Rick Hoffman's life after Suits ended: new TV shows, movies & more
Rick Hoffman is an American actor known for his work in television and film. He has played various roles throughout his career, but he is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Louis Litt in the popular television series Suits.
Rick Hoffman began his career in 1990 when he appeared in the TV movie Just Perfect. He has also appeared on shows like Weekend Today, The AM Show and Tom Green's House Tonight.
Who is Rick Hoffman?
Rick Hoffman is an American actor born on June 12, 1970, and given the name Rick Edward Hoffman. He was born and raised in New York, Roslyn Heights, together with his younger brother Jeff. Rick Hoffman's parents, Gail and Charlie Hoffman, are Jewish.
What ethnicity is Rick Hoffman?
Rick Hoffman's ethnicity is Jewish.
Education
He attended The Wheatley School for his high school education. He later proceeded to the University of Arizona for his degree program, where he was a member of the Zeta Beta Tau (ZBT) Fraternity. Upon graduating, he moved to Los Angeles, California, to pursue his acting career.
Career
Even though many people came to hear about him after Suits, his acting career began in 1990 when he took a role in the movie Just Perfect. He went on to play the role of a police officer in the 1998's Lethal Weapon 4.
Rick Hoffman's career took off when he was cast as Louis Litt in the legal drama series Suits. He joined the show in its first season and appeared in 134 episodes.
Rick Hoffman's movies and TV shows
Hoffman has appeared in various films. Some of his notable movie and TV roles include:
|Year
|Movie
|Role
|2014
|Locker 13
|Armando
|2007
|Postal
|Mr.Blither
|2007
|The Condemned
|'Goldy' Goldman
|2005
|Hostel
|The American Client
|2004
|Paradise
|Clark Cavanaugh
|2003
|I Love Your Work
|Louis
|2002
|Blood Work
|James Lockridge
|2001
|The Agent Who Stole Christmas
|Rich Green
|2000
|A Better Way to Die
|Regis
|1998
|Lethal Weapon 4
|Police Officer at Port
TV shows
|Year
|TV series
|Role
|2020-2023
|Billions
|Doctor Swerlow
|2019
|Pearson
|Louis Litt
|2011-2019
|Suits
|Louis Litt
|2012-2014
|Suits Webisodes
|Louis Litt
|2011
|Law & Order: LA
|Attorney Miller
|2010
|Human Target
|Shelly
|2003-2009
|CSI: Miami
|Darren Ripley
|2008
|Leverage
|Alan Foss
|2007
|CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
|Michael Raykirk
|2005-2006
|Jake in Progress
|Patrick Van Dorn
Who was the best actor on Suits?
The cast of Suits included several excellent performers, each of whom brought their distinct style and charisma to their various roles. Some of the key actors in the show included Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane and Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt.
What is Rick Hoffman's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American actor's net worth is alleged to be $1 million. He has accrued his net worth through his successful career in acting.
Who is Rick Hoffman's wife?
Rick Hoffman is a private individual regarding his personal life, and he has never publicly revealed any information about his marital status or dating history. Nevertheless, he is a father who welcomed a son in 2012. The identity of the child's mother remains undisclosed.
Rick Hoffman at the Royal Wedding
Rick was among the celebrities who attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. However, he became the centre of attention for an unexpected reason.
As the cameras scanned the guests, the vast number of viewers watching from home couldn't help but notice a somewhat displeased expression on his face during the ceremony, which soon became the subject of numerous memes.
In response, Hoffman clarified that his seemingly unimpressed expression was due to a fellow guest's unpleasant breath, which prompted his less-than-enthusiastic reaction.
What does Rick Hoffman do now?
Rick is still very active in the acting industry. His latest role was Billions, where he played the role of Doctor Swerlow. Billions is an American drama television series that revolves around the high-stakes world of finance and power in New York and Connecticut.
Fast facts
Here are interesting facts about Rick Hoffman.
- He was raised Jewish.
- His first major role was as a security guard in Conspiracy Theory.
- He loves nature.
- He previously worked as a waiter and baker.
- He is allergic to cats.
- His mother is his most devoted and carefree enthusiast.
Rick Hoffman is a successful actor with a wealth of experience in the entertainment industry. His impressive portfolio includes over 60 appearances in various films and TV series. He shares a strong and affectionate bond with his son.
