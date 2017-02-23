Who is Beverly Osu? Biography and path to success revealed

Beverly Osu is a Nigerian model, actress, and media personality. She gained recognition after participating in the reality TV show Big Brother Africa in 2013. Since then, she has been active in the entertainment industry in Nigeria, appearing in movies and TV shows.

Beverly Osu looking fashionable. Photo: @beverly_osu (modified by author)

Beverly Osu is also known for her fashion sense and social media presence. In 2011 she won the Nigerian Top Video Vixen Award and the Model of the Year award at the Dynamix Awards.

Profile summary

Full name Beverly Ada Mary Osu Gender Female Date of birth 27 September 1992 Age 30 years (as of August 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Sussy Osu School Daughters' of Divine Love Convent, Enugu University Babcock University, National Open University of Nigeria Profession Actress and model Instagram @beverly_osu

Beverly Osu's biography

Beverly is a talented actress and model who has appeared in several Nigerian films and television shows. She has also appeared as a video vixen in music videos.

Where is Beverly Osu from?

The Nigerian actress is originally from Delta State but was born in Lagos State, in southwestern region.

How old is Beverly Osu?

As of August 2023, the model is 30 years old. She was born on 27 September 1992. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Is Beverly Osu a graduate?

Osu completed her elementary education at Daughters of Divine Love Convent school in Enugu State. She initially enrolled at Babcock University to pursue a degree in mass communication. She later transferred to the National Open University of Nigeria, where she ultimately obtained her degree in mass communication.

Career

Beverly's journey to the spotlight began in 2013 when she participated in the eighth season of Big Brother Africa. Her time on the show helped her gain significant recognition and a strong fan base. She was the only contestant not to have been nominated for possible eviction.

Beverly later ventured into modelling, quickly gaining attention for her unique style and striking looks. As a video vixen, she has been in the music videos of notable Nigerian musicians such as Oleku by Ice Prince, Boys are not Smiling by Terry da Rapman, Over Killing by Djinee and Madu by Kizz Daniel.

As an actress, she has appeared in several films and TV series. Below are her acting credits according to her IMDb profile.

Year Film/Music video/TV series 2023 To Freedom 2023 Maniac 2022 Palava! 2022 Weather for Two 2022 Asakè 2022 Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke 2021 Unintentional 2021 Aki and Pawpaw 2021 Come Alive 2021 Progressive Tailors Club 2021 Checklist 2020 Nneka the Pretty Serpent 2020 A Soldier's Story 2: Return from the Dead 2020 Who's the Boss 2019 Zena 2019 Òlòtūré 2019 The Family 2018 Chief Daddy 2018 Black Men Rock 2016 Tumbum 2016 Ima 2016 Pepper Soup 2016 Curse of the Seven 2015 Mrs. & Mrs. Johnson 2015 Stolen Lives 2015 Don't Cry for Me 2014 Caught in the Act

What is Beverly Osu's net worth?

According to All Famous Birthdays, the actress' net worth is alleged to be $5 million. She has amassed her wealth through her acting, video vixen, and modelling career. She also endorses various beauty products on her Instagram page.

Who is Beverly Osu's husband?

Beverly Osu from Big Brother Africa is unmarried and has no children.

Fast fact

Here are quick facts about Beverly Osu.

She wanted to become a Reverend sister and enrolled in a convent school in Enugu State.

She has acted alongside Nollywood actors such as Ken Erics.

She is a brand ambassador of the Keexs Tribe.

She is a fashion enthusiast.

She was one of the judges of the Miss Tourism Nigeria, 2019.

Beverly Osu is a Nigerian model, actress, and media personality who has appeared in various films. She also commands a huge online following across various social media platforms.

