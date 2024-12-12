21 strong Catholic female saints and what they protect
Throughout history, many Catholic female saints have stood as powerful symbols of faith, courage, and devotion. These remarkable women are associated with specific causes or areas of protection, offering guidance and intercession to those in need. Uncover some of the strongest Catholic female saints and what they are known to protect.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Strong Catholic female saints and what they protect
- 1. St. Mary, Mother of Jesus
- 2. St. Joan of Arc
- 3. St. Therese of Lisieux
- 4. St. Cecilia
- 5. St. Agatha
- 6. St. Catherine of Siena
- 7. St. Teresa of Avila
- 8. St. Clare of Assisi
- 9. St. Rita of Cascia
- 10. St. Faustina
- 11. St. Katharine Drexel
- 12. St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross (St. Edith Stein)
- 13. St. Anne
- 14. St. Mary Magdalene
- 15. St. Hildegard of Bingen
- 16. St. Rose of Lima
- 17. St. Philomena
- 18. St. Monica
- 19. St. Maria Goretti
- 20. St. Teresa of Calcutta (Mother Theresa)
- 21. St. Bernadette
- What are some of the female saints' names?
- Who are the young female saints?
- Who is the most powerful female saint?
- Who is the female saint of Germany?
The history of the Church is full of many strong female Catholic saints who received recognition for their contributions to the Church and their community. These saints represent a diverse range of life experiences and challenges, offering guidance, support, and inspiration for women at every stage of life.
Strong Catholic female saints and what they protect
Catholic female saints are women who have lived exemplary lives and very often gave them up freely to be rewarded with the Kingdom of God. These saints provide us with examples to follow so that we may, in turn, follow them to Heaven. Below is a list of strong Catholic female saints whose stories continue to resonate with many believers today.
|Saint
|Patron saint of
|St. Mary, Mother of Jesus
|Mothers, women in childbirth, nuns, bicyclists, all humanity
|St. Joan of Arc
|France, soldiers, prisoners, youth, molestation victims
|St. Therese of Lisieux
|Missionaries, florists, orphaned children, priests, the sick, pilots
|St. Cecilia
|Musicians, composers, instrument makers, poets
|St. Agatha
|Molestation victims, chest cancer patients, wet nurses, bellfounders, fire, natural disasters
|St. Catherine of Siena
|Fire, illness, the United States, Italy, miscarriages, people ridiculed for their faith
|St. Teresa of Avila
|Headaches, sickness, lace makers, Spain
|St. Clare of Assisi
|Eye disease, goldsmiths, laundry, embroidered,gilders, good weather, needleworkers, telephones, remote viewing, fertility
|St. Rita of Cascia
|Abused women, mourning wives, and those facing difficult marriages
|St. Faustina
|Mercy and Divine Mercy
|St. Katharine Drexel
|Racial justice and philanthropists
|St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross (St. Edith Stein)
|Europe, those who lost their parents, martyrs, and World Youth Day.
|St. Anne
|Grandparents, mothers, married couples, women in labour, educators, the infertile
|St. Mary Magdalene
|Contemplative life, converts, hairstylists, penitents, perfume makers, and women
|St. Hildegard of Bingen
|Creativity, music and writing, environment, medicine, theology, religious life and green and growing
|St. Rose of Lima
|Peru, South America, embroiderers, gardeners, florists
|St. Philomena
|Infants, babies, and youth
|St. Monica
|Alcoholics, wives, abuse victims, difficult marriages, married women
|St. Maria Goretti
|Chastity, molestation victims, girls, youth, teenage girls, poverty, purity, forgiveness
|St. Teresa of Calcutta (Mother Theresa)
|World Youth Day, the Missionaries of Charity, co-patron of the Archdiocese of Calcutta
|St. Bernadette
|Poor, those ridiculed for their faith, the sick, shepherds
1. St. Mary, Mother of Jesus
- Name: Mary
- Date of birth: 18 BC
- Date of death: 33 AD
St. Mary, the Mother of Jesus, is a central Christian figure. She is revered as the mother of Jesus Christ and a symbol of devotion, purity, and compassion. She was a young Jewish woman God chose to conceive Jesus through the Holy Spirit. Mary is the most important saint and protects all people, especially mothers, families, and those praying for help.
2. St. Joan of Arc
- Full name: Jeanne d'Arc
- Date of birth: c. 1412
- Date of death: 30 May 1431
- Place of birth: Domrémy, Duchy of Bar, Kingdom of France
Joan of Arc is a patron saint of France. She is honoured as a defender of the French nation for her role in the siege of Orléans and her insistence on the coronation of Charles VII of France during the Hundred Years' War. She also protects soldiers, those facing injustice, and those striving for courage in difficult times.
