Global site navigation

Local editions

Marston Hefner’s biography: who is the late Hugh Hefner’s son?
Сelebrity biographies

Marston Hefner’s biography: who is the late Hugh Hefner’s son?

by  Brian Oroo

Marston Hefner is an editor, writer, gamer, and television personality. He is widely recognized as the son of the late Hugh Hefner. His father founded the American Playboy magazine. The television personality has appeared in a few TV series and documentaries such as Playboy: Inside the Playboy Mansion, E! True Hollywood Story and Holly’s World.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Marston Hefner
Photo: @marston101 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Marston Hefner is a professional writer and editor, and he is the founder of Young Magazine. He enjoys reading and playing video games when free. The author currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Profile summary

Full nameMarston Glenn Hefner
NicknameHef
GenderMale
Date of birth9 April 1990
Age 32 years (as of November 2022)
Zodiac signAries
Place of birthLos Angeles, California, United States
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in inches6’4’’
Height in centimetres193
Weight in pounds159
Weight in kilograms72
Hair colourBlack
Eye colour Dark brown
FatherHugh Hefner
MotherKimberly Conrad
Siblings3
Relationship statusSingle
SchoolSteinmetz High School
UniversityUniversity of Illinois -Urbana Champaign
ProfessionEditor, writer, gamer, television personality
Net worth $1.6 million

Read also

Alicia Etheredge’s biography: what is known about Bobby Brown’s wife?

Marston Hefner’s bio

He was born Marston Glenn Hefner. The renowned author was raised in Los Angeles, California, United States, alongside his three siblings. His biological brother, Cooper Hefner, was born in 1991. He is the chief creative officer of Playboy Enterprises. In addition, Marston’s brother is the founder and former CEO of the upstart media company.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The television personality’s two half-siblings are David and Christie. David was born in 1955, while Christie was born in 1952 from Hugh’s first marriage with Millie Williams.

Who is Marston Hefner’s mom?

His mom is Kimberly Conrad. She worked as a model and actress and was once a Playboy's Playmate of the Month. The television personality is of mixed ethnicity. His father was of German-English ancestry, while his mother is Swedish. Kimberly got married to Hugh in 1989. However, Marston’s parents separated in 1998 but officially divorced in 2010.

Read also

Katia Washington’s biography: who is Denzel Washington’s daughter?

Marston’s father passed away at his Holmby Hills home in Los Angeles, California, USA, on 27 September 2017. He died at the age of 91 years due to Sepsis, an E. coli infection.

What is Marston Hefner’s age?

The American author is 32 years old as of November 2022. He was born on 9 April 1990. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Educational background

The American author attended Steinmetz High School in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Later, he enrolled at the University of Illinois -Urbana Champaign, USA.

What does Marston Hefner do?

He is a writer, gamer and TV personality. In 2014, the writer released a horror collection of short stories in a book titled Bleed. Besides that, he also released a love book titled High School Romance in August 2022.

Hef has also appeared in several shows and documentaries. In 2002, he was featured in Playboy: Inside the Playboy Mansion TV documentary.

Read also

Angelo Pagan’s biography: what is known about Leah Remini’s husband?

Hugh Hefner’s son is active on Instagram. Currently, the account has over 2.8 thousand followers. He also has a Twitter account with over 18.1 thousand followers.

How much is Hugh Hefner’s son worth?

According to CelebSuburb, the American writer has an alleged net worth of $1.6 million. However, this information is not reliable since the source is unverified. His primary source of income is his writing career.

Who is Marston Hefner’s wife?

The American author is currently married to a young lady named Anna. Before meeting Anna, he was in a relationship with Claire Sinclair in 2012.

According to E News, Hefner was charged with battery on a spouse and released a few hours after posting a $20,000 bail. He was also ordered to stay away from Sinclair for three years.

What is Marston Hefner’s height?

The American writer is 6 feet 4 inches tall (193 centimetres). He weighs approximately 159 pounds (72 kilograms).

Read also

Maxwell Simkins’ biography: age, height, parents, movies and TV shows

Fast facts about Marston Hefner

  1. What is Marston Hefner’s age? The American television personality is 32 years old as of November 2022. His date of birth is on 9 April 1990.
  2. Who is Marston Hefner’s mom? His mother is Kimberly Conrad.
  3. What does Marston Hefner do? He is a professional writer, gamer, and television personality.
  4. How tall is Marston Hefner? He stands at 6 feet 4 inches tall (193 centimetres).
  5. Who is Marston Hefner married to? Hugh Hefner’s son is married to a lady only identified as Anna.
  6. How much is Marston Hefner’s net worth? He has an alleged net worth of around $1.6 million.

Marston Hefner is a writer, gamer and television personality from the United States of America. He is popular as the son of the founder of the American Playboy magazine, Hugh Hefner.

READ ALSO: Haley Sharpe’s biography: age, height, birthday, college

Read also

Lev Cameron’s biography: age, height, birthday, girlfriend

Legit.ng recently published Haley Sharpe’s biography. She is a dancer, athlete, streamer, and social media personality from the United States of America.

Haley Sharpe is popular for uploading funny short and dance videos on her TikTok account. She is a member of the Twitch group 4freakshow, together with Chase Rutherford, Claire Drake, and Hamza.

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel