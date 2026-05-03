Atiku Abubakar warned of Nigeria's internal crisis during a US visit to discuss security and governance

The former vice president said Nigeria faced severe economic hardship, rising inflation, and weakened currency, affecting millions

He asserts that confronting Nigeria's problems internationally is patriotic, not a call for foreign interference

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, is set for the United States over insecurity, governance, and economic stability in Nigeria.

Attiku said he will engage with policy and institutional stakeholders in the United States.

He said Nigeria is facing a full-blown internal crisis and can no longer be downplayed, politicized, or explained away.

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) warned that Nigeria is steadily losing its grip on the protection of lives and property.

He further raised concerns about the state of Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

“From the ravaging violence in the North-West and North-East, to the persistent bloodshed in the Middle Belt, and the growing spread of kidnapping and criminality across the country.”

Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, made this known in a statement issued via his X handle on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

He also described the deepening economic hardship confronting Nigerians as both severe and avoidable.

He notes that rising inflation, a weakened currency, and collapsing purchasing power have pushed millions into distress.

According to Atiku, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policy inconsistency and lack of strategic direction continue to erode confidence in the economy.

He lamented that Nigerians are not just tired but are also being stretched to the limits of endurance.

Atiku further warned that declining public confidence in governance, accountability, and the electoral process poses a direct threat to national stability.

“Addressing the anticipated criticism of his international engagement, Atiku is unequivocal: telling the truth about Nigeria is not unpatriotic. He rejects the notion that engaging global partners amounts to inviting foreign interference, stressing that Nigeria does not exist in isolation and cannot pretend that its internal failures have no external implications. He maintains that the world already sees what is happening; the real question is whether Nigerian leaders are prepared to confront it honestly.”

Atiku slams Tinubu govt

Recall that Atiku warned of declining reserves despite Nigeria's surge in oil revenue.

The ADC chieftain urged targeted spending to alleviate hardships faced by Nigerians amidst economic contradictions.

Atiku also called for long-term investments to strengthen the naira and ensure sustainable governance.

Atiku Reportedly Invited to the US by Congress

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku was invited to the US Congress following a high-level telephone discussion with a senior American lawmaker.

Atiku was said to have accepted the invitation in principle but stated that he would prioritise national engagements in Nigeria before visiting Washington.

The development followed claims of a productive exchange and renewed attention on his international political profile ahead of the 2027 elections

Source: Legit.ng