Nigerian disk jockey, DJ Big N, has recounted his close scrape with death after getting shot in South Africa

The public figure posted photos of himself bedridden in a hospital as he shared how he was ambushed and robbed in the Southern African country

DJ Big N’s scary ordeal raised the concerns of several fans as they thanked God for his safety

Nigerian disk jockey Nonso Temisan Ajufo, aka Dj Big N, recently got shot in South Africa during a robbery attack.

The public figure took to his official Instagram page to narrate his ordeal as he showed appreciation to God for surviving the near-death experience.

According to DJ Big N, on January 12, 2025, he went out with some friends to a lounge in Johannesburg when he decided to go to another club with an acquaintance.

However, on their way there, they were ambushed at a traffic light by two cars carrying six men with guns.

DJ Big N said he tried to escape but he got shot and a gun was placed on his head as they asked him for his wristwatch and chain and other jewelry.

Despite bleeding heavily, DJ Big N said he managed to get back in the car and he was rushed to the hospital. Thankfully, the bullet missed a major artery and bone in his leg, leading to the doctors calling him lucky.

The public figure said that despite losing items worth over $114,000, he realised they meant nothing compared to his life.

DJ Big N wrote in part:

“Life is fragile, and validation is meaningless. God gave me another chance, and I’m committed to living more authentically and appreciating life without unnecessary stress.

This event restored my focus and reminded me of what truly matters. I am Nonso Temisan Ajufo, also known as Big N, and this is my truth.

I met so many wonderful people in SA, and went to so many beautiful places…. and like any other country, there would be bad eggs that paint the nation bad. South Africa 🇿🇦 …. I Visit, I Don’t Judge.”

Reactions as DJ Big N narrowly escapes death in South Africa

DJ Big N’s robbery experience in South Africa raised the concerns of numerous fans online. However, they were thankful that he managed to survive. Read what they had to say:

lolaomotayo_okoye:

“Wow, Thank God for your precious life. Wishing you speedy recovery. Happy to hear you are in good spirits.🙏🏽”

donjazzy:

“GOD Dey for you bro. 🙏🏽”

Iamkingrudy:

“Thank God for life 🙏🏾🙏🏾 stay strong bro ❤️‍🩹”

ijeomadaisy:

“Omggggg! Thank God for his mercies.”

Davido:

“God is good.”

onlyinnigeria:

“Thank God for life boss. Stay strong 💪🏾, because when you’re big, you’re big.”

Isbae_u:

“Thankful For Life , Stay strong brother , God will restore all that is lost in multiple folds.”

Iamshody:

“OMG!!! So sorry Brother.”

oluwadolarz:

“Jeez Glory be to God.”

Ariesbou:

“You visit, you don’t judge? Okay visit again.”

ksolo_hitz:

“South Africa and tiff na 5n6. Thank God for keeping you alive.”

joesyblaise:

“Na so robbers go enter big clubs or events just to spot new client person wey Dey lavish weller so after e comot to go house them go trace and ambush am na so them Dey operate, Dey cautious for any occasion and even if you know say you go lavish try carry security e get why.”

Bugzydvinci:

“South Africa is more dangerous than Nigeria but South Africa Media & Blogs Don't Promote It To Likes & Comments Like Our Mumu Folks Here.”

odogwu_pablo_p:

“it's a set up ##u can't be ambushed in S.A without a set up or ur guys don shout at one eta like dat.”

Suppyzaga:

“God is Good but What of ur acquaintance..??she fly??”

firstlady_ego_oyibo:

“Those of you saying he was robbed because he went out at night ..Haven’t you seen people that were also robbed in the comfort of their home too? Just pray for safety..this has nothing to do with where he was.”

Sabiigirlfashion:

“We don't judge, but thank God for saving his life 🙏”

sheisvero1:

“We don’t wear watches to clubs here in SA, you only wear those Jewelries to your friends home gatherings. Those guys are called Rolex gangs. Speedy recovery Big N 🙏”

joynathan36:

“Nigeria too good. Thank God you are safe.”

