Post Malone's girlfriend timeline: who has the rapper dated?

Post Malone is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. Besides his tattoos, he is famous for his debut single, White Iverson, released in 2015. Malone is one of the fastest-rising rappers in the entertainment scene, thanks to his incredible vocals and ability to blend various genres. He has been applauded for blending hip hop, R&B, pop, trap, rap-rock, and cloud rap. A look at this Post Malone girlfriend timeline will help you understand who the singer has been involved with.

Some of Post Malone's hit songs have topped Billboard charts across the US. He was the first solo artist to simultaneously top the US Billboard Rap Airplay and Adult Contemporary charts. Malone has numerous accolades, including 3 American Music Awards, 6 Billboard Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, and 6 Grammy Award nominations.

Who is Post Malone's girlfriend?

The fast-rising rapper has been in several relationships in the past. Below is Post Malone's girlfriend timeline:

1. Ashlen Diaz

Celebrities Ashlen Diaz and Post Malone had an on-and-off relationship from 2015 to 2018. The rapper was still new in the music scene. They met during work engagements when Diaz was a show promoter in Dallas, Texas.

Malone followed her Instagram page before releasing his debut single, White Iverson. They only met in person when Diaz booked a show with the rapper.

She followed his Instagram account shortly after the show. The couple took a break from their relationship in 2016 and broke up officially in 2018. They were always private about their relationship.

2. Kano Shimpo

Rapper Post Malone and Kano Shimpo were together for three months, from August to November 2019, before the rapper was rumored to be dating MLMA.

3. MeLoveMeAlot (a.k.a MLMA)

Post Malone and MLMA (MeLoveMeAlot) never officially confirmed their relationship. She only sparked rumors of them dating in August 2020 by sharing pictures and videos of themselves on Instagram and TikTok.

Who is MLMA?

MLMA is an acronym for MeLoveMeAlot. She is a South-Korean singer and visual artist. MeLoveMeAlot's real name is Baeck Ye-jin. She was born in Seoul, Korea. MLMA has over one million followers on both her Instagram page and TikTok account.

4. Post Malone's fiancée, Jamie

Post Malone is engaged to Jamie. and they have a daughter. The rap star has never posted their pictures on social media.

Photos of Post and Jamie popped up on social media. One snap featured them at Post Malone's cousin's wedding. They were also spotted shopping in Los Angeles in January 2021.

Does Post Malone have a girlfriend?

American rapper Malone is not married, but has a fiancée identified as Jamie.

Does Post Malone have a child?

In June 2023, Malone revealed on The Howard Stern Show that he and his girlfriend were engaged and had a daughter. Post Malone's fiancée and daughter are currently out of the spotlight.

Is Post Malone's girlfriend MLMA?

Post Malone and MLMA (MeLoveMeAlot) are not dating.

Is Post Malone's girlfriend Ashlen?

Post Malone and his promoter, Ashlen Diaz, had an on-and-off relationship from 2015 to 2018. They took a break in 2016 and officially ended the relationship in 2018.

Is Post Malone's girlfriend Lucy Hale?

American actress and singer Lucy Hale confessed to having a “crush” on Post Malone during an interview with Kelly Clarkson in 2020. It did not go any further.

Who is Post Malone getting engaged to?

Post Malone is currently engaged to a woman identified as Jamie.

What's Post Malone's real name?

Post Malone's real name is Austin Richard Post. The famed rapper was born Austin Richard Post on July 4, 1995, in Syracuse, New York, USA. He was raised by his stepmother, Jodie Post, and his dad, Rich Post, in Grapevine, Texas.

Post Malone's girlfriend timeline reveals the singer has dated several female celebrities. He does not share much about his dating life in public. His fiancée also avoids being in the spotlight.

