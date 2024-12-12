A high court in the FCT has barred human rights activist, Dele Farotimi, from further selling, publishing or distributing the hard or soft copies of his book, ‘Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System’

Justice Kekemeke also temporarily barred the publishers, distributors, sellers, re-publishers, re-sellers, or any other person from further publishing the book

Justice Peter Kekemeke granted the orders after listening to the ex-parte application filed by the claimant, the managing partner at Afe Babalola’s law firm, Kehinde Ogunwumiju

Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state - The high court of the federal capital territory (FCT), Abuja, has granted an order of interim injunction restraining activist Dele Farotimi from further publishing, selling, circulating, advertising, or distributing the physical/hard/digital or soft copies of the book: “Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System.”

As reported by Channels Television on Wednesday, December 11, Justice Peter Kekemeke granted the order after listening to the ex parte application filed by the claimant, the managing partner at Afe Babalola’s law firm, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

In the same vein, the judge temporarily restrained the agents, publishers, distributors, sellers, re-publishers, re-sellers, or any other person to whatever extent described, including Farotimi Publishers, Amazon Online Bookstore, Rovingheights Bookstore, Booksellers Bookstore, Jazzhole Lagos Bookstore, Glendora Bookshop, Quintessence Lagos Bookstore and Patabah Books Limited from further publishing, selling, circulating, advertising, or distributing the physical/hard/digital/soft copies of the book online, electronically, physically or by any other means including social media.

Legit.ng recalls that Farotimi, a popular activist, was seized at an office in Lagos on Tuesday, December 3, and transported to Ekiti state.

The opposition figure, who is vocal on social media, had raised an alarm before his arrest. He alleged that officers attached to the Ekiti state police command had perfected plans to "abduct" him from Lagos.

Farotimi accused the command of deploying questionable means to lure him for arrest despite honouring the invitation of Zone 2 police headquarters in Lagos a few weeks ago.

According to sources, Farotimi's comments about Babalola were in a book published in Lagos and not Ekiti. The university founder was said to have deemed the former's remarks about him calumnious.

Moment Dele Farotimi was whisked away

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that activist Aisha Yesufu shared a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showing the moment police operatives arrested and took away Farotimi.

Yesufu likened Farotimi's arrest to a terror attack and called on Nigerian authorities to prioritise the urgent task of combating the real threats plaguing our nation.

