Where are the AC/DC band members today? How many are alive?

AC/DC is one of the most iconic rock bands, with a history dating back to 1973, when it was formed in Sydney, Australia. The band is recognised for several chart-topping hits, including Back in Black, Thunderstruck, Highway to Hell, Shoot to Thrill, and Jailbreak. Although formed in the 70s, it is still a force in the modern rock music world. Who are the AC/DC band members?

AC/DC band members (L to R) Brian Johnson, Angus Young, and Stevie Young. Photo: Sergione Infuso, Tim Mosenfelder, Francesco Prandoni (modified by author)

Rock music has a rich history, but only a few rock bands, such as AC/DC, have profoundly influenced it. With over five decades in the music industry, the band stands out as one of the oldest. It's known for its high-voltage performances and unyielding spirit. Formed by only five members, the face of the AC/DC band membership has changed over time, with every member performing a vital role in the band’s continuity.

Current AC/DC band members

The AC/CD band's current membership consists of five veteran rock stars and two new artists who are also touring members. The band's current composition blends the experiences of older members with new, enthusiastic artists, giving it a modern rock sound. Here are the people who make up the band today.

1. Angus Young

Guitarist Angus Young of the Australian band AC/DC performs at at Hampden Park National Stadium in Glasgow, United Kingdom. Photo: Ross Gilmore

Full name : Angus McKinnon Young

: Angus McKinnon Young Date of birth : 31 March 1955

: 31 March 1955 Joined: 1973

1973 Role: Lead guitar, occasional backing vocals

Angus Young is a pioneer member of the band and its lead guitarist and songwriter. He began his music career in 1970 and became a member of several rock bands before forming AC/DC in 1973. Angus played in the Marcus Hook Roll Band, Kantuckee, and Tantrum.

His passion for music and prowess in playing the guitar shows no signs of fading. In the 2023 Rolling Stone’s list of the greatest guitarists of all time, Angus Young was in position 38.

2. Brian Johnson

Brian Johnson of AC/DC performs during the PWR UP Tour at Wembley Stadium on July 03, 2024 in London, England. Photo: Jim Dyson

Full name : Brian Francis Johnson De Luca

: Brian Francis Johnson De Luca Date of birth : 5 October 1947

: 5 October 1947 Joined : 1980

: 1980 Role: Lead vocals

Brian Johnson is an English singer and songwriter who joined the AC/DC band in 1980. He replaced Bon Scott, who tragically died the same year, becoming the group’s third lead vocalist. The singer was previously a member of the British rock band Geordie.

In 2016, Brian Johnson suffered hearing problems during the band’s Rock or Bust world tour, forcing him to quit the band temporarily. He rejoined the band in 2019 and has been an active participant. Besides music, the singer is a car and racing enthusiast and enjoys vintage car racing.

3. Stevie Young

Stevie Young of AC/DC performs during the Rock Or Bust Tour at The Palace of Auburn Hills on September 9, 2016 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Photo: Scott Legato

Full name : Stephen Crawford Young Jr.

: Stephen Crawford Young Jr. Date of birth : 11 December 1956

: 11 December 1956 Joined: 2014

2014 Role: Rhythm guitar, backing vocals

Stevie Young is an Australian rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist for the AC/DC rock band. His journey with the group started in April 2014 when he recorded the Rock or Bust album but was not officially announced as a member until September of the same year. He replaced his uncle Malcolm Young.

Before joining AC/DC, he was a member of the rock bands Starfighters and Little Big Horn. He played an instrumental role in the band’s two albums, Rock or Bust (2014) and Power Up (2020). He remains one of the key figures in the band’s current lineup.

4. Phil Rudd

AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd appears in a court at Tauranga District Court in Tauranga, New Zealand. (Photo by Joel Ford

Full name : Phillip Hugh Norman Rudd

: Phillip Hugh Norman Rudd Date of birth : 19 May 1954

: 19 May 1954 Joined: I975

I975 Role: Drummer

Phil Rudd is an Australian drummer and another prominent AC/DC band member. At the beginning of his music career, he played in several bands, including Buster Brown and the Coloured Balls, before joining AC/DC in 1975 after successfully auditioning as a drummer.

Over the years, he has faced legal and personal problems, resulting in occasional absences from the group. After a considerable absence, he rejoined in 2020 but has stayed out of the group’s tours and performances to look after his ailing partner.

