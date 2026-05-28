A supercomputer has predicted the outcome of next season's Premier League after Arsenal's triumph this season

The Gunners enter a Premier League season as defending champions for the first time since the 2004/2005 season

Teams like Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea will have new coaches after a turbulent season for the latter

A supercomputer has released its early predictions for the 2026/27 Premier League season shortly after Arsenal lifted this season’s title.

The Gunners finally ended their long wait for the trophy after finishing behind Manchester City and Liverpool in each of the previous three campaigns.

Mikel Arteta’s side finished seven points clear of Manchester City, although the title had already been secured before the final day of the season.

Mikel Arteta celebrates with the Premier League trophy, as Arsenal are crowned the Champions of the Premier League for the 2025/26 Season. Photo by: Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal have now shifted focus to the UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday, May 30.

Who will win the Premier League next season?

A supercomputer has tipped Arsenal to begin a period of dominance by successfully defending their Premier League crown next season.

According to UK Metro, the simulations predict that Arteta’s side will finish top with 86 points.

Manchester City, in the absence of Pep Guardiola, has been tipped to finish in second place as former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is expected to handle the squad, per BBC.

Liverpool are projected to finish third after a disappointing title defence under Arne Slot despite major investment last summer.

With Mohamed Salah expected to leave the club, the Reds may need to find a suitable replacement to challenge seriously for the title again.

Manchester United are tipped to finish fourth as Michael Carrick prepares for his first full campaign in charge following the departure of Ruben Amorim.

Carrick impressed after taking over midway through the season and will now be expected to build on that progress.

Chelsea, who finished 10th this season, are predicted to climb to fifth place under Real Madrid legend Xabi Alonso.

Supercomputer predicts Arsenal as the winner of the 2026/2027 Premier League after the Gunners' victory in 22 years. Photo by: Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Blues will not have European football next season, and Alonso is viewed as the coach capable of reviving the club’s struggling project.

At the bottom end of the table, all three newly promoted sides are predicted to suffer immediate relegation. Frank Lampard’s Coventry City, Ipswich Town and Hull City secured promotion to the Premier League, replacing Wolves, Burnley and West Ham United.

Tottenham Hotspur, who narrowly avoided relegation this season, are expected to improve significantly under Roberto De Zerbi and finish seventh, just behind Aston Villa, per ESPN.

The computer model analysed several factors, including player quality, manager quality, historical trends, their form during the 2025/26 season.

Mikel Merino returns ahead of UCL final

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal have received a major boost ahead of the showdown after midfielder Mikel Merino returned to training.

Merino had been a doubt for the Gunners after suffering a foot injury in January, but his recovery has handed manager Mikel Arteta fresh optimism ahead of the biggest game of the season.

Source: Legit.ng