Nigerian global star Davido seemed to have impressed his fans so well since his reemergence on the scene

Legit.ng conducted one of its viral polls on social media where netizens were asked to pick between the top Nigerian artists

The 30 billion gang crooner emerged with the highest votes amid Wizkid and Burna Boy, as fans picked him as the best to ever host a concert

Nigerian superstar Davido’s comeback to the scene with his Timeless concert in the country has continued to enthral music lovers.

The singer, who had a spectacular performance at his homecoming show in Lagos, was ranked as the Nigerian singer with the hold the best concert ever.

On social media, Legit.ng organized a poll for its readers, asking them to choose between Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido, which of the artists has staged the finest show so far.

One name stood out amongst others: the 30 Billion Gang singer, polling 53.6%; Wizkid and Burna Boy were left with 29.6% and 15.1%, respectively.

