21 strong Catholic female saints and what they protect

Throughout history, many Catholic female saints have stood as powerful symbols of faith, courage, and devotion. These remarkable women are associated with specific causes or areas of protection, offering guidance and intercession to those in need. Uncover some of the strongest Catholic female saints and what they are known to protect.

Catherine of Siena (L), Mary the mother of Jesus (C) and Joan of Arc (R) are some of the strong Catholic female saints. Photo: DeAgostini, thaagoon, DEA (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The history of the Church is full of many strong female Catholic saints who received recognition for their contributions to the Church and their community. These saints represent a diverse range of life experiences and challenges, offering guidance, support, and inspiration for women at every stage of life.

Strong Catholic female saints and what they protect

Catholic female saints are women who have lived exemplary lives and very often gave them up freely to be rewarded with the Kingdom of God. These saints provide us with examples to follow so that we may, in turn, follow them to Heaven. Below is a list of strong Catholic female saints whose stories continue to resonate with many believers today.

Saint Patron saint of St. Mary, Mother of Jesus Mothers, women in childbirth, nuns, bicyclists, all humanity St. Joan of Arc France, soldiers, prisoners, youth, molestation victims St. Therese of Lisieux Missionaries, florists, orphaned children, priests, the sick, pilots St. Cecilia Musicians, composers, instrument makers, poets St. Agatha Molestation victims, chest cancer patients, wet nurses, bellfounders, fire, natural disasters St. Catherine of Siena Fire, illness, the United States, Italy, miscarriages, people ridiculed for their faith St. Teresa of Avila Headaches, sickness, lace makers, Spain St. Clare of Assisi Eye disease, goldsmiths, laundry, embroidered, gilders, good weather, needleworkers, telephones, remote viewing, fertility St. Rita of Cascia Abused women, mourning wives, and those facing difficult marriages St. Faustina Mercy and Divine Mercy St. Katharine Drexel Racial justice and philanthropists St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross (St. Edith Stein) Europe, those who lost their parents, martyrs, and World Youth Day. St. Anne Grandparents, mothers, married couples, women in labour, educators, the infertile St. Mary Magdalene Contemplative life, converts, hairstylists, penitents, perfume makers, and women St. Hildegard of Bingen Creativity, music and writing, environment, medicine, theology, religious life and green and growing St. Rose of Lima Peru, South America, embroiderers, gardeners, florists St. Philomena Infants, babies, and youth St. Monica Alcoholics, wives, abuse victims, difficult marriages, married women St. Maria Goretti Chastity, molestation victims, girls, youth, teenage girls, poverty, purity, forgiveness St. Teresa of Calcutta (Mother Theresa) World Youth Day, the Missionaries of Charity, co-patron of the Archdiocese of Calcutta St. Bernadette Poor, those ridiculed for their faith, the sick, shepherds

1. St. Mary, Mother of Jesus

St. Mary is revered as the mother of Jesus Christ and a symbol of devotion, purity, and compassion. Photo: immortal70

Source: Getty Images

Name : Mary

: Mary Date of birth : 18 BC

: 18 BC Date of death: 33 AD

St. Mary, the Mother of Jesus, is a central Christian figure. She is revered as the mother of Jesus Christ and a symbol of devotion, purity, and compassion. She was a young Jewish woman God chose to conceive Jesus through the Holy Spirit. Mary is the most important saint and protects all people, especially mothers, families, and those praying for help.

2. St. Joan of Arc

Joan of Arc protects soldiers, those facing injustice, and those striving for courage in difficult times. Photo: Lumos Ajans

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jeanne d'Arc

: Jeanne d'Arc Date of birth : c. 1412

: c. 1412 Date of death : 30 May 1431

: 30 May 1431 Place of birth: Domrémy, Duchy of Bar, Kingdom of France

Joan of Arc is a patron saint of France. She is honoured as a defender of the French nation for her role in the siege of Orléans and her insistence on the coronation of Charles VII of France during the Hundred Years' War. She also protects soldiers, those facing injustice, and those striving for courage in difficult times.

