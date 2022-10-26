Marston Hefner is an editor, writer, gamer, and television personality. He is widely recognized as the son of the late Hugh Hefner. His father founded the American Playboy magazine. The television personality has appeared in a few TV series and documentaries such as Playboy: Inside the Playboy Mansion, E! True Hollywood Story and Holly’s World.

Marston Hefner is a professional writer and editor, and he is the founder of Young Magazine. He enjoys reading and playing video games when free. The author currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Marston Glenn Hefner Nickname Hef Gender Male Date of birth 9 April 1990 Age 32 years (as of November 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’4’’ Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Hugh Hefner Mother Kimberly Conrad Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School Steinmetz High School University University of Illinois -Urbana Champaign Profession Editor, writer, gamer, television personality Net worth $1.6 million

Marston Hefner’s bio

He was born Marston Glenn Hefner. The renowned author was raised in Los Angeles, California, United States, alongside his three siblings. His biological brother, Cooper Hefner, was born in 1991. He is the chief creative officer of Playboy Enterprises. In addition, Marston’s brother is the founder and former CEO of the upstart media company.

The television personality’s two half-siblings are David and Christie. David was born in 1955, while Christie was born in 1952 from Hugh’s first marriage with Millie Williams.

Who is Marston Hefner’s mom?

His mom is Kimberly Conrad. She worked as a model and actress and was once a Playboy's Playmate of the Month. The television personality is of mixed ethnicity. His father was of German-English ancestry, while his mother is Swedish. Kimberly got married to Hugh in 1989. However, Marston’s parents separated in 1998 but officially divorced in 2010.

Marston’s father passed away at his Holmby Hills home in Los Angeles, California, USA, on 27 September 2017. He died at the age of 91 years due to Sepsis, an E. coli infection.

What is Marston Hefner’s age?

The American author is 32 years old as of November 2022. He was born on 9 April 1990. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Educational background

The American author attended Steinmetz High School in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Later, he enrolled at the University of Illinois -Urbana Champaign, USA.

What does Marston Hefner do?

He is a writer, gamer and TV personality. In 2014, the writer released a of short stories in a book titled Bleed. Besides that, he also released a love book titled High School Romance in August 2022.

Hef has also appeared in several shows and documentaries. In 2002, he was featured in Playboy: Inside the Playboy Mansion TV documentary.

Hugh Hefner’s son is active on Instagram. Currently, the account has over 2.8 thousand followers. He also has a Twitter account with over 18.1 thousand followers.

How much is Hugh Hefner’s son worth?

According to CelebSuburb, the American writer has an alleged net worth of $1.6 million. However, this information is not reliable since the source is unverified. His primary source of income is his writing career.

Who is Marston Hefner’s wife?

The American author is currently married to a young lady named Anna. Before meeting Anna, he was in a relationship with Claire Sinclair in 2012.

According to E News, Hefner was charged with battery on a spouse and released a few hours after posting a $20,000 bail. He was also ordered to stay away from Sinclair for three years.

What is Marston Hefner’s height?

The American writer is 6 feet 4 inches tall (193 centimetres). He weighs approximately 159 pounds (72 kilograms).

Fast facts about Marston Hefner

Marston Hefner is a writer, gamer and television personality from the United States of America. He is popular as the son of the founder of the American Playboy magazine, Hugh Hefner.

