2027: APC’s Ahmed Speaks on Threat of Atiku, Obi as Opposition Leaders Meet in Adamawa
- Recent political events across Nigeria indicate that the build-up to the 2027 presidential election has commenced
- The hype regarding the 2027 presidential election has equally reflected in the speculated plans by major political actors to align, and realign, and reports of plans to form a strong political party through a coalition
- In an interview monitored by Legit.ng, Ismael Ahmed, a former special assistant to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on National Social Development Programme, said an alliance between Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar is a "potential threat"
FCT, Abuja - Ismael Ahmed, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state, has said if Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi united in 2023, his party and Bola Tinubu (the incumbent president) would have lost.
Ahmed who spoke recently on Mic on Podcast said “God forbid” that the two opposition leaders come together in 2027.
2027: Northern plot against Tinubu deepens as youths flood Kano with ex-president Jonathan's posters
Asked if he is concerned about a possible opposition alliance, Ahmed responded:
“Yes, it does. I never take any potential threat for a joke in politics. And if you look at the votes of Atiku plus Obi in 2023, we could have easily lost the election if they were put together. God forbid that they come together.”
Watch the interview below:
Legit.ng reports that former vice president Atiku, and the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Obi, reignited discussions around the possibility of both uniting for a run at the 2027 presidential election.
Their recent meeting in Yola has generated renewed buzz about their plans for the 2027 election, with reports suggesting that a merger between their camps might be in the works.
Obi was the keynote speaker at the 20th anniversary of the American University of Nigeria (AUN), which is owned by Atiku.
Atiku, Obi play down 2027 presidential ambition
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku and Obi dismissed planning for the 2027 presidential election.
Atiku and Obi made the remark against the backdrop of their breakfast meeting in Yola, the Adamawa state Capital.
While Atiku’s spokesman, Paul Ibe, said the meeting was a reunion of two old friends, Obi’s media aide, Ibrahim Umar, stated that it had no political undertone.
