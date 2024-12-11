Bayelsa state government has approved the new minimum wage of N80,000 for local government workers in the state

The government announced the development at a meeting with the local government chairmen and the labour leaders in the state

Acting Governor Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo disclosed that the government would also add the differentials arising from the ongoing discussions

The Bayelsa State Government has agreed to pay the new N80,000 minimum wage to workers in the unified local government service. This decision was made after a meeting between the state government, local government chairmen, and organised labour leaders. The state government had earlier approved the N80,000 minimum wage for workers in the state employ.

Acting Governor Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo disclosed that the government would also add the differentials arising from the ongoing discussions on the template used in paying the new wage last month to the December salaries of its workers. He urged labour to come up with their computation following the consequential adjustment principle and harmonize it with the state team before next week.

Bayelsa government to pay N80,000 minimum wage to LG workers Photo Credit: @govdouyediri

Source: Twitter

How Bayelsa agreed to pay N80k minimum wage

Daily Trust reported that all critical stakeholders, including the local government chairmen, unanimously agreed upon the decision to pay the new minimum wage to council workers. On the issue of the federal government circular for the increment of pensioners' remuneration, the acting governor promised that the government would look into it, adding that it had already approved an N10,000 increase for pensioners across the board.

However, the state government cannot adopt the federal government's payment template in implementing the new wage to workers, as both do not have the same financial capacity. The acting governor explained that the federal government has ways and means, but state and local governments do not have such powers.

The State NLC Chairman, Comrade Simon Barnabas, thanked the government for approving the new minimum wage but called on the government to adopt the Federal Government template for the consequential adjustment and approve an N32,000 increment for pensioners as contained in the recent federal circular.

Governor Bago announces new minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Niger Governor Umaru Bago announced N80,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the state, starting in November.

After a closed-door meeting with labour; the governor announced the development, adding that the new minimum wage was sustainable.

This made Governor Bago become the first governor from the northern region to announce a minimum wage as high as N80,000 for workers in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng