A rift between two political heavyweights in Benue State has taken a new turn, as Honourable Philip Agbese, Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, accused Governor Hyacinth Alia of obstructing developmental projects in the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency.

In a letter addressed to President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, the National Security Adviser, and other key officials, Agbese alleged deliberate frustration of his efforts to uplift his constituency.

Agbese appealed to Tinubu to intervene into the ongoing feud to resolve the matter.

Source: Facebook

The letter, dated November 22, 2024, detailed claims of project interference and resource mismanagement.

“Mr. President, it is with a heavy heart that I bring to your urgent attention a grave situation that is unfolding in my constituency,” Agbese wrote.

He accused Governor Alia of targeting projects initiated under the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, including a Special Needs School, upgrades to a Primary Health Centre, and the renovation of a sports stadium.

The lawmaker further alleged the looting of farm implements meant for local farmers.

“Some time ago, we received farming implements from the Federal Cooperative College in Kaduna for distribution. However, Governor Alia, in collusion with local officials, secretly carted away the items overnight,” he claimed, adding that reports to law enforcement have yielded no action.

Highlighting the governor’s alleged inaction, Agbese remarked, “In 18 months, the only thing Governor Alia has done in my constituency is the donation of a transformer to Okpoga, the local government headquarters.”

Agbese described his contributions to Governor Alia’s election campaign, expressing frustration at the perceived betrayal:

“I financially supported his campaign from the moment he became our party’s candidate until his election victory. I sought no personal favors, yet his hostility towards me and my constituency is both surprising and distressing,” he lamented.

The lawmaker called on President Tinubu to intervene, arguing that the governor’s actions threaten the administration’s development agenda.

Governor Alia has yet to respond to these allegations, but political observers note the deepening divide between the two leaders could impact governance in Benue State.