5. Cliff Williams

Cliff Williams performs at Olympia stadium in Munich, Germany. Photo: Stefan M. Prager

Full name : Clifford Williams

: Clifford Williams Date of birth : 14 December 1949

: 14 December 1949 Joined: 1977

1977 Role: Bass guitar, backing vocals

Clifford Williams is an English bassist and backing vocalist for the AC/DC since joining the group in 1977. He was previously a member of the rock bands Home and Bandit.

After playing in the band for several years, he announced his retirement from AC/DC in 2016 but rejoined in 2020 for their album Power Up. Besides his success with AC/DC, the musician has other prosperous projects. He has worked with Adam Bomb, Emir & Frozen Camels, Mark Hitt, and The Juice.

6. Matt Laug

Matt Laug performing at Dolby Theatre during the 2018 Light Up The Blues benefit for Autism Speaks. Photo: @TheCollegeOfRockAndRollKnowledge on Facebook

Full name : Matt Laug

: Matt Laug Date of birth : 17 March 1968

: 17 March 1968 Joined: 2023

2023 Role: Drummer

Matt Laug is an American drummer who has played with several artists and bands, including AC/DC, Alanis Morissette, Alice Cooper, Slash's Snakepit, and Vasco Rossi. He joined AC/DC in 2023 to take over Phil Rudd’s role, who has been away from the band taking care of his sick partner.

7. Chris Chaney

Chris Chaney of AC/DC performs during the PWR UP Tour at Wembley Stadium on July 03, 2024 in London, England. Photo: Jim Dyson

Full name : Christopher A. Chaney

: Christopher A. Chaney Date of birth : 14 June 1970

: 14 June 1970 Joined: 2024

2024 Role: Bass guitar, backing vocals

Bassist and backing vocalist Chris Chaney is another touring band member who joined in 2024 for the Power Up tour. He made a name for himself playing with the band Jane’s Addiction and has also played with other bands such as The Panic Channel, Camp Freddy, and Methods of Mayhem.

Former AC/DC band members

Since its inception in 1973, the band has been home to many rock musicians. These artists have contributed to the group's changing styles and some of its iconic albums and songs. Here is a list of some of the band’s former members.

1. Malcolm Young

Malcolm Young of AC/DC performs at the TD Boston Garden. Photo: Ron Pownall

Full name : Malcolm Mitchell Young

: Malcolm Mitchell Young Date of birth : 6 January 1953

: 6 January 1953 Period : 1973 - 2014

: 1973 - 2014 Role: Rhythm guitar, backing vocals

Malcolm Young was a rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist in the AC/DC band from 1973 to 2014, when he retired due to health reasons. He passed away on 18 November 2017, aged 64.

2. Larry Van Kriedt

Bass guitarist Larry Van Kriedt (L) performing at an event. Photo: @LarryLiveGigs on Facebook

Full name : Larry Van Kriedt

: Larry Van Kriedt Date of birth : 4 July 1954

: 4 July 1954 Period : 1973 – 1974, 1975

: 1973 – 1974, 1975 Role: Bass guitar

Larry Van Kriedt is an Australian jazz musician who gained prominence as the original bassist for AC/DC in 1973. He had a short stint with the group, leaving in 1974. Larry is still active in music and formed the Non-Stop Dancers band, which released the Surprise Surprise album in 1984.

3. Dave Evans

Dave Evans speaks during the press conference for "Icons Of Classic Rock" at Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Medios y Media

Full name : Dave Evans

: Dave Evans Date of birth : 20 July 1953

: 20 July 1953 Period : 1973–1974

: 1973–1974 Role: Lead vocalist

Dave Evans is the original lead singer of AC/DC and contributed significantly to the band’s debut single, Can I Sit Next to You, Girl? He was replaced by Bon Scott in 1974 and joined the Rabbit band. Currently, he is pursuing a solo career and is known for hits such as Judgement Day and Sinner.

4. Bon Scott

Bon Scott sings at a music event in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Full name : Ronald Belford "Bon" Scott

: Ronald Belford "Bon" Scott Date of birth : 9 July 1946

: 9 July 1946 Period : 1974 – 1980

: 1974 – 1980 Role: Lead vocalist

Bon Scott was the second lead vocalist of the Australian rock band AC/DC from 1974 until his demise in 1980. He was a talented singer and has been ranked high on the list of best performers of all time. Bon performed in the band’s first seven albums. He was previously a member of the bands Fraternity, The Valentines, and The Spektors.

