Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, public affairs, and governance.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said the interest and welfare of the citizens in Niger Republic, Mali, and Burkina Faso remain a priority for leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu assured that diplomacy and wisdom will make the difference in reintegrating the countries into ECOWAS.

This update was given on Wednesday, December 11, by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president (information and strategy).

'Military-led nations reluctant to bring out transition programmes - Tinubu

Receiving the President of Germany, Frank–Walter Steinmeier, in a state visit at the presidential villa, Abuja, President Tinubu, who is the chairman of ECOWAS, noted that the leadership of the three countries had been reluctant to bring out transition programmes with clear dates.

Tinubu said:

“Our relationship of mutual respect will continue as we reappraise the situation in the three countries. What I can assure is that we will not give tolerance to unconstitutional government.

“We will continue to lead by example. We have innocent citizens who are victims of the military. We will continue to explore diplomatic channels to navigate without punishing the innocent people.

“We will continue to allow free movement and trade. Though the transition programme is not sure or certain, we will not punish the innocent citizens; they are not in possession of power."

ECOWAS' door open to Niger, others

Furthermore, President Tinubu told the German leader that the regional body would leave the door open for the return of democracy in the countries.

Tinubu said:

"This is what ECOWAS will stand for. Whatever is happening in the countries, we are mindful of the well-being of the citizens. I don’t want to personalise issues as ECOWAS Chairman. We will leave the door for collaboration."

Military rule in 3 African countries: German president speaks

Meanwhile, in his response, Steinmeier explained that the reintegration of the three countries would have a significant impact on the economy and security of the West Coast.

His words:

“We will talk bilateral and regional issues. We just had a meeting with the President of ECOWAS Commission. We know how important it is to have regional cooperation. We are part of the European Union.

“For Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, there are serious security and economic consequences for not carrying on together. We understand why ECOWAS security members are insisting on diplomacy.

“It is not easy but you will need to use your diplomacy to keep the commission and the region together.

“While you are using diplomatic means to bring Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso to rethink their position, you should have emergency plans in place for future economic cooperation."

Source: Legit.ng