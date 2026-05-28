A Nigerian man was surprised to see the name one of his coursemates had saved for a contact on her phone

In a now-viral video, the lady took a call from the person and raised her phone in class to answer it in a way that made the screen visible, revealing the name

The man expressed his shock at how much she must have loved the person to have saved his name that way

A Nigerian man recounted a moment in a lecture hall that left him taken aback after he caught a glimpse of how a female coursemate labelled a contact on her mobile device.

The incident happened during a class session when the lady received an incoming call and lifted her phone high enough for those nearby to see the display.

Man discovers coursemate’s funny nickname for her boyfriend. Photo credit: @de_buike/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shocked over coursemate's contact name

The name shown on the screen drew an immediate reaction from the man, who felt compelled to share what he had witnessed.

The clip later circulated widely on TikTok, where the user behind the post identified himself as @de_buike.

He explained that the lady had answered the call without lowering the phone, allowing the saved contact name to be clearly visible to students sitting around her.

According to him, the entry read 'Emmy my heart', a wording that suggested a close personal connection between the two.

He remarked that the choice of name implied a level of affection that struck him as unusually strong for a saved number.

In his online post, the man described his surprise at seeing the contact stored in such terms.

He noted that the phrasing made it seem as though the lady held the individual in very high regard, and he suggested that the person on the other end of the line was likely her boyfriend.

Man surprised after seeing coursemate’s boyfriend contact name. Photo credit: @de_buike/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In his words:

"Emma o. One word for her."

See the post below:

Reactions trail lady's contact name

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Mama’s girl said:

"I don call the number I tell lam mk him try change his babe phone him ask me which one."

@plusss said:

"I call am for normal call e show forwarded, I called on WhatsApp e no pick. I don already send voice note and message, he must change your long android. I'm a girl's girl."

@Dura of grace said:

"I call the line, tell am say make he change him babe phone ,he asked me which of him babe. God Abge ooo."

@Basa Reigns commented:

"She obviously just changed the phone screen, and probably calling Emmy to appreciate him for the money sent to her to change the screen."

@Tochi said:

"She might have recently changed the screen of her phone , atimes technicians use bands for firmness till the screen sticks with the gum. Make una shift everything is not content, respect her privacy too."

@undisputed Chommy said:

"I don call the number he no pick, na happy children’s day caller tune I dey hear. I go still call am later."

@𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐞 added:

"Y’all taking about the rubber band, have y’all forgotten that if u just fixed ur phone screen you’ll be told not to remove the rubber band for like two days ???"

Lady sees what boyfriend saved her number as

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady decided to check the contact name her boyfriend used to save her number on his phone.

The lady’s excitement changed after she discovered the name the supposed boyfriend used to save her contact.

Source: Legit.ng