3. St. Therese of Lisieux

Therese of Lisieux protects missionaries and people who want to serve God in small but meaningful ways. Photo: Whiteway

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Marie Françoise-Thérèse Martin

: Marie Françoise-Thérèse Martin Date of birth : 2 January 1873

: 2 January 1873 Date of death : 30 September 1897

: 30 September 1897 Place of birth: Alençon, Orne, France

Therese of Lisieux was a French Discalced Carmelite who is widely venerated today. She is popularly known in English as the Little Flower of Jesus. Therese protects missionaries and people who want to serve God in small but meaningful ways.

4. St. Cecilia

St. Cecilia protects musicians and anyone who finds joy in singing or playing instruments. Photo: Duncan1890

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Saint Cecilia

: Saint Cecilia Date of birth : 200–230 AD

: 200–230 AD Date of death : 222–235 AD

: 222–235 AD Place of birth: Rome

St. Cecilia is known as the patron saint of musicians and composers. She is an example of trusting in the Lord's plan and being fearless even in the face of death. As a music lover, she protects musicians and anyone who enjoys singing or playing instruments.

5. St. Agatha

St Agatha is the patron saint of many things and people including molestation victims, chest cancer patients and fire. Photo: @AlmuSalita on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Agatha of Sicily

: Agatha of Sicily Date of birth : c. 231

: c. 231 Date of death: c. 251

c. 251 Place of birth: Catania, Sicilia, Roman Empire

St Agatha is one of the most highly venerated martyrs of Christian antiquity. She is the patron saint of molestation victims, chest cancer patients, wet nurses, bellfounders, single laywomen, sufferers of sterility, fire, natural disasters, and earthquakes. Her feast day is celebrated on 5 February.

6. St. Catherine of Siena

Saint Catherine of Siena is the patroness against fire. Photo: DEA / C. BALOSSINI

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Caterina di Jacopo di Benincasa

: Caterina di Jacopo di Benincasa Date of birth : 25 March 1347

: 25 March 1347 Date of death : 29 April 1380

: 29 April 1380 Place of birth: Siena, Republic of Siena

Saint Catherine of Siena was a Third-Order Dominican known for her contemplation and prayer and her involvement in Church and civil affairs. St. Catherine's feast day is April 29. She is the patroness against fire, illness, the United States, Italy, miscarriages, and people ridiculed for their faith.

7. St. Teresa of Avila

A Sculpture of Saint Teresa by Gregorio Fernandez in the Museum and Santa Teresa of Avila house. Photo: Aleksandra Tokarz

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Teresa Sánchez de Cepeda Dávila y Ahumada

: Teresa Sánchez de Cepeda Dávila y Ahumada Date of birth : 28 March 1515

: 28 March 1515 Date of death : 4 October 1582

: 4 October 1582 Place of birth: Ávila or Gotarrendura, Crown of Castile

Teresa of Ávila, also called Saint Teresa of Jesus, was a Carmelite nun and prominent Spanish mystic and religious reformer. She was the first of only four women to have been named doctor of the church. She is the patron saint against headaches, sickness, lace makers and the patroness of Spain. Her feast day is October 15th.

8. St. Clare of Assisi

Clare of Assisi is the patron saint of many things including eye disease, goldsmiths, laundry and embroiderers. Photo: rcyoung

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Chiara Offreduccio

Chiara Offreduccio Date of birth: 16 July 1194

16 July 1194 Date of death : 11 August 1253

: 11 August 1253 Place of birth: Assisi, Duchy of Spoleto, Holy Roman Empire

Clare of Assisi is an Italian saint who was one of the first followers of Francis of Assisi. She is the patron saint of eye disease, goldsmiths, laundry, embroiderers, gilders, good weather, needleworkers, telephones, telegraphs, remote viewing, extrasensory perception and fertility.

9. St. Rita of Cascia

Rita of Cascia was known for practising mortification of the flesh and for the efficacy of her prayers. Photo: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Margherita Ferri Lotti

Margherita Ferri Lotti Date of birth: 1381

1381 Date of death : 22 May 1457

: 22 May 1457 Place of birth: Roccaporena, Perugia, Papal States

Rita of Cascia was an Italian widow and Augustinian nun. She was known for practising mortification of the flesh and the efficacy of her prayers. St. Rita of Cascia is now recognised as the patron saint of the impossible, abused women, mourning wives, and those facing difficult marriages.

