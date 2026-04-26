The Independent National Electoral Commission has opened applications for ad‑hoc staff ahead of the Ekiti governorship election

Key positions include Supervisory Presiding Officers, Presiding Officers, RAC Managers, and RATECHs

Applications began on April 25, 2026, and will close on May 18, 2026, via INEC’s official portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially begun recruiting ad-hoc staff for the upcoming Ekiti State governorship election scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2026.

The announcement was made via the Commission’s X handle on Sunday, April 26.

INEC opens online portal for ad‑hoc staff recruitment in Ekiti State. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria/x

Source: Twitter

Available positions

Applications are now open for several key roles:

Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs)

Presiding Officers/Assistant Presiding Officers (POs/APOs)

Registration Area Centre (RAC) Managers

RATECHs

Eligible Nigerians are urged to apply promptly through the official portal: https://pres.inecnigeria.org.

Application timeline

Opening Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Closing Date: Sunday, May 18, 2026

Eligibility criteria

Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs)

Applicants must be public/civil servants on Grade Level 10–14 or Registration Area Officers/INEC staff not engaged in other duties (GL 10–14).

Registration Area Centre (RAC) Managers

Applicants must be heads of schools or staff (GL 07 and above) of the school/institution/public building hosting the RAC.

Presiding Officers/Assistant Presiding Officers (POs/APOs)

Applicants must be:

Serving corps members

Penultimate students of federal/state tertiary institutions in Nigeria with IT knowledge

Permanent staff of an MDA with OND qualification or on GL 07–10

INEC permanent staff on Grade Levels 07 & 08

Former corps members (not later than 2023 i.e. 2023, 2024, 2025 & 2026)

RATECHs

Applicants must:

Have an IT background

Be suitable INEC ICT staff (state & HQ) not engaged in other duties

Important Conditions

INEC stressed the following conditions:

“Applicants must not be political party members. Applicants must not have demonstrated or expressed support for any candidate or party.”

Applicants must reside in the state selected, except for RATECHs.

Returning applicants should enrol based on the appropriate category that currently applies to them.

This recruitment drive is part of INEC’s preparations for the off-cycle governorship election in Ekiti State. The election will see incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress seeking re-election.

This announcement highlights INEC’s commitment to ensuring a transparent and well-organised electoral process in Ekiti State. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply within the stipulated timeframe.

See the X post below:

Application process runs from April 25 to May 18, 2026 on INEC portal. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria/x

Source: Twitter

INEC updates website on SDP leadership

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has formally recognised the Shehu Gabam-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

According to Arise Tv, INEC listed Shehu Gabam as the National Chairman, while Dr. Olu Agunloye was named National Secretary. Other members published include Hajia Maggie Mariam as National Treasurer and Aderemi Abimbola as National Legal Adviser.

The recognition follows a ruling by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, which affirmed Gabam as the authentic National Chairman of the SDP. In a unanimous judgment delivered on March 27, 2026, a three-member panel of justices ruled on an appeal marked: CA/ABJ/CV/126/2026, filed by Fayemi Babatunde.

Source: Legit.ng