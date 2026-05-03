An old movie featuring Frederick Leonard has surfaced online amid his post and his wife’s response

The actor shared how happy he is now, while his ex-wife also made a post that caught fans’ attention

What he was doing with another actor in the movie sparked harsh reactions, as fans shared observations about his complexion

Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard has continued to trend online after he posted about his happiness.

The movie star stated in his recent post that he is happier now, while his ex-wife also shared a message about choosing herself, which many people interpreted in different ways.

Reactions as Frederick Leonard’s old video trends, his role sparks harsh talks amid ex-wife’s post. Photo credit@freddieleonard/@peggyovire

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds, an old movie featuring the actor caught the attention of fans. In the film, he appeared alongside his colleague, Benson Okonkwo, who played the role of a gay man.

Leonard was seen professing love to Okonkwo, and they shared romantic scenes, including kissing and touching.

Fans share takes on Frederick Leonard’s role

Reacting to the clip, some fans criticised the actor and questioned the message behind such roles. Some commenters also speculated about the actors’ personal lives, suggesting what they believed might happen behind closed doors.

Fans support Peggy Ovire as they drag Frederick Leonard over old movie. Photo credit@peggyovire

Source: Instagram

Others claimed that the role may have contributed to challenges in one of the actor’s past relationships. Another comment linked Okonkwo’s role in the film to issues he reportedly faced in his career a few months ago.

It will be recalled that a few months ago, Peggy Ovire shared a post where she was not wearing her wedding band.

This sparked speculation about trouble in her marriage. A few weeks later, a friend confirmed that the couple was no longer together and stated that the actress had moved out of her marital home.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Peggy Ovire's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens who shared their observations about the two actors. They dragged them and speculated about their past relationship. Here are comments below:

@ _emoney001 commented:

"The other bros na pure agaygay nh even now."

@walterson27 said:

"No wonder!! That was Benson Okonkwo. That's why marriage in Nigeria works.

@lucci_hairs stated:

"Na Wetin follow spoil the other one's career. People wey e first enter the industry don leave am behind. Now e don turn up coming to the point of GoFundMe."

@its.promethean_ wrote:

"This Benson is an Old Taker oooo, he's been in Nollywood for so Long, wow. Who remembers the movie Men in Love featuring Muna Obiekwe and John Dumelo."

@okenwa_owkonw shared:

"Everything no be acting oo, this one dey body."

Tosin Silverdam gives update about Peggy Ovire

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tosin Silverdam made a post about actress Peggy Ovire's marriage amid her faceoff with her colleague.

The actress was rumoured to be facing challenges in her marriage a few months ago after her picture surfaced online.

Tosin shared the steps the actress took in her marriage, as fans reacted to his viral video.

Source: Legit.ng