10. St. Faustina

St. Maria Faustina Kowalska was a Polish Catholic religious sister and mystic. Photo: @DivineMercySundayForAllTimes on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Helena Kowalska

: Helena Kowalska Date of birth : 25 August 1905

: 25 August 1905 Date of death : 5 October 1938

: 5 October 1938 Place of birth: Głogowiec, Łęczyca County, Congress Poland, Russian Empire

St. Maria Faustina Kowalska was a Polish Catholic religious sister and mystic. She had apparitions of Jesus Christ, which inspired Catholic devotion to Divine Mercy. Therefore, she is sometimes called the "secretary" of Divine Mercy. As the patron saint of mercy, she is someone you can all look to for guidance, especially young people.

11. St. Katharine Drexel

St Katharine Drexel is the patron saint of racial justice and philanthropists. Photo: @SaintKatharineDrexelShrine on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Catherine Mary Drexel

Catherine Mary Drexel Date of birth : 26 November 1858

: 26 November 1858 Date of death : 3 March 1955

: 3 March 1955 Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Katharine Drexel is also one of the strong Catholic female saints and educator. She founded the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, a religious congregation serving Black and Indigenous Americans. She is the patron saint of racial justice and philanthropists.

12. St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross (St. Edith Stein)

St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross is the patron Saint of Europe and those who lost their parents. Photo: @spbbasilica on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Edith Stein

: Edith Stein Date of birth : 12 October 1891

: 12 October 1891 Date of death : 9 August 1942

: 9 August 1942 Place of birth: Breslau, German Empire

St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross, also known as St. Edith Stein, was a German Jewish philosopher who converted to Catholicism and became a Discalced Carmelite nun. She is the patron Saint of Europe, those who lost their parents, martyrs, and World Youth Day.

13. St. Anne

St. Anne is the patron saint of grandparents, mothers, and women in labour. Photo: @SaintAnnePhiladelphia on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : St. Anne

: St. Anne Date of birth : Before c. 49 BC

: Before c. 49 BC Date of death : After c. 4 AD

: After c. 4 AD Place of birth: Bethlehem, Hasmonean Judea

St. Anne was the mother of Mary, the wife of Joachim and the maternal grandmother of Jesus. She is celebrated as the patron saint of grandparents, mothers, married couples, women in labour, educators and the infertile. She is also a patroness of horseback riders, cabinet-makers and miners.

14. St. Mary Magdalene

St. Mary Magdalene is the patron saint of hairstylists and perfume makers. Photo: Fine Art Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mary Magdalene

Mary Magdalene Place of birth: Magdala, Roman Judea

St. Mary Magdalene is known as the "Apostle of the Apostles" because she was the first to witness and announce Jesus's resurrection to the other apostles. She is the patron saint of contemplative life, converts, hairstylists, penitents, perfume makers, and women. She has been designated as the patron of hairstylists and perfume makers due to the Gospel story of her anointing Jesus' feet.

15. St. Hildegard of Bingen

St. Hildegard of Bingen is one of the most prominent women in medieval church history. Photo: @St.Hildegard.von.Bingen on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Hildegard von Bingen

: Hildegard von Bingen Date of birth : c. 1098

: c. 1098 Date of death : 17 September 1179

: 17 September 1179 Place of birth: County Palatine of the Rhine, Holy Roman Empire

St. Hildegard of Bingen is considered one of the most prominent women in medieval church history and is venerated in the Catholic Church, Anglican Communion, and Lutheranism. She is the patron saint of many things, including creativity, music and writing, environment, medicine, theology, religious life and green and growing.

16. St. Rose of Lima

Saint Rose of Lima is the patron saint of South America. Photo: Archive Photos

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Isabel Flores de Oliva

: Isabel Flores de Oliva Date of birth : 20 April 1586

: 20 April 1586 Date of death : 24 August 1617

: 24 August 1617 Place of birth: Lima, Viceroyalty of Peru, Spanish Empire

Rose of Lima was born to a noble family and is the patroness of embroiderers, gardeners, florists, those who suffer ridicule for their piety, and people who suffer family problems. She is also the patron saint of Peru and all of South America. She became known for her life of severe penance and caring for the city's poverty-stricken.

