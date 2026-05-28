Ovie Omo-Agege, the former deputy president of the Nigerian Senate, has resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after losing at the party's senatorial primary in Delta and has joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

The former senator will be contesting the Delta Central senatorial ticket under the NDC on Friday, May 28. His defection is due to losing the APC senatorial ticket to Senator Ede Dafinone, who had the backing of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has resigned from the APC and joined the NDC Photo Credit: Senator Ovie Omo-Agege

Source: Facebook

However, the former deputy Senate president's defection from the APC to the NDC has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Tony Nnacheta questioned the defection of the senator:

"However, someone should help ask Senator Omo-Agege if he fails to get the ticket for Delta Central under NDC, will he still remain in NDC? Because the last time I checked, there are no guarantees in this game sometimes."

Emekagbor Blessing

"If not, ogboru omo agege nor follow. the suffer wey we Nigerians dey face today nah cause am. How Buhari was impeached, Yemi Osinbajo would have piloted the nation well to greater heights by now, Tinubu for no surface at all."

Unongu Peter said the former deputy Senate president should have resigned from politics:

"If I were DSP Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, I would stay off active and partisan politics for a while. Do a thorough political and spiritual appraisal and stage a fantastic comeback. If DSP Senator Ovie Omo-Agege dares to go into the political fray in 2027, he will be thoroughly humiliated and disgraced. In fact, he will lose the two political wards in his Orogun town in Ughelli North LGA of Delta State in a very disgraceful manner, which will subsequently lead to his losing his political steam and relevance and heaven nor go fall."

Kingsley Kelechi said Omo-Agege should not be allowed to join the NDC:

"You're in NDC now because you were denied the ticket in your APC? If I may say my mind, anyone who comes from APC to join NDC shouldn't be allowed to contest any election. Just stay, support and learn good governance!"

Festus Agadi wished the former Senator the best:

"Can you contest for senate primaries two times in different parties? Anyway, best luck, sir. To me, you ought to have decamped before now. APC structure of Delta State is in the hands of Sheriff and Okowa, but you think you can win something you are not in control of. Once again, good luck."

You can read his full statement on Facebook here:

Source: Legit.ng