3. St. Therese of Lisieux
- Full name: Marie Françoise-Thérèse Martin
- Date of birth: 2 January 1873
- Date of death: 30 September 1897
- Place of birth: Alençon, Orne, France
Therese of Lisieux was a French Discalced Carmelite who is widely venerated today. She is popularly known in English as the Little Flower of Jesus. Therese protects missionaries and people who want to serve God in small but meaningful ways.
4. St. Cecilia
- Full name: Saint Cecilia
- Date of birth: 200–230 AD
- Date of death: 222–235 AD
- Place of birth: Rome
St. Cecilia is known as the patron saint of musicians and composers. She is an example of trusting in the Lord's plan and being fearless even in the face of death. As a music lover, she protects musicians and anyone who enjoys singing or playing instruments.
5. St. Agatha
- Full name: Agatha of Sicily
- Date of birth: c. 231
- Date of death: c. 251
- Place of birth: Catania, Sicilia, Roman Empire
St Agatha is one of the most highly venerated martyrs of Christian antiquity. She is the patron saint of molestation victims, chest cancer patients, wet nurses, bellfounders, single laywomen, sufferers of sterility, fire, natural disasters, and earthquakes. Her feast day is celebrated on 5 February.
6. St. Catherine of Siena
- Full name: Caterina di Jacopo di Benincasa
- Date of birth: 25 March 1347
- Date of death: 29 April 1380
- Place of birth: Siena, Republic of Siena
Saint Catherine of Siena was a Third-Order Dominican known for her contemplation and prayer and her involvement in Church and civil affairs. St. Catherine's feast day is April 29. She is the patroness against fire, illness, the United States, Italy, miscarriages, and people ridiculed for their faith.
7. St. Teresa of Avila
- Full name: Teresa Sánchez de Cepeda Dávila y Ahumada
- Date of birth: 28 March 1515
- Date of death: 4 October 1582
- Place of birth: Ávila or Gotarrendura, Crown of Castile
Teresa of Ávila, also called Saint Teresa of Jesus, was a Carmelite nun and prominent Spanish mystic and religious reformer. She was the first of only four women to have been named doctor of the church. She is the patron saint against headaches, sickness, lace makers and the patroness of Spain. Her feast day is October 15th.
8. St. Clare of Assisi
- Full name: Chiara Offreduccio
- Date of birth: 16 July 1194
- Date of death: 11 August 1253
- Place of birth: Assisi, Duchy of Spoleto, Holy Roman Empire
Clare of Assisi is an Italian saint who was one of the first followers of Francis of Assisi. She is the patron saint of eye disease, goldsmiths, laundry, embroiderers, gilders, good weather, needleworkers, telephones, telegraphs, remote viewing, extrasensory perception and fertility.
9. St. Rita of Cascia
- Full name: Margherita Ferri Lotti
- Date of birth: 1381
- Date of death: 22 May 1457
- Place of birth: Roccaporena, Perugia, Papal States
Rita of Cascia was an Italian widow and Augustinian nun. She was known for practising mortification of the flesh and the efficacy of her prayers. St. Rita of Cascia is now recognised as the patron saint of the impossible, abused women, mourning wives, and those facing difficult marriages.
10. St. Faustina
- Full name: Helena Kowalska
- Date of birth: 25 August 1905
- Date of death: 5 October 1938
- Place of birth: Głogowiec, Łęczyca County, Congress Poland, Russian Empire
St. Maria Faustina Kowalska was a Polish Catholic religious sister and mystic. She had apparitions of Jesus Christ, which inspired Catholic devotion to Divine Mercy. Therefore, she is sometimes called the "secretary" of Divine Mercy. As the patron saint of mercy, she is someone you can all look to for guidance, especially young people.
11. St. Katharine Drexel
- Full name: Catherine Mary Drexel
- Date of birth: 26 November 1858
- Date of death: 3 March 1955
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
Katharine Drexel is also one of the strong Catholic female saints and educator. She founded the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, a religious congregation serving Black and Indigenous Americans. She is the patron saint of racial justice and philanthropists.
12. St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross (St. Edith Stein)
- Full name: Edith Stein
- Date of birth: 12 October 1891
- Date of death: 9 August 1942
- Place of birth: Breslau, German Empire
St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross, also known as St. Edith Stein, was a German Jewish philosopher who converted to Catholicism and became a Discalced Carmelite nun. She is the patron Saint of Europe, those who lost their parents, martyrs, and World Youth Day.
13. St. Anne
- Full name: St. Anne
- Date of birth: Before c. 49 BC
- Date of death: After c. 4 AD
- Place of birth: Bethlehem, Hasmonean Judea
St. Anne was the mother of Mary, the wife of Joachim and the maternal grandmother of Jesus. She is celebrated as the patron saint of grandparents, mothers, married couples, women in labour, educators and the infertile. She is also a patroness of horseback riders, cabinet-makers and miners.