17. St. Philomena

21 strong Catholic female saints and what they protect

Source: UGC

Full name: Philomena

Philomena Date of birth : c. 10 January 291

: c. 10 January 291 Date of death : c. 10 August 304

: c. 10 August 304 Place of birth: Greece

St. Philomena was a Greek princess who was martyred at a young age. In her youth, she is often depicted with a flower crown, a palm of martyrdom, arrows, or an anchor. St. Philomena is the patron saint of infants, babies, and youth. She is also considered the patroness and protectress of newlyweds, and she has often given the joy of motherhood to sterile women.

18. St. Monica

St. Monica is the patron saint of alcoholics, wives, abuse victims, difficult marriages and married women. Photo: Heritage Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Monica

: Monica Date of birth : c. 332

: c. 332 Date of death : A.D. 387

: A.D. 387 Place of birth: Thagaste, Numidia Cirtensis, Western Roman Empire

Saint Monica is known for her dedication to motherhood and her role in converting her son, Saint Augustine. She is also the patron saint of other groups, including alcoholics, wives, abuse victims, difficult marriages and married women.

19. St. Maria Goretti

St. Maria Goretti was one of the youngest saints to be canonised. Photo: @smariagoretti on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Maria Teresa Goretti

: Maria Teresa Goretti Date of birt h: 16 October 1890

h: 16 October 1890 Date of death : 6 July 1902

: 6 July 1902 Place of birth: Corinaldo, Italy

St. Maria Goretti was an Italian martyr of the Catholic Church and one of the youngest saints to be canonised. Born to a farming family, St. Maria Goretti is regarded as the patron of many causes, including chastity, molestation victims, girls, youth, teenage girls, poverty, purity, and forgiveness.

20. St. Teresa of Calcutta (Mother Theresa)

Mother Teresa is the patron saint of World Youth Day, the Missionaries of Charity. Photo: STR

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu

: Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu Date of birth : 26 August 1910

: 26 August 1910 Date of death : 5 September 1997

: 5 September 1997 Place of birth: Üsküp, Kosovo Vilayet, Ottoman Empire

St. Teresa of Calcutta, also known as Mother Teresa or Saint Mother Teresa, was an Albanian-Indian Catholic nun and founder of the Missionaries of Charity. As one of the Catholic saints, she is the patron saint of World Youth Day, the Missionaries of Charity, and co-patron of the Archdiocese of Calcutta. Her feast day is 5 September.

21. St. Bernadette

Saint Bernadette Soubirous is the patron saint of the poor, those ridiculed for their faith, and the sick. Photo: Carl Simon

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Bernadette Soubirous

: Bernadette Soubirous Date of birth : 7 January 1844

: 7 January 1844 Date of death : 16 April 1879

: 16 April 1879 Place of birth: Lourdes, Hautes-Pyrénées, Kingdom of France

Saint Bernadette of Lourdes is a French saint whose visions led to the founding of the Marian shrine of Lourdes. Born into a poor family, Bernadette is widely considered the patron saint of the poor, those ridiculed for their faith, the sick, and shepherds.

What are some of the female saints' names?

Some popular names of female saints include Saint Mary, Saint Joan of Arc, Saint Teresa of Avila, and Saint Catherine of Siena.

Who are the young female saints?

Some of the popular young female saints include Saint Maria Goretti, who died at 11 in 1902; Saint Joan of Arc, who died at 19 in 1431; and Saint Philomena, who is believed to have been martyred at around 13.

Who is the most powerful female saint?

Some of the popular and powerful female saints include Saint Mary, Saint Joan of Arc, Saint Teresa of Avila, Saint Catherine of Siena and Saint Therese of Lisieux.

Who is the female saint of Germany?

The most notable female saint associated with Germany is Saint Hildegard of Bingen.

Throughout the rich history of the Catholic Church, numerous women have risen to prominence through their extraordinary faith, resilience, and dedication to serving God and humanity. These strong Catholic female saints have left indelible marks on the Church and society at large. They inspire and instruct in how to lead lives of holiness.

Legit.ng published an article about new talented country musicians. Country music is one of the popular music genres in America. These rising stars are reshaping the genre by mixing traditional country roots with new, innovative tunes.

New country musicians are rapidly dominating charts and gaining fame in America and beyond. They have brought modern vibes to the traditional country sound, taking the industry by storm. Discover new and upcoming country music stars in this article.

Source: Legit.ng