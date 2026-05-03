Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso are preparing to officially join Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of 2027 elections

Obidient Movement Worldwide leader Peter Obi cited internal crises and hostility as reasons for leaving the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

According to Obi in a statement, the current political climate in Nigeria is hindering genuine service delivery and slowing national progress

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Two political heavyweights in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, will formally join the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), today, Sunday, April 3, 2026, paving the way for their aspirations for the 2027 presidency.

As shared by Rufai Oseni, a staff of Arise Television, the announcement was contained in an invite sent to journalists on the NDC Media WhatsApp group.

Report claims Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso are set to formally join the NDC on Sunday, April 3, 2026, ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Peter Obi, Kwankwaso set to join NDC

The declaration would take place by 2:00 pm in Abuja.

They will be received by the National Leader of the NDC and former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson and the National Chairman, Moses Cleopas, alongside members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

The party leaders have described the new development as a growing wave of confidence in the NDC nationwide.

You can read Oseni’s full post on X below:

Obi announces ‘decision to leave ADC’

Meanwhile, Obi has announced his “decision to leave” the ADC ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a reflective message shared on his official X handle on Sunday, Obi cited a worsening political climate marked by internal crises, external interference, and growing hostility within party structures.

The former Anambra State governor, who ran for president on the Labour Party platform in 2023, described Nigeria’s political space as increasingly toxic, where intimidation, insecurity, and persistent scrutiny have become the norm.

He lamented that systems meant to protect citizens now often work against them, while individuals striving for sincere service face mounting pressure both publicly and privately.

Clarifying his decision, Obi stated that his exit was not due to any personal grievances with party leaders, including former Senate President David Mark or former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, both of whom he said he continues to respect.

Instead, he pointed to a pattern of internal division, legal disputes, and what he described as the infiltration of destabilising forces, similar to challenges he previously encountered in the Labour Party.

Obi said:

“Let me state clearly: my decision to leave the ADC is not because our highly respected Chairman, Senator David Mark, treated me badly, nor because my leader and elder brother, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, or any other respected leaders did anything personally wrong to me. I will continue to respect them."

The Obidient Movement leader added via X:

“However, the same Nigerian state and its agents that created unnecessary crises and hostility within the Labour Party that forced me to leave now appear to be finding their way into the ADC, with endless court cases, internal battles, suspicion, and division, instead of focusing on deeper national problems and playing politics built more on control and exclusion than on service and nation-building."

Source: Legit.ng