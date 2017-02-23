Global site navigation

Who is Beverly Osu? Biography and path to success revealed
by  Jackline Wangare Adrianna Simwa

Beverly Osu is a Nigerian model, actress, and media personality. She gained recognition after participating in the reality TV show Big Brother Africa in 2013. Since then, she has been active in the entertainment industry in Nigeria, appearing in movies and TV shows.

Beverly Osu
Beverly Osu looking fashionable. Photo: @beverly_osu (modified by author)
Beverly Osu is also known for her fashion sense and social media presence. In 2011 she won the Nigerian Top Video Vixen Award and the Model of the Year award at the Dynamix Awards.

Profile summary

Full name Beverly Ada Mary Osu
GenderFemale
Date of birth27 September 1992
Age30 years (as of August 2023)
Zodiac sign Libra
Place of birthLagos, Nigeria
Current residenceLagos, Nigeria
NationalityNigerian
EthnicityAfrican
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourBlack
MotherSussy Osu
SchoolDaughters' of Divine Love Convent, Enugu
UniversityBabcock University, National Open University of Nigeria
ProfessionActress and model
Instagram@beverly_osu

Beverly Osu's biography

Beverly is a talented actress and model who has appeared in several Nigerian films and television shows. She has also appeared as a video vixen in music videos.

Where is Beverly Osu from?

The Nigerian actress is originally from Delta State but was born in Lagos State, in southwestern region.

How old is Beverly Osu?

As of August 2023, the model is 30 years old. She was born on 27 September 1992. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Is Beverly Osu a graduate?

Osu completed her elementary education at Daughters of Divine Love Convent school in Enugu State. She initially enrolled at Babcock University to pursue a degree in mass communication. She later transferred to the National Open University of Nigeria, where she ultimately obtained her degree in mass communication.

Career

Beverly's journey to the spotlight began in 2013 when she participated in the eighth season of Big Brother Africa. Her time on the show helped her gain significant recognition and a strong fan base. She was the only contestant not to have been nominated for possible eviction.

Beverly later ventured into modelling, quickly gaining attention for her unique style and striking looks. As a video vixen, she has been in the music videos of notable Nigerian musicians such as Oleku by Ice Prince, Boys are not Smiling by Terry da Rapman, Over Killing by Djinee and Madu by Kizz Daniel.

As an actress, she has appeared in several films and TV series. Below are her acting credits according to her IMDb profile.

YearFilm/Music video/TV series
2023To Freedom
2023Maniac
2022Palava!
2022Weather for Two
2022Asakè
2022Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke
2021Unintentional
2021Aki and Pawpaw
2021Come Alive
2021Progressive Tailors Club
2021Checklist
2020Nneka the Pretty Serpent
2020A Soldier's Story 2: Return from the Dead
2020Who's the Boss
2019Zena
2019Òlòtūré
2019The Family
2018Chief Daddy
2018Black Men Rock
2016Tumbum
2016Ima
2016Pepper Soup
2016Curse of the Seven
2015Mrs. & Mrs. Johnson
2015Stolen Lives
2015Don't Cry for Me
2014Caught in the Act

What is Beverly Osu's net worth?

According to All Famous Birthdays, the actress' net worth is alleged to be $5 million. She has amassed her wealth through her acting, video vixen, and modelling career. She also endorses various beauty products on her Instagram page.

Who is Beverly Osu's husband?

Beverly Osu from Big Brother Africa is unmarried and has no children.

Fast fact

Here are quick facts about Beverly Osu.

  • She wanted to become a Reverend sister and enrolled in a convent school in Enugu State.
  • She has acted alongside Nollywood actors such as Ken Erics.
  • She is a brand ambassador of the Keexs Tribe.
  • She is a fashion enthusiast.
  • She was one of the judges of the Miss Tourism Nigeria, 2019.

Beverly Osu is a Nigerian model, actress, and media personality who has appeared in various films. She also commands a huge online following across various social media platforms.