14. St. Mary Magdalene
- Full name: Mary Magdalene
- Place of birth: Magdala, Roman Judea
St. Mary Magdalene is known as the "Apostle of the Apostles" because she was the first to witness and announce Jesus's resurrection to the other apostles. She is the patron saint of contemplative life, converts, hairstylists, penitents, perfume makers, and women. She has been designated as the patron of hairstylists and perfume makers due to the Gospel story of her anointing Jesus' feet.
15. St. Hildegard of Bingen
- Full name: Hildegard von Bingen
- Date of birth: c. 1098
- Date of death: 17 September 1179
- Place of birth: County Palatine of the Rhine, Holy Roman Empire
St. Hildegard of Bingen is considered one of the most prominent women in medieval church history and is venerated in the Catholic Church, Anglican Communion, and Lutheranism. She is the patron saint of many things, including creativity, music and writing, environment, medicine, theology, religious life and green and growing.
16. St. Rose of Lima
- Full name: Isabel Flores de Oliva
- Date of birth: 20 April 1586
- Date of death: 24 August 1617
- Place of birth: Lima, Viceroyalty of Peru, Spanish Empire
Rose of Lima was born to a noble family and is the patroness of embroiderers, gardeners, florists, those who suffer ridicule for their piety, and people who suffer family problems. She is also the patron saint of Peru and all of South America. She became known for her life of severe penance and caring for the city's poverty-stricken.
17. St. Philomena
- Full name: Philomena
- Date of birth: c. 10 January 291
- Date of death: c. 10 August 304
- Place of birth: Greece
St. Philomena was a Greek princess who was martyred at a young age. In her youth, she is often depicted with a flower crown, a palm of martyrdom, arrows, or an anchor. St. Philomena is the patron saint of infants, babies, and youth. She is also considered the patroness and protectress of newlyweds, and she has often given the joy of motherhood to sterile women.
18. St. Monica
- Full name: Monica
- Date of birth: c. 332
- Date of death: A.D. 387
- Place of birth: Thagaste, Numidia Cirtensis, Western Roman Empire
Saint Monica is known for her dedication to motherhood and her role in converting her son, Saint Augustine. She is also the patron saint of other groups, including alcoholics, wives, abuse victims, difficult marriages and married women.
19. St. Maria Goretti
- Full name: Maria Teresa Goretti
- Date of birth: 16 October 1890
- Date of death: 6 July 1902
- Place of birth: Corinaldo, Italy
St. Maria Goretti was an Italian martyr of the Catholic Church and one of the youngest saints to be canonised. Born to a farming family, St. Maria Goretti is regarded as the patron of many causes, including chastity, molestation victims, girls, youth, teenage girls, poverty, purity, and forgiveness.
20. St. Teresa of Calcutta (Mother Theresa)
- Full name: Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu
- Date of birth: 26 August 1910
- Date of death: 5 September 1997
- Place of birth: Üsküp, Kosovo Vilayet, Ottoman Empire
St. Teresa of Calcutta, also known as Mother Teresa or Saint Mother Teresa, was an Albanian-Indian Catholic nun and founder of the Missionaries of Charity. As one of the Catholic saints, she is the patron saint of World Youth Day, the Missionaries of Charity, and co-patron of the Archdiocese of Calcutta. Her feast day is 5 September.
21. St. Bernadette
- Full name: Bernadette Soubirous
- Date of birth: 7 January 1844
- Date of death: 16 April 1879
- Place of birth: Lourdes, Hautes-Pyrénées, Kingdom of France
Saint Bernadette of Lourdes is a French saint whose visions led to the founding of the Marian shrine of Lourdes. Born into a poor family, Bernadette is widely considered the patron saint of the poor, those ridiculed for their faith, the sick, and shepherds.
What are some of the female saints' names?
Some popular names of female saints include Saint Mary, Saint Joan of Arc, Saint Teresa of Avila, and Saint Catherine of Siena.
Who are the young female saints?
Some of the popular young female saints include Saint Maria Goretti, who died at 11 in 1902; Saint Joan of Arc, who died at 19 in 1431; and Saint Philomena, who is believed to have been martyred at around 13.
Who is the most powerful female saint?
Some of the popular and powerful female saints include Saint Mary, Saint Joan of Arc, Saint Teresa of Avila, Saint Catherine of Siena and Saint Therese of Lisieux.
Who is the female saint of Germany?
The most notable female saint associated with Germany is Saint Hildegard of Bingen.
Throughout the rich history of the Catholic Church, numerous women have risen to prominence through their extraordinary faith, resilience, and dedication to serving God and humanity. These strong Catholic female saints have left indelible marks on the Church and society at large. They inspire and instruct in how to lead lives of holiness.
