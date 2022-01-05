Bri Chief’s biography: age, sister, net worth, relationships

Briana Prince, famously dubbed Bri Chief, is an American social media sensation essentially acclaimed for parody video cuts, lip-sync videos, pranks, moving recordings, and other content. As a result, she boasts a massive following across her platforms.

The YouTube star posing a photo leaning on a brown leather seat.

Source: Instagram

Are Bri Chief and Simba dating? No. They are not in a relationship. Who is Bri Chief when the cameras are off? Have a look at her biography and find more information, including details about her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Briana Prince

Briana Prince Nickname: Bri Chief

Bri Chief Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 19 January 1996

19 January 1996 Age: 26 years old (as of 2022)

26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Orlando, Florida, USA

Orlando, Florida, USA Current residence: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'7"

5'7" Height in centimetres: 171

171 Weight in pounds: 141

141 Weight in kilograms: 64

64 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Siblings: 4

4 Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: YouTuber, Instagram star, social media influencer

YouTuber, Instagram star, social media influencer Net worth: $100,000-$1 million

$100,000-$1 million YouTube: Bri Chief

Bri Chief's biography

Bri was born and raised in Orlando, Florida, the United States of America, as Briana Prince. She has not disclosed many details about her family members, except she has three siblings, Thalia, Berlin, and Janiya. In addition, she had a younger brother called Marquis, who passed away.

How old is Bri Chief's sister, Thalia? Thalia was born on 28 November 1999. Therefore, as of January 2022, she is 22 years old. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

How old is Briana Prince?

The social media personality was born on 19 January 1996. Therefore, as of January 2022, Bri Chief's age is 26 years.

What is Bri Chief's zodiac sign? According to astrology, her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What is Bri Chief's nationality?

The social media sensation is an American national of a mixed ethnic background.

Rise to stardom

Chief uploaded her debut video on Instagram in 2013. She had no prior plans of making it big on social media. However, after ailing from a chronic disease, ulcerative colitis, she diverted all her attention to social media by creating awareness of the ailment.

She has since uploaded videos and photos on her Instagram, endorsing different fashion brands such as Rihanna's Savage X Fenty brand. She currently boasts 649k followers on the platform.

Aside from Instagram, the social media personality runs a self-titled YouTube channel and a TikTok account where she often documents her life.

As of 2022, she has over 740k subscribers on her YouTube channel and 1.4 million followers on TikTok. Her most viewed video on YouTube is titled, People Reacting To My Glow Up... LOL (He Said I wasn't cute smh) | Klaiyi Hair.

Is Bri Chief dating?

The Instagram star has not disclosed any details about whether or not she is in a relationship. However, she was in a two-year-old relationship with her fellow YouTuber, Davine Jay, who is currently Bri Chief's ex-boyfriend.

How much is Bri Chief's net worth?

There is no verified source stating her exact net worth. However, according to Networth Totals, it is estimated to be between $100,000 and $1 million.

How tall is Briana Prince?

The YouTube star is 5 feet 7 inches or 171 centimetres, and her weight is 141 pounds or 64 kilograms. She has dark brown hair and eyes.

Bri Chief is a rising social media personality who has consistently engaged her fans since she started her career. She also uses her social media platforms to create awareness of people's health.