5. Mark Evans

AC/DC members (L to R), rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young, singer Bon Scott, lead guitarist Angus Young, and bassist Mark Evans rehearse for a gig in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Full name : Mark Whitmore Evans

: Mark Whitmore Evans Date of birth : 2 March 1956

: 2 March 1956 Period : 1975 – 1977

: 1975 – 1977 Role: Bass guitarist

Australian bass guitarist Mark Evans was part of AC/DC between 1975 and 1977. He featured in the band’s four albums: T.N.T, High Voltage, Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, and Let There Be Rock. He is currently part of the Rose Tattoo band and previously played with Finch, Cheetah, Swanee, Heaven, and The Party Boys.

6. Simon Wright

Musician Simon Wright attends the Los Angeles premiere of "DIO: Dreamers Never Die" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Full name : Simon J. Wright

: Simon J. Wright Date of birth : 19 June 1963

: 19 June 1963 Period : 1983 – 1989

: 1983 – 1989 Role: Drummer

Simon Wright is an English drummer best recognised for his time with the rock bands AC/DC and Dio. He spent approximately six years playing with AC/DC between 1983 and 1989 and was featured in the group’s three studio albums: Fly on the Wall, Who Made Who, and Blow Up Your Video.

7. Chris Slade

Drummer Chris Slade during a concert of the Australian hard rock band AC/DC and Axl Rose, leader of the American hard rock band Guns N' Roses. Photo: Francesco Castaldo

Full name : Christopher Slade Rees

: Christopher Slade Rees Date of birth : 30 October 1946

: 30 October 1946 Period : 1989 – 1994

: 1989 – 1994 Role: Drummer

Welsh drummer Chris Slade is best known for his time with the AC/DC band between 1989 and 1994. He was featured in the band’s works, The Razors Edge, Live at Donington, Big Gun, and AC/DC Live.

Chris Slade’s other prominent work was with Manfred Mann's Earth Band between 1971 and 1978. He still has an active music career and has worked with several artists and bands.

Other members of the AC/DC band

Many rock music artists have passed through the Australian rock band as main members or touring members. Here is a compilation of other musicians contributing to the band’s story.

Artist Role Period Colin Burgess Drummer 1973–1974 Neil Smith Bass guitarist 1974 Ron Carpenter Drummer 1974 Russell Coleman Drummer 1974 Noel Taylor Drummer 1974 Rob Bailey Bass guitarist 1974–1975 Peter Clack Drummer 1974–1975 Paul Matters Bass guitarist 1975 Mick Sheffzick Bass guitarist 1973 George Young Bass guitarist 1974–1975 Tony Currenti Drummer 1974 Denis Loughlin Lead vocalist 1974 Bruce Howe Bass guitarist 1975 Paul Gregg Bass guitarist 1991 Bob Richards Drummer 2014 Axl Rose Lead vocalist 2016

How many members of AC/DC are still alive?

Only three of the five original AC/DC band members are alive as of 2024: Angus Young, Larry Van Kriedt, and Dave Evans. Rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young and drummer Colin Burgess passed away in November 2017 and December 2023. Angus is the only original member remaining after Larry Van Kriedt and Dave Evans left.

What happened to AC/DC's lead singer?

Bon Scott, the second lead singer of the group, died in February 1980. His cause of death was identified as acute alcohol poisoning. Several years after his demise, his legacy lives on as he played a vital role in the band’s formative years. His unique voice stands out in many of the band’s hits.

Can Brian Johnson still sing?

AC/DC rock band’s lead singer can now sing after recovering from a hearing loss in 2016. The singer was forced to abandon the group’s tour and temporarily leave the group to seek treatment. Thanks to in-ear technology, Brian rejoined the group in 2019 and has been participating in the group’s activities.

Current AC/DC band members are a blend of legends and fresh talents, showcasing the group’s diversity. The band has come a long way since 1973, changing its face as members join and others leave for various reasons. For some artists, it kickstarted their careers and opened greater opportunities for success; for others, it helped establish themselves in the rock music world.

