward guard for Real Madrid.
Andre Iguodala
Andre Tyler Iguodala is almost done with his basketball career, which has been impressive. The Golden State Warriors was the 2015 NBA Finals MVP. Iguodala's other accolades include three NBA championships, NBA Defensive First Team and NBA All-Star Team.
Kyle Kuzma
Kyle Alexander Kuzma is also one of the most handsome NBA players in 2023. He has been playing for the Washington Wizards since 2021. Kuzma became the NBA Las Vegas Summer League Championship MVP in 2017.
Corey Kispert
Corey James Kispert is a professional athlete from Edmonds, Washington, USA. He is currently signed with the Washington Wizards. Before that, he represented the Gonzaga Bulldogs in college basketball.
Who is the hottest player in the NBA right now? Kelly Paul Oubre Jr. is the hottest NBA player now. The handsome athlete plays for the Charlotte Hornets.
The NBA is the most popular basketball league in the world. Its players are not only talented but also attractive. The above is a list of the hottest NBA players is proof enough.
