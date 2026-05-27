VeryDarkMan legal team disputes allegations linking him to a doctored audio recording about President Tinubu

Presidency denounces audio as a politically motivated fabrication aimed at misleading the public

Lawyers urge investigation into the audio's source and demand accountability for those spreading misinformation

FCT, Abuja - The legal team of social media commentator Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has reacted to the call by the Presidency for legal action over a controversial audio recording allegedly linked to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Earlier, the Presidency had dismissed the viral recording as fabricated, insisting that it did not originate from President Tinubu.

VeryDarkMan's Lawyer Responds to Presidency Over Alleged Voice Note of President Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Presidential aide Bayo Onanuga had urged authorities to take action against those involved in spreading what he described as misinformation targeted at misleading Nigerians.

He maintained that the audio was politically motivated and warned against the abuse of digital platforms for the spread of false content.

The response comes after Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga urged authorities to investigate and prosecute those behind what he described as a fake audio circulating online.

Lawyer denies link to alleged audio

In a statement issued by Deji Adeyanju & Partners, the law firm representing VDM, the audio recording was described as “doctored” and falsely attributed to their client.

The firm insisted that a basic review of VDM’s verified social media accounts would confirm that he neither created nor distributed the said recording.

“The attention of our client has been drawn to the statement made by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, concerning a doctored audio currently circulating online and falsely attributed to our client, Mr. Martins Vincent Otse,” the statement read.

It further argued that the reaction from the Presidency was issued without proper verification of facts.

Lawyer: ‘No involvement in circulated recording’

The lawyers maintained that their client had no connection to the audio in question and rejected claims that he deliberately circulated false content.

According to the statement, the development has reinforced concerns raised by VDM regarding alleged attempts to silence or discredit him over his public commentary on national issues.

The legal team called on relevant security agencies to trace the origin of the audio and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

“We accordingly call on the relevant security agencies to investigate the source and circulation of the doctored audio and ensure that those responsible are identified and dealt with in accordance with the law,” the statement added.

VDM addresses BBNaija Phyna’s bedroom allegations

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian online critic Verydarkman has reacted to fresh allegations made against him by BBNaija star Phyna, sparking heated conversations across social media.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna, who is mourning the loss of her sister Ruth Otabor, accused the controversial activist of preventing her late sibling from getting justice and of attempting to take advantage of her during her grief.

Source: Legit.ng