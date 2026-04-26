INEC Opens Online Portal for Ad-Hoc Staff Recruitment
- The Independent National Electoral Commission has opened applications for ad‑hoc staff ahead of the Ekiti governorship election
- Key positions include Supervisory Presiding Officers, Presiding Officers, RAC Managers, and RATECHs
- Applications began on April 25, 2026, and will close on May 18, 2026, via INEC’s official portal
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The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially begun recruiting ad-hoc staff for the upcoming Ekiti State governorship election scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2026.
The announcement was made via the Commission’s X handle on Sunday, April 26.
Available positions
Applications are now open for several key roles:
Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs)
Presiding Officers/Assistant Presiding Officers (POs/APOs)
Registration Area Centre (RAC) Managers
RATECHs
Eligible Nigerians are urged to apply promptly through the official portal: https://pres.inecnigeria.org.
Application timeline
Opening Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026
Closing Date: Sunday, May 18, 2026
Eligibility criteria
Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs)
Applicants must be public/civil servants on Grade Level 10–14 or Registration Area Officers/INEC staff not engaged in other duties (GL 10–14).
Registration Area Centre (RAC) Managers
Applicants must be heads of schools or staff (GL 07 and above) of the school/institution/public building hosting the RAC.
Presiding Officers/Assistant Presiding Officers (POs/APOs)
Applicants must be:
Serving corps members
Penultimate students of federal/state tertiary institutions in Nigeria with IT knowledge
Permanent staff of an MDA with OND qualification or on GL 07–10
INEC permanent staff on Grade Levels 07 & 08
Former corps members (not later than 2023 i.e. 2023, 2024, 2025 & 2026)
RATECHs
Applicants must:
Have an IT background
Be suitable INEC ICT staff (state & HQ) not engaged in other duties
Important Conditions
INEC stressed the following conditions:
“Applicants must not be political party members. Applicants must not have demonstrated or expressed support for any candidate or party.”
Applicants must reside in the state selected, except for RATECHs.
Returning applicants should enrol based on the appropriate category that currently applies to them.
This recruitment drive is part of INEC’s preparations for the off-cycle governorship election in Ekiti State. The election will see incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress seeking re-election.
This announcement highlights INEC’s commitment to ensuring a transparent and well-organised electoral process in Ekiti State. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply within the stipulated timeframe.
See the X post below:
INEC updates website on SDP leadership
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has formally recognised the Shehu Gabam-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).
According to Arise Tv, INEC listed Shehu Gabam as the National Chairman, while Dr. Olu Agunloye was named National Secretary. Other members published include Hajia Maggie Mariam as National Treasurer and Aderemi Abimbola as National Legal Adviser.
The recognition follows a ruling by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, which affirmed Gabam as the authentic National Chairman of the SDP. In a unanimous judgment delivered on March 27, 2026, a three-member panel of justices ruled on an appeal marked: CA/ABJ/CV/126/2026, filed by Fayemi Babatunde.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.