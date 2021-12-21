Angie Gutierrez’s biography: what is known about Rey Mysterio's wife?

Who is Rey Mysterio's wife? Angie Gutierrez is the wife of the famous WWE professional wrestler Oscar Gutierrez Rubio alias Rey Mysterio. She is a professional actress known for appearing in the WWE Raw, Lucha Underground (2014), and Summerslam (2005).

The Mysterio family-Angie Gutierrez (R), Dominik, Rey Mysterio and Aaliyah Gutierrez (L). Photo: @619reyna

Source: Instagram

Angie's first appearance on WWE SmackDown was on August 18, 2005. Her biography has everything you might find worthwhile knowing, including her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Angie Gutierrez

Angie Gutierrez Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: Unknown

Unknown Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Current residence: San Diego, California, United States of America

San Diego, California, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5 feet 7 inches

5 feet 7 inches Height in centimetres: 1.70

1.70 Weight in Pounds: 141

141 Weight in kilograms: 64

64 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio Children : 2

: 2 Occupation: Actress

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Angie Gutierrez’s bio

She was born and raised in a Christian family in the United States of America. Her nationality is American, and her birth sign is Cancer.

Angie Gutierrez’s birthday

How old is Rey Mysterio’s wife? Unfortunately, Angie Gutierrez’s age is not available in public.

In that case, Angie Gutierrez's birthday is also not known as she has not yet revealed her date of birth to the public. However, it is assumed that Rey Mysterio's wife could be in the age bracket of 40-50 years, judging from her photos.

What is Angie Gutierrez’s nationality?

She is an American national. Also, Angie Gutierrez’s ethnicity is white.

Career

Angie is an actress by profession. According to her IMDb profile, the actress first appeared in WWE Raw (1993). Some of the other TV shows the actress has appeared in are Lucha Underground (2014) and Summerslam (2005).

Personal life

Who is Rey Mysterio married to? He is married to Angie. Being a celebrity wife, she has garnered popularity and respect from the public.

Angie's son Dominik and her daughter Aaliyah Gutierrez. Photo: @619reyna

Source: Instagram

Angie and Mysterio exchanged their wedding vows in a private wedding ceremony on May 11, 1996. The two love birds have been in marriage for nearly 26 years as of 2022.

How old is Mysterio? Angie Gutierrez's husband is 47 years (as of 2021).

After their marriage, the duo was blessed with their firstborn child called Dominik Gutierrez. He was born on April 5, 1997. Afterwards, the couple welcomed their second-born daughter, Aaliyah Gutierrez, on August 20, 2001. How old is Aaliyah Gutierrez? As of 2021, Mysterio's daughter is 20 years.

Their son, Dominik, has followed in his father's footsteps, and he is now starting a career in wrestling.

Rey Mysterio's wife appeared in the WWE ring with her entire family on August 7, 2020, supporting her son in the match between him and Buddy Murphy.

How tall is Rey Mysterio's wife Angie?

Angie Gutierrez’s height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm). The actress also weighs about 141 pounds (64 kg). She has brown eyes and black hair.

Dominik Gutierrez (R), Angie Gutierrez (Centre), and Aaliyah (L). Photo: @619reyna

Source: Instagram

Angie Gutierrez’s net worth

Rey Mysterio’s wife has not yet disclosed her assets. However, it is alleged that she has a net worth of around $1 million. She also shares quite a fortune from her husband's earnings, who is a WWE superstar.

What are Rey Mysterio’s net worth and salary? According to Celebrity Networth, Mysterio has a net worth of $10 million.

Angie Gutierrez is an American actress and wife to the famous wrestler Rey Mysterio. She came into the limelight when she was engaged to her husband in 1996. Her son, Dominic Gutierrez, is an upcoming WWE wrestler.

READ ALSO: Alexandria Osteen’s biography: who is Joel Osteen’s daughter?

Legit.ng recently published another article about Alexandra Osteen. Alexandra is an upcoming Christian singer based in Houston, Texas. The American singer is the only daughter of Pastor Joel Osteen. She is a member of the Houston-based Christian musical group.

Alexandria joined the Lakewood Music band in her teenage years, and there she participated in the production of some of the top songs such as Away From Your Love, Whatever May Come, Deep in the Heart, and Live in the Wonderful. Is Alexandra Osteen married? Find out more about her here.

Source: Legit.ng