Two US Service Members Have Gone Missing in Africa, Officials Say
- Two US service members have gone missing during African Lion 2026, a major military exercise in Morocco
- The incident happened near the Cap Draa Training Area close to Tan Tan, prompting a large search and rescue mission involving US, Moroccan and international forces
- Officials say the case is being treated as an accident, with investigations and rescue efforts still ongoing
Two US service members have gone missing during military exercises in Morocco, according to the US Africa Command (Africom).
The incident took place during African Lion 2026, an annual joint exercise designed to strengthen cooperation between US forces, Nato allies, and African nations.
Reported missing near cap Draa training area
According to BBC, Africom confirmed that the service members were reported missing on Saturday near the Cap Draa Training Area, close to the city of Tan Tan in Morocco.
A search and rescue mission is underway, involving ground, air, and maritime resources from the US, Morocco, and other partner nations.
Africom statement on the incident
In a statement released on Sunday, Africom said:
"The incident remains under investigation and the search is ongoing. Our focus is on the service members involved and their families."
US officials told the BBC that authorities believe the incident was an accident and not linked to terrorism or kidnapping.
African Lion 2026: Largest joint military exercise in Africa
African Lion is the continent’s largest annual joint military exercise. It is hosted across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal, and Tunisia.
The exercise focuses on all-domain operations, crisis response, multinational coordination, enhancing regional security, and preparing for emergencies.
This year’s exercise involves 5,000 personnel from over 40 countries and more than 30 US-based industry partners. The training is scheduled to run from April 27 to May 8, 2026.
See the X post below:
Three US service members killed in war
Legit.ng earlier report the US military confirms that three service members have been killed in action and five others seriously wounded during ongoing operations against Iran. According to US Central Command, “Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being returned to duty. Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing.”
Officials say the situation remains fluid, and out of respect for families, the identities of those killed will not be released until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.Iran’s military has retaliated with missile attacks targeting ships and countries across the Middle East. In Jerusalem, Israeli medics report that at least eight people were killed in a blast. The strikes come as Iranians gather for the funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed alongside around 40 senior regime members in the initial wave of attacks.
Intelligence gathered by the CIA and shared with Israeli counterparts is said to have led to the missile strike that killed Khamenei, according to CBS News. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that his country’s strikes on Iran “will increase even more in the coming days.” Meanwhile, President Trump says he has agreed to speak with Iran and that the military operation is progressing “ahead of schedule.”
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.