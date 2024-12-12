The Nembe division of Bayelsa High Court, on Wednesday, December 11, ordered Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector-general of police (IGP), to appear before it within 42 days, in connection with the N649 million accommodation debt suit

Nembe, Bayelsa state - A Bayelsa state High Court, Nembe Division, has granted Kayode Egbetokun, inspector-general of police (IGP), a 42-day grace period to appear in court.

As reported by Premium Times, the summon is related to an N649 million hotel lodging debt suit filed by Darius Obiene, the owner of Euphemie Motel in Opu-Nembe, Nembe local government area (LGA).

The Nigerian Tribune also noted the court's directive.

The court stated that if Egbetokun and the two other respondents: the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Police Service Commission (PSC), fail to appear personally or through a legal representative, a judgment may be entered against them in their absence.

Obiene had filed a suit over the refusal to settle the alleged unpaid debt incurred by the Police Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team deployed from August 12, 2023, to date.

The lodging debt, according to the report, was incurred by the SWAT personnel led by one Silas Adebayo.

In court on Wednesday, December 11, the judge, T. Y. Abasi, demanded Egbetokun’s appearance in the Bayelsa court.

