Kerri Medders’ biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Kerri Medders is an American singer-turned-actress who rose to fame after releasing her self-titled album back in 2012. She is best known among her fans for her roles as Gwenny on the Netflix show Alexa & Katie and as Emma Hayes on SEAL Team.

Kerri looking nice in a floral dress. Photo: @kerrimedders

Source: Instagram

Kerri developed an interest in the entertainment industry at a very young age, a fact that has quite possibly contributed to her significant success at a relatively young age.

Profile summary

Full name: Kerri Medders

Kerri Medders Gender : Female

: Female Year of birth: January 7, 2000

January 7, 2000 Kerri Medders' age: 22 years old (as of 2022)

22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States

Houston, Texas, United States Current residence: Houston, Texas, United States

Houston, Texas, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5′ 4″

5′ 4″ Height in centimetres : 163

: 163 Weight in pounds : 112

: 112 Weight in kilograms: 51

51 Body measurements in inches: 33-24-33

33-24-33 Hair colour: Golden brown

Golden brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Siblings: 2

2 Ex-boyfriends: Liam Attridge and Holden Glazer

Liam Attridge and Holden Glazer Profession: Actress and singer

Actress and singer Instagram: @kerrimedders

@kerrimedders Net worth: $1.5 million

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Kerri Medders' biography

The SEAL Team actress was born and raised in Houston, Texas, alongside her brother and sister. However, the names of Kerri Medders' sister and brother are not publicly available.

The actress in casual wear. Photo: @kerrimedders

Source: Instagram

How old is Kerri Medders?

The actress is 22 years old (as of 2022), having been born on January 7 2000.

Education

Kerri took guitar lessons in Sherman Oaks before enrolling in Ken Stacey Music, Inc for vocal lessons. She also studied single-camera comedy techniques under a tutor known as Joey Jenson.

The other creative arts institutions the actress studied in include the Jason La Padura Workshop, the Marnie Cooper School of Acting, Cynthia Bain's Young Actor Studio, and the John Rosenfeld Studio.

Career

Is Kerri Medders a singer? Yes, she began her career as a vocalist right before releasing her debut single, Class is Out in 2010. She released a self-titled album two years later that propelled her to fame. She then followed that with other singles, including Back to Start and My Love.

In 2015, Medders released her debut EP (Extended Play) titled Etched, followed by Lot 17 two years later. Kerri's first acting role was in the 2010 movie Point of Death, in which she played Rebecca. She was later cast to play Emma Hayes in the CBS Drama series SEAL Team.

Kerri Medders' movies and TV shows

Kerri standing beside a horse. Photo: @kerrimedders

Source: Instagram

What shows are Kerri Medders in? Here is a look at the television series and films in which the actress has appeared.

Alexa & Katie (2018-2020) as Gwenny

(2018-2020) as Gwenny Andover (2017), as Dawn Slope

(2017), as Dawn Slope Curse of the Golden Orb (2012) as Jessica

(2012) as Jessica Do Not Reply (2019) as Meagan

(2019) as Meagan Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything (2016) as Zoe

(2016) as Zoe Microeconomics (2012) as Kara

(2012) as Kara Mystery Girls (2014) as Demi

(2014) as Demi Panic (2021) as Ruby Anne McDonough

(2021) as Ruby Anne McDonough SEAL Team (2021) as Emma Hayes

(2021) as Emma Hayes Speechless (2016) as Head Cheerleader

(2016) as Head Cheerleader Spin (2021) as Ginger

(2021) as Ginger The Runner (2021) as Layla

(2021) as Layla UnHinged (2020) as Sam

(2020) as Sam Young Sheldon (2019) as Lisa

(2019) as Lisa Point of Death (2010) as Rebecca

Who is Kerri's boyfriend?

The actress is currently single. However, she has been in two relationships in the recent past. Her first boyfriend was Liam Attridge, an American songwriter and singer. The two met on the set of Netflix's sitcom Alexa & Katie. After dating for some time, Kerri and Liam broke up.

Sometime later, Kerri began to date Holden Glazer, also an American musician. The relationship did not last long before the two broke up.

Kerri Medders' measurements

Kerri Medders' height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres). She weighs 112 pounds (51 kilograms). Her body measures 33-24-33 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively. She has blue eyes and golden-brown hair.

Social media

The actress is quite active on social media, and particularly on Instagram. Her page currently has more than 160k followers. Besides Instagram, Kerri also has a social media presence on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and a personal website.

Despite her relatively young age, Kerri Medders is significantly accomplished in the entertainment industry. She has made appearances in several films and TV shows and has songs, Eps, and an album.

READ ALSO: Luna Blaise's biography: age, parents, movies, and TV shows

Legit.ng recently published an article about the life of Luna Blaise, an outstanding actress renowned for her role as Olive in the drama series titled Manifest. While relatively young, Luna has made appearances in several shows and films and is among the fastest-rising stars in Hollywood.

Nicknamed Lu Lu by her friends, Luna was born in Los Angeles and made her acting debut at a very young age. Besides acting, she is also a talented singer.

Source: Legit.ng