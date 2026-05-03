EKEDC has announced load shedding across its network following the shutdown of the Egbin Power Station

The disruption is due to a major generation loss at the plant and a fault on a key transmission line

Customers in affected areas have been urged to remain patient as efforts continue to restore electricity supply

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company has announced widespread load shedding across its network following a shutdown of the Egbin Power Station.

The disruption is linked to both a generation loss at the power plant and a fault on a major transmission line, significantly reducing electricity supply to Lagos.

EKEDC confirms widespread outages after Egbin plant failure Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Customers across affected areas have been urged to remain patient as efforts are underway to restore normal power supply.

Power disruption across Lagos

According to EKEDC, the outage has affected several parts of its network due to a sharp drop in available electricity.

In a message to customers, the company said:

“Dear valued customer, we sincerely apologise for the ongoing disruption in power supply affecting some areas within our network.

This outage is due to the shutdown of the Egbin Power Station, along with a fault on a key transmission line serving the state.

Consequently, power availability has been significantly reduced, and load shedding has been implemented across our network to maintain system stability.

Our team is actively collaborating with relevant stakeholders to address the situation and restore normal service as quickly as possible.”

EKEDC added that it regrets the inconvenience caused and appreciates customers’ understanding during the period.

System operator explains cause

In a related development, the Nigerian Independent System Operator warned that a prolonged blackout may occur following the incident.

The system operator disclosed in a statement on Thursday that the Egbin Power Station suffered a major operational disturbance, resulting in a complete loss of generation, Punch reports.

According to the agency, the incident occurred at about 8:21 p.m. on April 28, 2026, when the plant’s output dropped from approximately 641 megawatts to zero.

It attributed the shutdown to critical equipment failure within the facility.

The statement read in part:

“Egbin Power Station experienced a major operational disturbance, leading to a total loss of generation.

This was caused by the failure of the plant’s central compressor, as well as a malfunction of the circulating water pump system, necessitating an immediate shutdown of all generating units to safeguard the facility.”

Lagos power supply under strain as emergency measures kick in Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Transmission fault worsens situation

The system operator noted that the situation was further compounded by a transmission constraint affecting power supply into Lagos.

It said:

“Power supply to the Lagos region is currently restricted due to the forced outage of the Osogbo–Ikeja West 330kV transmission line, limiting the evacuation of available generation into the Lagos load centre."

The dual disruption has created a significant supply gap, forcing authorities to implement load shedding to maintain grid stability.

The statement added:

“Consequently, this loss of generation has created a significant shortfall, necessitating immediate load-shedding measures to prevent a wider system disturbance."

The agency apologised to consumers, particularly in Lagos and surrounding areas, where outages have been more severe.

IKEDC apologise to customers

In a similar development, Ikeja Electric has apologised to customers affected by outages in parts of its network, attributing the disruption to gas supply constraints impacting power generation on the national grid.

In a statement, the company expressed regret over the inconvenience to households and businesses, adding that efforts are underway to resolve the issue and restore a stable electricity supply.

Source: Legit.ng