Arsene Wenger is backing Arsenal to win the Champions League final against PSG, calling it the “missing piece” in the club’s history

The former Arsenal boss has drawn an emotional parallel with the club’s 2006 heartbreak after the lost to Barcelona

Arsenal will hope to win their first Champions League crown when the Gunners take on PSG in the Champions League final on Saturday, May 30

Arsene Wenger has thrown his full weight behind Arsenal ahead of their massive Champions League final showdown with Paris Saint-Germain, insisting the trophy is the “missing piece” in the club’s glittering history.

The legendary former manager, who led Arsenal to their only previous final appearance in 2006, believes Mikel Arteta’s side have the quality and mentality to go all the way in Budapest.

Arsene Wenger is backing Arsenal to defeat Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final. Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui

Source: Getty Images

According to The Standard, Wenger described the final as “fifty-fifty,” but admitted he would “bet on Arsenal more than Paris Saint-Germain” if forced to choose.

For Wenger, who left the Emirates without ever lifting Europe’s biggest prize, this moment carries emotional weight.

“I want this trophy to go to the Emirates because it’s missing there,” he said in an interview with UEFA.

“We touched it before, we were thirteen minutes away from winning it, so you want it to happen this time.”

He made it clear he sees this Arsenal side as uniquely positioned to finally complete the journey he started decades ago.

UCL final sets stage for Arsenal’s redemption

Saturday’s clash at the Puskás Aréna is loaded with narrative tension.

PSG arrive as defending champions, chasing a historic back-to-back European crown that would cement their dominance on the continent. Arsenal, meanwhile, are chasing their first-ever Champions League title, SportsMole reports.

Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain and challengers Arsenal will contest the 2025-26 final at the Puskas Arena. Photo by Glyn Kirk/Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

It is a meeting steeped in history. Two decades after their heartbreaking 2006 defeat to Barcelona, where Wenger’s side fell short in dramatic fashion, the Frenchman now watches as his former club returns to the same stage, this time under Mikel Arteta’s leadership.

Arsenal’s route to the final has been anything but accidental.

An unbeaten European run, nine clean sheets, and statement wins over top opposition have underlined their credentials.

Arsenal’s resilience, in particular, has become a defining trait, with multiple narrow victories proving their ability to manage tight European nights.

Wenger pointed out that finals are rarely about flair alone, stressing that defensive strength and composure often decide the biggest matches in football.

Wenger urges Arsenal to seize “their moment”

Wenger’s message to Arteta’s squad was simple: don’t be overwhelmed by the occasion. Instead, impose their identity and trust the foundation they’ve built throughout the season.

The former Gunners manager explained, highlighting Arsenal’s defensive stability as a key weapon.

Wenger also stressed that set pieces and game management could prove decisive in a final expected to be tightly contested.

Arsenal’s growth under Arteta has been marked by consistency, discipline, and incremental progress, qualities Wenger believes now justify European success.

After lifting the Premier League title just days earlier, the Gunners now stand on the brink of a historic double.

PSG, however, remain a dangerous force with quality attacking players capable of changing any match in an instant.

Wenger acknowledged their threat but insisted Arsenal’s balance could tilt the final in their favour.

Kanu backs Arsenal to beat PSG

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nwankwo Kanu has backed Arsenal to defeat Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final, insisting the North London side now possess the mentality and belief required to conquer Europe.

The Nigerian football icon shared his thoughts ahead of the highly anticipated showdown against the defending European champions, with Arsenal hoping to complete a historic season under manager Mikel Arteta.

Source: Legit.ng