Two US service members have gone missing during African Lion 2026, a major military exercise in Morocco

The incident happened near the Cap Draa Training Area close to Tan Tan, prompting a large search and rescue mission involving US, Moroccan and international forces

Officials say the case is being treated as an accident, with investigations and rescue efforts still ongoing

Two US service members have gone missing during military exercises in Morocco, according to the US Africa Command (Africom).

The incident took place during African Lion 2026, an annual joint exercise designed to strengthen cooperation between US forces, Nato allies, and African nations.

Search and rescue mission continues as US service members remain missing in Morocco. Photo credit: Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Reported missing near cap Draa training area

According to BBC, Africom confirmed that the service members were reported missing on Saturday near the Cap Draa Training Area, close to the city of Tan Tan in Morocco.

A search and rescue mission is underway, involving ground, air, and maritime resources from the US, Morocco, and other partner nations.

US Africa Command investigates accident during joint military exercise near Cap Draa. Photo credit: Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Africom statement on the incident

In a statement released on Sunday, Africom said:

"The incident remains under investigation and the search is ongoing. Our focus is on the service members involved and their families."

US officials told the BBC that authorities believe the incident was an accident and not linked to terrorism or kidnapping.

African Lion 2026: Largest joint military exercise in Africa

African Lion is the continent’s largest annual joint military exercise. It is hosted across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal, and Tunisia.

The exercise focuses on all-domain operations, crisis response, multinational coordination, enhancing regional security, and preparing for emergencies.

This year’s exercise involves 5,000 personnel from over 40 countries and more than 30 US-based industry partners. The training is scheduled to run from April 27 to May 8, 2026.

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Three US service members killed in war

Legit.ng earlier report the US military confirms that three service members have been killed in action and five others seriously wounded during ongoing operations against Iran. According to US Central Command, “Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being returned to duty. Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing.”

Officials say the situation remains fluid, and out of respect for families, the identities of those killed will not be released until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.Iran’s military has retaliated with missile attacks targeting ships and countries across the Middle East. In Jerusalem, Israeli medics report that at least eight people were killed in a blast. The strikes come as Iranians gather for the funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed alongside around 40 senior regime members in the initial wave of attacks.

Intelligence gathered by the CIA and shared with Israeli counterparts is said to have led to the missile strike that killed Khamenei, according to CBS News. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that his country’s strikes on Iran “will increase even more in the coming days.” Meanwhile, President Trump says he has agreed to speak with Iran and that the military operation is progressing “ahead of schedule.”

Source: Legit.ng